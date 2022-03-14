Where to find NOLA’s best culinary creations at the Jersey Shore

A few weeks ago, on a whim, I decided to join Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick on a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. It was the first Mardi Gras since 2020, as last year’s event was canceled for COVID-related reasons, meaning the city was alive and electric and ready to celebrate like never before.
And as with any trip to NOLA, a big part of the adventure was dedicated to visiting a variety of the wonderful restaurants that exist in this foodie Mecca. We sampled everything from crawfish etouffee and alligator sausage to po boys and gumbo, washing them all down with signature Crescent City cocktails like Hurricanes, bourbon milk punches and Sazeracs.
It seemed each thing we ate and drank was as good or better than the last, and after we returned to Jersey I found myself daydreaming of the culinary delights I had consumed while away, wishing there was a way I could still enjoy these incredible dishes, drinks and desserts back home without having to prepare them all from scratch in my own kitchen.
And that thought started me on this mission.
I figured if I put on my reporter’s cap and did some deep digging within the local restaurant scene, perhaps I could uncover all the wonders of The Big Easy right here in the swamps of Jersey. So I did just that, and it turns out these delights I had been craving were right under my nose the whole time.
BBQ Shrimp at JW Restaurant in Absecon
The name “BBQ shrimp” may lead you to believe that the crustaceans in question are either barbecued or at least prepared with some type of BBQ sauce, but neither is the case when it comes to New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp.
Instead, the dish consists of Gulf shrimp sautéed in a buttery, peppery sauce spiked with Worchestershire. Its flavor is unique and delicious, and in New Orleans we found great versions of it at Bourbon House and Mr. B’s Bistro in the French Quarter.
Back home you can sometimes find it on the menu at JW’s Restaurant in Absecon, where Chef Sam Barile often features it as a special. Fresh shrimp simmered in a sauce that would be right at home in any great French Quarter restaurant, it’s a must try anytime you find it at JW’s.
Barile is a master of Cajun and Creole cooking, and on any given day the menu may feature New Orleans-style dishes such as red beans and rice, shrimp Creole, chicken andouille gumbo and shrimp and grits, among others.
JW’s Restaurant is located at 139 E. Faunce Landing Road in Absecon. Go to JWsRestaurant.com.
Alligator sausage and hurricanes at Bourre
The theme at Bourre in Atlantic City is “Cajun BBQ,” which isn’t exactly a common cuisine concept - even in Louisiana. But they do put out a few great dishes that nail the NOLA vibe perfectly.
You really can’t go wrong starting off with their frozen hurricane, a frosty version of the classically potent, passion fruit-flavored cocktail made famous by Pat O’Brien’s just off Bourbon Street in the French Quarter.
The one at Bourre swaps out the traditional dark rum for Bayou light rum and uses passion fruit puree and dark cherries - along with a frozen daiquiri machine - to produce the slushy treat.
After a hurricane or two, those brave enough to sample some exotic meat will be in for a big treat, as the gator bites are easily one of the best things on the menu here. Fried alligator sausage comes served with a side of spicy mustard for dipping in this fun and seriously uncommon app. Alligator sausage can be found in the French Market in New Orleans and many of the po boy shops offer it in sandwich form as well.
Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
Crawfish at PJ Buckets
Most seafood in the United States is pretty universally available. You’ll see shrimp, lobster, salmon and swordfish on menus from here to Santa Cruz, but when it comes to crawfish, well, that can be pretty hard to come by outside of the bayou.
Like miniature lobsters, these “mudbugs” as they are sometimes called, are found throughout the swamps and bayous of Cajun country. Though we enjoyed them in many dishes of various styles in New Orleans – including an utterly incredible crawfish etouffee at Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar - perhaps the most traditional way to enjoy crawfish is boiled in some tasty Cajun spices, which is exactly how they offer them at PJ Buckets in Ventnor.
PJ Buckets opened last year and quickly earned a reputation for serving up some superb seafood boils as well as sandwiches and sides. Their boils come in a variety of flavors, but if you are choosing one with crawfish, you gotta get the Louisiana-style (obviously). But you also need to be aware that the level of heat varies greatly even within the Louisiana style, and they even have one called “death,” so you need to be very specific about how hot you want your crawfish to come.
Those looking for something on a bun can opt for the crawfish roll, which is similar to a lobster roll and comes topped with butter and dusted with Cajun spices.
PJ Buckets is located at 115 N. Dorset Ave. in Ventnor. Go to PJBuckets.com.
Po Boys at Mudhen in Wildwood
One item that you will find on just about every menu in New Orleans is the much celebrated po boy. Basically a NOLA version of a sub, most versions down South come served “dressed” – meaning topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo with optional pickles and hot sauce – on a Leidenheimer’s roll, which is a crusty yet airy brand of French bread that you basically won’t find up here at any restaurant – but if you do, please let me know where!
You will find all varieties of proteins available as potential stars of the show on any given po boy, from roast beef smothered in gravy to sausage, fried alligator and all points in between.
But perhaps the most beloved of all po boys feature fried seafood. The best spots to grab them in New Orleans are at any of the numerous po boy shops around the city, such as Johnny’s Po Boys, Domilise’s, Mahoney’s or Verti Mart, the latter of which is open 24 hours and produces a shrimp po boy that may have been the best thing I ate on the whole trip.
Mudhen Brewing Company in Wildwood offers either fried shrimp or fried oyster varieties of po boy, with each coming dressed with cabbage slaw, shredded lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved red onion, tartar, cocktail and Cajun crema served on ciabatta bread.
No, it’s not exactly like the ones you’ll find in New Orleans (I’ve never seen cabbage slaw or roasted tomato on a po boy down there, but that doesn’t mean it’s not delicious).
Mudhen Brewing Company is located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood. Go to MudhenBrew.com.
Sno-Balls at Pelican’s Snoballs in LBI
They are mostly a seasonal dessert, so on this most recent trip to New Orleans my standard go-to sno-ball shops like Hansen’s Sno-Bliz, where the original sno-ball was created, were not yet open for the season. But I have enjoyed these on many a trip in the past, and I crave them every year as the weather gets warmer.
For those who may not have had the pleasure of enjoying an authentic sno-ball, they are essentially a kicked up version of a snow cone, but using shaved ice instead of the more coarse style you find in a snow cone. And best of all, sno-balls are offered with a variety of toppings, including sweetened condensed milk, which takes the whole thing to another level.
In South Jersey, finding legit sno-balls had been a literal impossibility for many years, but recently Pelican’s Snoballs opened up a shop in Surf City on Long Beach Island, presenting this wonderful dessert to the masses at the Jersey Shore. Their list of flavors – and flavor combinations - is incredible, with over 100 in total including standards like sweet cherry and blue raspberry and some seriously uncommon options like dill pickle and Fruity Pebbles. Each are incredibly light and fluffy and make for a perfect warm weather treat.
Pelican’s Snoballs is located at 3 N. Long Beach Blvd. in Surf City. Go to PelicansSnoballs.com.
Gumbo and Shrimp & Grits at Kelsey’s
Between the live jazz and incredible Southern-style dishes, a night at Kelsey’s in Atlantic City can almost make you feel like you are dining in New Orleans. The menu isn’t solely dedicated to Creole cooking, but it certainly doesn’t shy away from it either, and it’s one of the few spots where you can find a nice bowl of chicken gumbo served over rice.
Another NOLA favorite that Kelsey’s really nails is the shrimp & grits. I sampled more than my fair share of awesome versions of this dish at legendary French Quarter spots like Muriel’s Jackson Square and Café Amelie, but the version at Kelsey’s can stand up to the best of them.
The shrimp come served in a deliciously spicy sauce – don’t worry, it’s not too hot – with some of the creamiest and most flavorful grits I have ever tasted. They add turkey andouille sausage and turkey bacon to the mix, which both add flavor, although why they opt for the turkey variety over the traditional pork versions I’m not sure. It’s a bit of an unusual choice, but it works somehow. Be forewarned: This is a heavy dish and is quite filling, but it’s off-the-charts good and is frankly worth the trip all by itself.
Kelsey’s is located at 1545 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to KelseysAC.com.
Sazeracs at Ebbitt Room in Cape May
The Sazerac is a New Orleans-born drink made with rye whiskey, Peychaud’s Bitters, cane sugar, absinthe and garnished with a lemon peel. Often known as the oldest American cocktail, it’s the official cocktail of the city and its origins pre-date the Civil War.
You can find this drink throughout New Orleans, with the best spot to enjoy one being the appropriately named Sazerac Bar inside the Roosevelt Hotel.
But if you are craving one while at the Jersey Shore, the Ebbitt Room in Cape May can whip you up a tasty one in an elegant and Southern-like atmosphere. It’s a fairly strong drink, but with just enough sweetness from the cane sugar to balance it out.
The Ebbitt Room is located at 25 Jackson St., Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com.
Bananas Foster Sundae at Margate Dairy Bar
Created at the legendary Brennan’s Restaurant, which is located on the perfectly picturesque Royal Street in New Orleans, Bananas Foster in its traditional form is a visual spectacle involving tableside flambéing of bananas in rum, butter, brown sugar and cinnamon all poured over vanilla ice cream.
In our neck of the woods, Margate Dairy Bar does a bananas foster sundae that although not prepared tableside with fire, still packs every bit of the flavor that you might expect from this dessert without forcing you to get on a plane and head to Louisiana. It all starts with their famous vanilla soft serve, which then gets topped with warm caramelized bananas, cinnamon and brown sugar, along with a cherry or two supported by some generously healthy pillows of whipped cream. It’s divine.
Though they aren’t officially open for the season just yet, Margate Dairy Bar will begin serving customers on weekends in the spring, opening up fully as the summer approaches, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.
Margate Dairy Bar is located at 9510 Ventnor Ave. in Margate. Go to MargateDairyBar.com