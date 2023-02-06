Where to dine with your darling this Valentine’s Day

Oh, Valentine’s Day … the holiday people love to hate … or love to love, depending almost exclusively on their couple-status during this imposed day of forced affection. Not only does it tend to leave single people and the recently heartbroken feeling worse than ever (there’s a reason anti-Valentine’s Day celebrations keep popping up around the country.)
But even those enjoying couple-dom often balk at the national day of chocolate hearts and red roses. Valentine’s Day, even for those in happy relationships, can feel obligatory and overwhelming.
But so what? It’s an excuse to have a nice dinner. Rage against something else, folks.
Rather than succumbing to the malaise that can accompany the day, we recommend digging in, and choosing to celebrate — with all the cupids, candies and red trimmings you can handle.
With that in mind, here are of some of the best places to wine and dine in South Jersey this Valentine’s Day.
Atlantic City Eatery
While Showboat’s Atlantic City Eatery might not be your first choice for romantic dining — it’s comfort food central over there — it is hands down the best choice if you want to forego the fancy for the fun. Atlantic City Eatery (ACE) is offering up heart shaped pizzas with a complimentary bottle of wine for $21.99 (available for dine-in only). When you’re done dining, keep your hearts racing with a visit to the raceway at Lucky Snake Arcade followed by a few classic arcade games for a Valentine’s Day like no other. Showboat is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com
Chelsea Five Gastropub
Tropicana Atlantic City is full of trendsetting restaurants, and Chelsea Five Gastropub, with its eclectic menu and panoramic ocean views, is no exception. Their three-course Valentine’s Day menu includes a choice of Caesar Salad, Chelsea House Salad or Lobster Bisque followed by a Surf & Turf that features a 28-day aged filet mignon with wild pacific shrimp, roasted tomatoes, heirloom garlic butter, grilled asparagus and buttermilk mashed potatoes. (If that’s not enough, add jumbo lump crab for $24 or a lobster tail for $34). Dessert includes your choice of Meyer Lemon Cheesecake or Valrhona Milk Chocolate Mousse Tort. The meal, which includes a sparkling wine toast, is $75.00 per person. Tropicana is located at 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Caesars.com/Tropicana-AC
Claridge Hotel
Being served an incredible meal is, well, incredible, but there’s something to be said about the sparks that fly behind the scenes. Add some spice to your love life — and your meal — by taking part in a Couples Valentine Cooking Class and Dinner 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Claridge Hotel. Led by Chef Craig Johnson, couples will learn the art of making the perfect traditional gnocchi with honey butter thyme cream sauce in a hands-on, interactive setting. Following the class, guests enjoy a three-course family style dinner including salad, entrée and dessert at Twenties Italian Bistro. Tickets are $75 per couple. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 South Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. Claridge.com
Coastal Craft Kitchen
Dinner isn’t the only way to enjoy a meal with the one you love. At Harrah’s Resort, Coastal Craft Kitchen offers a Valentine’s spin on breakfast with red velvet pancakes topped with strawberries and house made mascarpone. All orders are served with either juice or pomegranate mimosa as well as a chocolate covered strawberry. We can’t think of a better way to start the day than with this $20.00 limited time breakfast. Harrah’s is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar
You can’t go wrong at Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar at Resorts Casino Hotel, where the food is always superb. And while they’ve got some Valentine’s Day menu additions all weekend long — things like a 40-oz. Porterhouse for two and Box Baked Camembert Cheese — their Friday, Feb. 10 Allegrini Wine Dinner is a super special way to kick off the weekend. Only 40 seats are available for this pairing meal that showcases Allegrini wine from Italy’s northeast region and reservations are required. The dinner, which is $95 per person, includes tuna crudo with poached oysters, risotto all’ amatriciana, grilled octopus, balsamic marinated hanger steak, lamb osso bucco ragout and mascarpone mousse mille foglie. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ResortsAC.com
Exit Zero Filling Station
Cape May’s Exit Zero Filling Station has a great menu with plenty of variety — from curries and noodles to burgers and even a deluxe hot dog. But what makes it even better, and absolutely perfect for Valentine’s Day, is their selection of private dining trailers. Complete with music, lively backdrops (ideal for Instagramming) and memorabilia, these creative trailers are foolproof for elevating your dining experience — and they are so much fun!
Pair your dinner with a special Valentine’s Day cocktail like the Spicy Lover, made with Tanteo Jalapeno tequila, cranberry juice, lemon juice, watermelon liqueur and Firewater bitters served on the rocks with a sugar rim and red jalapenos or, for an additional $30, make your night extra special with a bottle of bubbly, chocolate covered strawberries and a polaroid photo of you and your sweetie. Exit Zero Filling Station is located at 110 Sunset Blvd., Cape May. ExitZero.com
Girasole
Always wanted to experience the romance of Italy? Girasole may be located in Atlantic City, but it channels all the glamour of Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Love is in the air with a three-course dinner all week — Saturday, Feb. 11 to Saturday, Feb. 18 — that includes classic Italian dishes using only the freshest market ingredients. Options may change but guests can expect things like Frittura Calamari, Tagliatelle Bolognese and Branzino ai Ferri, as well as a complimentary sweet surprise dessert. The Valentine’s Day menu is $65 per person, and the regular menu is also available. Located at 3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. MyGirasole.com
Grana BYOB
Where Chef Carl Messick goes, food-lovers everywhere follow. And we’ll follow him straight into his first Valentine’s Day at his new restaurant Grana BYOB in Cape May, where a four-course V-Day menu includes things like yellowfin tuna crudo with mango, daikon sprouts edamame, cucumbers, baby wasabi and ponzu dashi; house orecchiette pasta with Maine lobster, spinach, basil cream and pancetta breadcrumbs; crispy Long Island duck breast; and chocolate pots de crème. Dinner is $115 per person. Grana BYOB is located at 413 South Broadway, Cape May. GranaBYOB.com
Guy Fieri’s Chophouse
Add a little color to your Valentine’s Day with a visit to Guy Fieri’s Chophouse at Bally’s. The eatery, known for being a traditional steakhouse with a twist, overlooks the Atlantic City boardwalk and beach, making it a no-brainer for romance with a view. The Valentine’s Day Menu, available Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11, and again on Valentine’s Day itself, features a three-course pre-fixe dinner for $80 per person and includes the choice of one savory starter (crispy shrimp and chips or California caesar salad), one mouthwatering entrée (crab cake and petit filet or herb crusted halibut) and one dessert (coconut layer cake with raspberry Chantilly sauce or red velvet cheesecake with chocolate ganache). Bally’s is located at 1900 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. BallysAC.com
Harbor Burger Bar
Is there a more quintessential date than dinner and a movie? And is there a more romantic movie than the original “Dirty Dancing?” We think not. Check out an early show of the special 11 a.m. screening of “Dirty Dancing” Friday through Sunday at Harbor Square Theatre, and then cross the lobby for a Valentine’s Day lunch at Harbor Burger Bar, where there’s plenty of low-key tasty fare — we recommend the Bleu Rugala burger (with a bib—that sucker is messy) or Margherita Flatbreads — and a Valentine’s Day cocktail like the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini made with Stoli Strasberri, Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur, White Crème de Cocoa. Harbor Burger Bar is located at 291 96th St., Stone Harbor. Burger-Bars.com
Harbor Pines Golf Club
Elegance and romance are the name of the game at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. On Valentine’s Day, the venue is hosting a gourmet a la carte dinner featuring choices like Lamb Lollipops, 16 oz. Cowboy Ribeye, scallops and shrimp, and champagne chicken, along with romantic live music and dancing to set the mood. Seatings are available from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, and reservations are required. Harbor Pines Golf Club is located at 500 St. Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor Township. HarborPines.com
Harper’s
Romantic love seems to get the most attention on Valentine’s Day, but as far as we’re concerned, love is love. If you’d rather wine and dine with your besties, Harper’s at Ocean Casino Resort is offering a special Galentine’s Brunch Friday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Feb. 13, complete with mouth-watering specials like the Raspberry Cheesecake Waffle, Whoopie Pie duo, Lobster Benedict and S’more pancakes. It’s the best bet for celebrating the ladies in your life this weekend. Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com
Il Mulino
Great restaurants at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City are really par for the course, but we love Il Mulino for some old-world-meets-Atlantic-City fine dining, where the delicious food is just as swoon worthy as the ambiance. This Valentine’s Day, guests can take advantage of an exquisite — albeit expensive — four-course dinner, with options like grilled octopus with Campari tomatoes, black olives and potatoes, or Caprese Salad to start. Entrée highlights include Vitello (veal) al Marsala, Filetto Di Manzo (12-ounce filet mignon with Barolo sauce and garlic mashed potatoes) and a Ravioli Al Porcini with champagne truffle cream sauce. Desserts include such decadent delights as Torta alla Ricotta and Tiramisu. The dinner, at $145 per person, includes a complimentary glass of prosecco. Hard Rock Atlantic City is located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. IMNY.com
Nobu
Caesar’s Atlantic City has plenty of restaurants to choose from, but the Valentine’s Day menu at Nobu, is truly inspired. There’s no way you’re going to be able to replicate this at home, or frankly, anywhere else. The special seven-course Valentine’s Day Omakase dinner—Omakase translates to “I’ll leave it up to you,” meaning guests are trusting the chef to make all the decisions — includes a sashimi tasting, a sushi selection, baked king crab leg and Japanese Wagyu Sukiyaki, among other delicacies. The dinner is a whopping $225 per person, so make sure you’re heading in with a truly special someone. Caesars is located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Caesars.com.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Instead of throwing down for an elaborate meal, go straight to dessert with this “Chocolate Bean to Bar” event that’s part of the Savor Borgata series. Held 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the private event space next to Long Bar, “Chocolate Bean to Bar” lets guests experience the flavorful process of chocolate making, from raw bean to finished product, as you grind, mix and pour your very own confection with Borgata’s Executive Chef Deborah Pellegrino. While your personal creation sets, indulge in sweet treats showcasing the breadth and depth of all things chocolate. $65 per person and in our opinion, totally worth it. Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. TheBorgata.com
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse
If you’re looking for romance at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, look no further than Vic & Anthony’s. The elegant and intimate restaurant is the epitome of sexy, with sleek and moody décor and an array of fabulous dishes — it’s screaming romance, and it’s not just our opinion: the steakhouse was voted best romantic restaurant in Casino Player Best Dining & Nightlife for 2022.
Treat your sweetheart to an unforgettable dinner of Prime Filet wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon accompanied by shrimp stuffed with crabmeat, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, sautéed baby spinach and garlic butter sauce. The special dinner is available Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14, for $65 per person. Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City. GoldenNugget.com