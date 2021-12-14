We find the perfect spots in South Jersey for your yuletide dinner this Christmas

Christmas dinner – it seems to be a tradition for almost everyone. Whether you celebrate it on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, whether your holiday plans mean a simple meal at home with the family or tracking down an elegant holiday feast at the fanciest restaurant in town, chances are you’re planning to celebrate in some form. And if you don’t celebrate, somehow there are STILL traditions to be adhered to … Chinese food anyone?
With all the options at play this season, we have put together a list of some of our favorite spots to enjoy Christmas dinner, from simple to fancy, a la carte to prix fixe, any of these would make a fine choice. And as with all holiday dining, advanced reservations are strongly suggested. Happy holidays!
GirasoleEasily one of Atlantic City’s most elegant noncasino establishments, a holiday meal at Girasole is sure to be an unforgettable experience. The space is visually enchanting from the moment you enter, with its large, pillowy chairs and striking tones of gold and blue. Christmas Eve dinner is $75 per person for the traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes, which will feature a variety of fresh seafood courses leading up to the main course, grilled branzino and sushi-grade wild salmon prepared with cucumber, apple, lemon, thyme, garlic and capers. The regular menu will also be available.
Christmas Day dinner consists of a four-course, prix-fixe meal which starts with minestra maritata, an escarole soup with celery and baby meatballs; the second course will be melanzane e zucchine, a baked eggplant and zucchini parmigiano; followed by a third course of paccheri con ragu napoletano, large rigatoni with slow cooked ragu of Italian sausage, beef braciole, veal ossobuco, in a homemade tomato sauce. The night caps off with an assortment of homemade desserts. Christmas Day dinner is available for $65 per person. Girasole is located at 3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Go to MyGirasole.com.
The Inn at Sugar HillPicturesque, with a warm country Christmas vibe in a waterfront setting, The Inn at Sugar Hill will provide a lovely option for dinner this Christmas Eve. Now under new ownership, Chef Israel “Izzy” Rodriguez’ menu features masterful dishes such as the 22-ounce, bone-in cowboy ribeye for two; a 12-ounce Maine lobster tail with drawn butter and lemon, which you can — and should — have stuffed with crab meat; or bay scallops wrapped in bacon and served in a ponzu sauce. The Inn at Sugar Hill is located at 5704 Somers Point Road in Mays Landing. Go to InnAtSugarHill.com
Martorano’sHigh-end Italian food with a bit of Philly swagger, Martorano’s at Harrah’s Resort offers an upscale Christmas dining experience that is decidedly unstuffy. Guests will enjoy an array of menu favorites such as the incredible bucatini carbonara; spicy penne vodka or Steve Martorano’s personal favorite, linguine and clams. There will also be special holiday offerings such as lobster Francese and scampi-style Chilean sea bass for those in search of something out of the ordinary. Harrah’s Resort is located at 777 Harrah’s Boulevard in Atlantic City. Go to CafeMartorano.com.
Guy Fieri’s Chop HouseBring your Christmas dinner to Flavortown this year with a feast at one of the most underrated restaurants in all of Atlantic City – Guy Fieri’s Chop House at Bally’s Atlantic City. Bally’s is slowly becoming one of the top destinations for dining in Atlantic City, and this Christmas Eve they will feature a flounder Francese special – local flounder in a royal mix sauteed with brown butter over crabmeat Florentine risotto in a lemon butter sauce for $40. And for Christmas dinner, guests can indulge in a three-course lamb chop dinner for $70 per person. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.
Cousin’s RestaurantSo maybe going out for dinner on Christmas Eve seems like a hassle, especially when you have to finish getting presents wrapped for Christmas morning. But, then again, cooking a big elaborate dinner seems like even MORE of a hassle! The solution is simple: Order Christmas Eve dinner from Cousin’s in Ocean City and let takeout be your solution. This holiday they will offer honey-baked ham served with candied sweet potatoes, smashed potatoes, green beans and a house salad. The dinner serves six people and costs $70. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance by calling 609-399-9462. Cousin’s is located at 104 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. Go to CousinsToGo.com.
Dragon HouseEating Chinese food on Christmas has been a longtime tradition in the Jewish community that dates back over 100 years. It began in New York City’s Lower East Side in the late 19th century, where Chinese and Jewish immigrants lived in close proximity. Over the years, its popularity has spread and in South Jersey, one of the most legendary spots for great Chinese food is at Dragon House in Wildwood.
Stop in for dinner on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to enjoy some of their signature dishes like the Grand Marnier prawns — a dish featuring jumbo shrimp topped with their signature sauce and homemade honey walnuts; or the steak Polynesian, which consists of both strip steak and pork loin, each grilled and served with vegetables. And as is traditional with Chinese restaurants in America, the menu is massive and offers something for everyone. Dragon House is located at 3616 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. Go to DragonHouseChinese.com.
Congress HallFor a completely unique and immersive experience, head to Cape May’s Congress Hall for Christmas dinner inside one of their charming winter igloos. The igloos are set up on the main lawn directly under the gorgeous glow of their 30-foot Christmas tree and can accommodate parties of up to eight guests. This year they will offer an elevated prix-fixe menu for $45 for adults and $25 for kids, along with a $75 rental fee for the igloo itself. The menu features a long list of delectable small plates served family style, including a warm parmesan spinach dip, bacon-wrapped scallops with broccoli rabe pesto, Waldorf chicken salad sandwiches, sweet corn and crab puffs with lemon chive sour cream and many more, plus an assortment of mini desserts. Reservation times begin at 5 p.m.
If you want to give your sweet tooth a workout they also offer a dessert only igloo experience beginning at 9 p.m. for $25 for all guests, with the same $75 rental fee. Congress Hall is located at 200 Congress Place in Cape May. Go to Cape Resorts.com.
Shore DinerSome people like to get all dolled up for the holidays and go to a fancy restaurant, and others prefer a casual spot where they can relax and enjoy a great meal in a laid-back atmosphere. Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township offers just that, and this year their Christmas Eve specials include crab cakes, baked ham with pineapple sauce, roast turkey with homemade stuffing, or a vodka seafood medley with shrimp, scallops and crab served in a blush vodka sauce over wheat penne pasta. Shore Diner is located at 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. Go to Shore Diner.com.
SeaviewOne of Galloway’s most beautiful spots any time of year, Seaview is even more splendid at Christmas, and their grand dining room makes for a perfect location for dinner on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The holiday menu this year boasts a choice of soup or salad, as well as a list of mouthwatering entrees such as Florida grouper piccata with wild rice and jumbo asparagus with a beurre blanc sauce; half of a roasted Bell & Evans chicken served with mashed potatoes and asparagus; chickpea penne pasta with meatless meatballs or Tournedos Rossini, which consists of a pair of filet mignon medallions placed on garlic croutons topped with fresh Hudson Valley foie gras, duchess potatoes and jumbo asparagus with a truffle cognac demi-glace. For dessert, a hot chocolate flourless cake will cap things off sweetly. Seaview is located at 401 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to SeaviewDolceHotel.com
Carmine’sWhat better spot to eat a holiday meal with family than at a place that specializes in family-style dining? On Christmas Eve, Carmine’s at The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City will offer their take on The Feast of the Seven Fishes, which will include items such as fried calamari, baked clams or clams on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and entrée options like red or white clam sauce over pasta, mixed seafood with pasta, shrimp scampi, and salmon oreganata. Each is served family-style and feeds four to six people. The special is $350 and is available for dine-in only, with reservations required.
For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, additional specials available for dine-in, take-out, or delivery include roasted beef tenderloin ($175) with grilled asparagus, Contadina potatoes and roasted mushrooms; pan-seared Chilean seabass cioppino ($140) with clams, mussels and scallops; and penne boscaiola ($45) with sweet Italian sausage, spicy soppressata and mushrooms. Their full menu will also be available. Tropicana is located at 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to CarminesNYC.com.