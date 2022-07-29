Trop opens brand new Japanese Tavern concept

Ossu Japanese Tavern inside Tropicana Atlantic City has officially announced that they are now open to the public. Ossu, which is located in the space of the former Okatshe, introduces a modern twist on Japanese street food, focusing on small plates, sushi and yakatori. Ossu will also highlight over fifty Japanese whiskeys, along with a selection of specialty sakes and a Japanese-themed craft cocktail program.
Ossu will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 5 to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can also enjoy a DJ spinning the top hits every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations in advance are recommended.
Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/tropicana-ac.