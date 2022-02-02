Treat your Valentine to some great beers throughout South Jersey

Happy Valentine’s Day! Remember to enjoy some time with your significant other on this day. Share an intimate, good meal with some great beer to celebrate.
There is a lot of good news still coming in on the beer scene. Behr Brewing in Cape May received approvals and opened to the public with hours every day from noon to 9 p.m. Farmers and Bankers Brewing in Woodstown is well along on its buildout and is hoping to open in the next month or two, as is Five Dimes in Westwood.
On the same property as Flounder Brewing in Hillsborough, Bellemara Distillery recently opened their doors to enthusiastic crowds. Expansions are also on the rise. Mudhen in Wildwood is building onto the brewery to expand their distribution capacity. Dr Brewlittle’s in Maple Shade is planning another expansion. They are going to install a 1bbl pilot system to try out some new recipes as well as building a new storage facility to increase distribution and to begin a barrel-aging program. Also check their site for expanded hours of operation.
Last Wave in Point Pleasant Beach just revved up their own canning line with more expansion in the works scheduled for later this month. Axe and Arrow in Glassboro is moving forward with the purchase of 2 new 15bbl fermenters and a three-head canning line just in time for their April anniversary. Down the road, Bonesaw is completing the addition of their second-floor Lager Loft to expand their special event capacity. In Barrington, Tonewood recently occupied their new facility that is huge.
Brewery anniversariesGlasstown in Millville will celebrate their 8th Anniversary beginning noon Saturday, Feb. 5.
“We will have several beer releases, including bottles of a few different barrel-aged beers,” says Glasstown Owner Paul Simmons. “Also, we will be releasing a new version of Mo’s Mixtape for Valentine’s Day!”
Three 3’s in Hammonton celebrates its 6th Anniversary noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Expect to see lots of special beer releases and experience a good time.
Garden State in Galloway turns 6 in March and will be pouring a 10% Baltic Porter to mark the occasion. Check social media for date and time.
Brews NewsThe Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City produces some amazing classic beers, as well as some with a little extra. Making use of their expanded system, they have taken to brewing a lot of lagers, which is surprising for a small brewery given the timeline for them. If you like authentic English ales, The Seed offers some great examples. Located next door to Little Waters Distillery, you can hit both places on a visit.
As spring approaches, Cape May is bringing back some fan favorites, including Key Lime Corrosion, a 6.5% Sour Hazy IPA, and Misty Dawn Saison in February. Their small-batch series has been a hit featuring chocolate and various fruits. One was so successful they decided to brew a big batch and can it: Chocolate Covered Pineapple Porter is on the shelves and taps now.
Slack Tide in Clermont is constantly producing new beers. A new arrival, Headshake, is a milkshake IPA flavored with sweet peaches and Madagascar vanilla beans. It is only available at the taproom. Check out the wide selection of barrel-aged beers available at the brewery, as well as the 20-plus taps of other styles.
SOPO Brewing Co. (SOPO) in Somers Point recently tapped their Belgian-style quad, Under The Boardwalk, and will soon be releasing a black lager.
Ludlam Island released a new New England IPA, Somewhere It’s 630, featuring the experimental hop HBC 630, which lends a good deal of fruit and berry notes to the beer.
Out in Cherry Hill, Forgotten Boardwalk will host its 8th annual Spice of Life event Saturday, Feb. 5, which raises awareness about the importance of organ donations. Working with the National Kidney Foundation and the Gift of Life Donor Programs, you can get online or visit the brewery to register to be a donor during the event. Also come for the beer releases: Lady#8, their witbier with watermelon, basil and peppers; and The Johnny, a tart rose ale with strawberries, raspberries, hibiscus rose petals and hips.
Lone Eagle in Flemington is releasing a Chocolate Milk Stout in cans for Valentine’s Day and is prepping to reboot their very popular cask program.
In Pitman, Neck Of The Woods is brewing up some good beers: Krausey’s Koat Check, a cold IPA with proceeds to benefit Krausey’s Coat Drive; a New beer, Hopium, an Oat Pale Ale with Amarillo, Citra and Sabro at 5.4% ABV. They also have some reprises: Neckin’ in the Woods, a Chocolate Cherry Marshmallow Stout (8.4%) for Valentine’s Day; a Rose blend of their Firkin Bubbly Champagne series; and HawaiianNoises, a wildly popular sour with guava, passionfruit, kiwi and coconut at 6.5%. Reserving an outdoor igloo ends Feb. 28, so enjoy them while its cold.
Bonesaw released their latest barrel-aged beer, Le Dejeuner Canadian Breakfast Stout. This imperial stout was aged for two years in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels and then in organic Vermont maple syrup barrels. It was then conditioned on hickory-smoked sea salt and Mexican Chiapas coffee beans. Available on draft and in bottles.
Seven Tribesmen in Wayne is brewing their 100th brew: Dolce Amore, a Cannoli Pastry Stout.
Their website says: “Brewed with traditional cannoli shells, fine cocoa and just the right touch of milk sugar, Dolce Amore will have you falling in love with every sweet sip!”
In addition, Seven Tribesmen will collaborate with New Jersey Craft Beer. It’s a West Coast IPA called Valley+Hills, which should be out soon.
Mechanical Brewing in Cherry Hill has lots of new things leaving the fermenters. Soon to hit the taps is: Cycloid, a Coffee Mocha Porter; and Alba’s Lawnmower, a traditional gose. Mechanical should still be pouring Convection, a British strong ale; Weizenbark, a weizenbock; and Alternator, a cherry gose.
Up in Neptune City, Little Dog Brewing will celebrate its annual Cask Fest Saturday, Feb. 12, in time for Valentine’s Day.
Tennessee Ave Beer Hall continues its monthly beer dinners 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. This month’s dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, will be a collaboration with Founders Brewing Co. Co-owner Scott Cronick, who chooses every beer on the Beer Hall menu, will once again collaborate with Chef Charles Soreth for a night of rare beers and amazing cuisine.
This month’s dinner will feature a Founders All Day as a welcome beer along with a snack from Soreth; first course of spice-rubbed pulled pork with cinnamon french toast and vanilla bean BBQ sauce paired with a rare variant of Kentucky Bourbon Stout, Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa, which weighs in at 12% and scored 93 percent on Beer Advocate; second course is teriyaki ribs with soy and bourbon glaze and citrus slaw paired with Velvet Rush, an 11.1% bourbon barrel-aged American brown ale with notes of coffee, chocolate and vanilla extract that also scored 93 percent on BA; third course is coffee-crusted lamb chops with stout reduction and sweet potato mash paired with this year’s batch of KBS that is 12.3% and scored 100 on BA; and a dessert of New York cheesecake with raspberry ginger puree paired with Rubaeus, a 5.7-percent raspberry ale, but this version will be on Nitro, which is a special treat and drinks totally different and smoother on nitro than on CO2 or in bottles. Tickets are $60 this month because of the high alcohol content brews and can be purchased at TennAveACcom.