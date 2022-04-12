Tracking down South Jersey’s best dining options for Easter grub

Racks of lamb, piles of pancakes, chocolate eggs and more pastel tones and giant bunnies than you’ll see all year – these are the staples of a great Easter dining experience and South Jersey has more than a few to choose from. Everything from massive buffets to unique takeout and a la carte meal options can be found at many local restaurants on Easter Sunday, but fear not, we are here to guide you through the basketful of choices that await you.
Vagabond EHTIf you haven’t checked out Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House’s second location in Egg Harbor Township, we can’t think of a better time to do so than Easter Sunday. Nestled just beyond the rolling greens of McCullough’s Emerald Links Golf Course, this year EHT Vaga will offer an Easter brunch buffet starting at 10 a.m. with a lineup of delectable breakfast dishes such as omelets, french toast, bacon and sausage, as well as lunch items like chicken picatta, meatballs Pomodoro, various salads and sides and a carving station with tavern ham and BBQ salmon. And the gastropub vibe paired with the golf course makes the experience both a bit dressed up and a bit dressed down at the same time. Win/win. Cost is $30 for adults and $18 for kids. Reservations are required. EHT Vagabond is located at 3016 Ocean Heights Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to VagabondKitchenAndTap.com.
Exit Zero Filling StationThe Easter Bunny himself will be making a special guest appearance at Exit Zero Filling Station in Cape May on Easter Sunday as they host their Easter brunch from noon to 4 p.m. He’ll be available for photo ops with kids of all ages throughout the brunch, which will feature Indian and Thai curries as well as Mega Tots, burgers and their famous Hot Chick Sandwich. Diners can also enjoy Bloody Marys, mimosas and other Filling Station signature cocktails.
Brunch is first-come, first-served, with the exception of the outside tents and trailers, which must be reserved in advance. Exit Zero is located at 110 Sunset Blvd. in Cape May. Go to ExitZero.com.
Renault Winery The picturesque charm of Renault Winery serves as a wonderful backdrop for an Easter meal. This year they’ll offer their Easter Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt with seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The brunch will be served buffet-style, with everything from brioche french toast, fresh fruit and funfetti pancakes to honey-dipped chicken, shepherd’s pie and crab-stuffed flounder making appearances. Afterwards, an egg hunt will be offered for kids 12 and under. Cost is $49 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Bremen Ave in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com.
Cousins Restaurant Prefer to stay home and celebrate Easter with the family but don’t feel like burdening yourself with all the cooking? Cousins has you covered. This weekend they will offer an Easter dinner takeout menu that is sure to wow all your guests. Choose from a main course of house-roasted turkey breast or honey-glazed ham to be served with candied sweet potatoes, garlic smashed potatoes, green beans and a house salad with honey Dijon dressing. For dessert enjoy a homemade bread pudding with brandy sauce. The feast feeds a family of six and costs $90. Pick up is available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, or from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17. Call 609-399-9462 to place an order. Cousins is located at 104 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. Go to CousinsToGo.com.
Greate Bay Country Club A lovely Easter meal can be found at Great Bay Country Club this year as they once again offer their Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 17. Guests will have the chance to feast on mouthwatering options such as prime rib, glazed ham, salmon and pesto-marinated grilled chicken while also enjoying various stations offering salads, desserts and a list of breakfast faves like omelets, waffles, fruit and more. At 11 a.m. there will be an Easter egg hunt to include a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Seatings for the brunch are available hourly and advance reservations are required. Cost is $45 for adults and $19 for kids ages 4 to 12. Kids 3 and under eat free. Call 609-927-5071 for reservations. Greate Bay Country Club is located at 901 Mays Landing Road in Somers Point. Go to GreatBay.com.
Deauville Inn Sitting pretty right on the waterfront in Strathmere is the Deauville Inn. And from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday they will offer patrons a special ala carte Easter Bunny Brunch menu packed with tasty dishes and festive fun. Try the Spring Omelet with wild mushrooms, smoked gouda, English peas, greens and crisp potatoes ($18), or the Brekkie Burger which comes topped with tomato jam, pork roll, smoked gouda, bacon, a sunny-side-up egg and chips on a brioche bun ($18). Kids will love the cinnamon french toast served with bacon and Pennsylvania maple syrup which includes a picture with the Easter Bunny, coloring activities and a gift bag for $22. Deauville Inn is located at 201 Willard Road in Strathmere. Go to DeauvilleInn.com.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall If you’re looking for a more casual vibe – and great beer and cocktails – look no farther than Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, which will serve a special Easter brunch menu 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to go with its 40 taps and 100 bottles and cans of craft beer plus awesome cocktails. Start off with $5 mimosas, selected craft beer and Bloody Marys – add on to your Bloody with items like a grilled cheese, grilled shrimp, bacon, pepperoni and cheddar and sweet chili pickles – and then dig into Chef Charles Soreth’s awesome menu that includes brioche berry french toast ($9), s’mores pancakes ($11) with Bar 32 chocolate, lobster omelet ($21), salmon avocado toast ($14), crab Benedict ($24), steak and eggs ($26) featuring a New York strip, and the famous Hell in a Bucket ($16) one of the best burgers in South Jersey topped with bacon, pork roll, fried egg, cheese, caramelized onions and chipotle ketchup. There’s also a $7 kids menu with items like pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs with homefries, a kids burger with fries and a kids hot dog with fries. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Dock’s Oyster House Old-school Atlantic City charm is the name of the game at Dock’s Oyster House, and this year they will offer several Easter dinner specials on Sunday, April 17, including a Vidalia salad with romaine lettuce, marcona almonds, cranberries, feta, cucumbers, fennel, celery, thyme and Vidalia onion dressing; prime rib served with fingerling potatoes and haricots verts; pan-roasted halibut with white wine, tomatoes and mushrooms and salmon risotto with grilled shrimp, tomato and asparagus. Reservations can be made for seatings between 2 and 8 p.m. Dock’s Oyster House is located at 2405 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to DocksOysetrHouse.com.
La Mer Beachfront Resort The Easter Bunny will hop over to Pier House restaurant at La Mer Beachfront Resort between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17. Guests can enjoy a special a la carte menu featuring holiday-themed breakfast favorites such as Cottontail Pancakes, Berry Bunny French Toast and more, as well as lunch classics like their salmon BLT or roasted lamb and grits. Reservations are required. La Mer is located at 1317 Beach Ave in Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com
Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis Pop into Bally’s Atlantic City this Easter to enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu at one of the city’s swankiest and most fun Italian restaurants, Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis. Longo’s will offer stracciatella soup to start, followed by a main course featuring a slow-braised spring lamb osso bucco and ending splendidly with a ricotta cheese pie for dessert. Cost is $55 per person. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Ballys.com.
Gordon Ramsay Steak A trip to Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort is a special event no matter when you go, but on Easter Sunday they will offer a one-day-only prix-fixe menu filled with some truly magnificent offerings. Start with an amuse bouche of lamb shank croquette and cranberry yogurt before diving into your first course, a market wedge salad with baby Iceberg lettuce, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, fresh heirloom tomatoes, English cucumber, shaved onions and Stilton blue cheese dressing. Next up is the main course, an Everything Prime Rib marinated in an everything spice-crusted rib roast served with a cream cheese whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus followed by Ramsay’s signature sticky toffee pudding with brown butter ice cream for dessert. Cost is $89 per person. Harrah’s is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC.
CapriccioEasily one of the most visually stunning restaurants on this list, Capriccio at Resorts Casino Hotel will offer guests an Easter brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 17. Expect a lineup of exquisite holiday favorites such as prime rib and rack of lamb, as well as Atlantic seafood rigatoni alla vodka, and a list of breakfast classics and other scrumptious offerings. Cost is $75 per person and advance reservations can be made by calling 609-340-6300. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
Sugar Factory It may appeal to the kid in you, but no matter what age you are a trip to Sugar Factory inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is always a lot of fun. And just in time for Easter they are offering the Somebunny Loves You Basket, which will be available until Sunday, April 17. Filled with a variety of Easter treats, the basket includes pastel Poofy Pop, Poppin Corn White Cheddar popcorn, two Insane Milkshake Bars, two candy bags filled with colorful sour bites and garden worms, plus Peeps gummies, a Peeps marshmallow flavored lollipop ring, Reese’s white creme peanut butter egg, Mini M&Ms, Airheads flavored taffy, and the Sugar Factory signature yellow duck all for $39.
And if that’s not enough sweetness for you, you can indulge in the Spring Insane Milkshake, a $21 blend of rich vanilla ice cream and rainbow sprinkles, topped with whipped cream, colorful marshmallows, marshmallow peeps, a candy necklace and a whirly pop.
Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to SugarFactory.com.
Atlantic City Country Club Atlantic City Country Club celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, so if you are looking for a time to join in the celebration, Easter Sunday just might be the answer. They’ll offer up a dinner buffet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. featuring salads and fresh vegetables, hearth-baked breads and carving stations boasting prime rib, turkey and leg of lamb as well as a made-to-order pasta station with bowtie primavera and rigatoni sausage ragu. Guests will also enjoy entrees such as jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce and lemon, chicken madeira with mushrooms and salmon in shallot lemon caper sauce to name a few. An assortment of cakes will round out the meal for dessert. Cost is $49 for adults, $19 for kids 3 to 12 and free for kids under 3. Call 609-236-4400 for reservations. Atlantic City Country Club is located at 1 Leo Fraser Drive in Northfield. Go to ACCountryClub.com.
Carmine’s Family style dining is what Carmine’s at The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City is known for, so naturally a family holiday like Easter is a perfect match. On Easter Sunday Carmine’s will offer a pair of holiday specials that are sure to please. The first option is a succulent rack of lamb with a red wine reduction served with roasted red potatoes ($90), while option two is salmon cioppino ($73) with mussels, littleneck clams, shrimp and scallops in a saffron and fennel sauce. Each dish serves four to six people. Each Easter meal will come with complimentary Easter Egg Bread, and the full menu of Italian favorites can be ordered as well. Carmine’s Atlantic City is located at 2801 Pacific Avenue inside The Quarter at Tropicana. Go to CarminesNYC.com for reservations and more info.
Lillie’s Asian Cuisine Not feeling the whole super traditional Easter brunch vibe? Lillie’s Asian Cuisine at Golden Nugget may have the outside-the-box option you are looking for this Easter. From Thursday to Sunday, April 14 to 17, they will offer three specialty items that might even make the bunny do a double take. Guests can enjoy entrees including Sizzling Black Pepper Short Rib ($38), Sizzling Lobster with Ginger Scallion ($68) and a Green Tea Flavor Roll Cake ($8). Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city.
Amada Seeking a side of gorgeous ocean views with your Easter meal? Amada inside Ocean Casino Resort is the answer. Floor-to-ceiling windows and superb dishes are both part of the deal here, and on Easter Sunday they will offer an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring authentic Mediterranean options such as cochinillo asado, made-to-order omelets, french toast with sidra glazed apples and sherry caramel and pomegranate and gin-cured salmon. Live music and a festive Spanish-influenced atmosphere will make this an unforgettable experience. Cost is $59 per person. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
The Reeds at Shelter Haven The always gorgeous Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor reopens just in time for the spring and will offer an Easter brunch filled with one of the more diverse menus we have come across. All the standard breakfast staples such as bacon, sausage, eggs will be there plus four types of pancakes, berry drizzled french toast and assorted pastries and muffins, but the savory dishes really piqued our interest, with such atypical options as Southern-style fried boneless chicken breast and mini biscuits; penne pasta carbonara with pancetta; and a filet mignon stir fry with snow peas, zucchini, onions, mushrooms and sesame in a ginger-garlic sauce. Carved meats include mustard-and-apricot-glazed ham and herbed turkey in a sweet shallot sauce and a variety of tarts, cakes, mousses and cookies will satisfy your sweet tooth. Cost is $48 for adults and $22 for kids. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 609-796-7022. The Reeds at Shelter Haven is located at 9601 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. Go to ReedsatShelterHaven.com.
Rainforest Café
If you’re looking for a really fun spot to take the kids this Easter, you’d be wise to stop in at Rainforest Café for their Easter breakfast. Filled with animatronics in a jungle-themed atmosphere, Rainforest Café is a wild experience any day of the year, but from 8 to 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday they will offer a plated breakfast which will include eggs, bacon, sausage, french toast, fresh fruit and more. Guests will also receive a special goodie bag and discounts on retail items. During the event, kids will also have the opportunity to take part in the Easter basket raffle and enjoy pictures with the Easter Bunny. Cost is $20.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids. Rainforest Café is located at 2201 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to RainforestCafe.com.