This Thanksgiving, head out to eat (and be thankful you did!)

If your idea of being thankful doesn’t involve being stuck in a kitchen all day, you might want to do your Thanksgiving dining somewhere other than your own home. After all, without all the prepping and cleaning and cooking and cleaning again, there’s plenty of time to focus on all the things you’re grateful for, a turkey-free kitchen included. And with so many Thanksgiving dining options locally, the question isn’t if you should eat out, but where you should go.
With that in mind, we present a roundup of some of the best spots to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner out.
Thanksgiving at Golden Nugget Atlantic City means different things, depending upon which of their four top-notch restaurants you choose. At Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, guests enjoy a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu of maple chipotle-glazed roasted turkey breast with cranberry gastrique, whipped buttermilk sweet potatoes with spiced pecan dust and sautéed haricot vert-homemade stuffing and gravy, paired with Il Crinale Montilpulcino, the wine of the evening, all for $59 per person. At Chart House, feast on butter and sage roasted turkey breast paired with savory cornbread stuffing pan gravy and creamed spinach, mashed or sweet potato with rum butter or cranberry sauce, a choice of lobster bisque or clam chowder with sides of chopped salad, torched fig salad, or traditional caesar. Dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert, with options like pumpkin pie, fresh pecan pie, mini lava cake and cheesecake. $65 per person. At Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, guests can dine for $29.99 per person and enjoy an autumn salad or roasted apple sweet potato bisque along with main entrée options like traditional roasted turkey breast, herb stuffing served with giblet gravy, cranberry sauce and seasonal vegetables and sides like mashed potatoes or candied yams. Desserts include apple pie, pumpkin pie, or pecan pie. Finally, at Lillie’s Asian Cuisine, Thanksgiving dinner kicks off with a glass of champagne followed by a 5-oz. rib along with an 8 oz. stir fried lobster tail with ginger and scallions, followed by a red bean gelato for dessert. $88 per person.
Over at Resorts Casino Hotel, enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at either Capriccio, Breadsticks or Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar, where each three-course dinner looks a little different. At Capriccio, enjoy a first course of butternut squash prosciutto toast or a poached pear salad, a traditional roasted turkey or turducken with herb and fennel sausage stuffing, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, spaghetti squash and gravy followed by choice of pumpkin cannoli cheesecake or apple streusel tart with butter pecan ice cream for desert. $55 per person. For $35 per person, Breadsticks offers a Thanksgiving dinner complete with a first course of either butternut squash soup or a fall salad of candied walnuts, golden beets, smoked bacon and granny smith apple maple mustard vinaigrette, followed by a traditional roasted turkey breast with buttery herb stuffing, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, roasted fall vegetables, fall gravy and hot cornbread. Dessert is a choice between pumpkin, pecan and apple pies. And at Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar, the Thanksgiving menu — for $46 per person — includes choices at every stage; cauliflower and cannellini bean soup or New England clam chowder; arugula and baby kale or caesar salad; sage roasted turkey breast with boursin mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, haricot verts, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce or prime rib with boursin mashed potatoes, haricot verts and au jus; and for dessert, a choice of caramelized pear crisp or pumpkin pie.
It’s Thanksgiving dinners galore at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, where guests are welcome to enjoy a variety of chef-curated holiday meals. Angeline by Michael Symon will serve an Italian-inspired three-course menu starting with a choice between the restaurant’s popular minestrone soup or classic caesar salad followed by roasted turkey breast with fennel gravy complemented by turkey confit stuffing with wild mushrooms, creamy polenta and cranberry chutney. Dessert is a choice between pumpkin tiramisu or cannoli. $42 per person. At American Bar & Grille, Executive Chef Aram Mardigian curated a three-course menu featuring a choice between pumpkin soup with marshmallow cream or baby gem salad topped with local apples, candied walnuts and pomegranate seeds tossed with Point Reyes Blue Cheese, followed by roasted turkey breast, smoked turkey sausage, cranberry compote, sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes and natural gravy. Dessert includes a choice between maple pecan pie and pumpkin pie, both of which come topped with cinnamon mascarpone cream and bourbon caramel. $42 per person. Old Homestead Steak House serves a decadent four-course dinner in its pop-up location, starting with Jersey Fresh butternut squash soup followed by spinach salad, carved turkey breast served with apple poppy and calvados stuffing, French green beans almandine, mashed sweet potatoes and marshmallows, cranberry sauce and giblet gravy. Dessert is a choice between country style pecan pie or pumpkin pie. $65 per person. B-Prime Steakhouse offers a pan-seared turkey breast with crispy pancetta, sautéed root vegetables, foie gras stuffing and butter whipped potato puree topped with gravy for $39 per person. The Metropolitan will serve a three-course meal with all the fixings, including a salad starter with mixed greens topped with roasted beets, goat cheese and avocado tossed in maple balsamic dressing followed by roasted turkey served with traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potato, giblet gravy, asparagus, baby carrots and house-made cranberry-orange sauce. For dessert, it’s a choice between classic pumpkin pie, New York style cheesecake or apple pie. $39 per person. And if you can’t pick, head to Borgata Buffet, where Borgata’s all-you-can-eat dining experience is $42.99 per person.
Dinner’s looking delicious at Ocean Casino Resort. From the Turkey Tenderloin Milanese with sage chimichurri ($43) and Beef Wellington with salsa verde ($145 for 2) at Amada; to a traditional Thanksgiving meal of sliced turkey breast, turkey gravy, sweet potato mash, apple stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce for $35 per person at American Cut, there’s plenty for everyone. At Makai, indulge in a casual Thanksgiving with a $19 Thanksgiving Burger, an open-face turkey burger with stuffing, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy and sweet potato fries, or equally low-key, the $14 turkey panini made with savory sliced turkey, kale, cranapple jam served with mac-n-cheese at TopGolf Swing Suite. At Villain & Saint, go for the turkey breast stuffed with spinach, sausage and goat cheese stuffing, haricot vert, sweet potato puree and port wine demi ($28 per person) followed by a pumpkin crème brulee ($10) and a Forbidden Apple Pie Martini ($14) made with Rosie’s Apple Pie Whiskey, Bailey’s, Crème de Cacao Dark and half-n-half, while at Harper’s, guests can indulge in an arugula and pear salad ($16) followed by turkey pot pie ($14).
Tropicana Atlantic City offers plenty to be thankful for, including Thanksgiving dinner at Chelsea Five Gastropub, with a first course choice of either caesar salad, Chelsea house salad, or roasted butternut squash soup; second course of Nicholas Farms roasted turkey with herb gravy, cornbread and chorizo stuffing, macaroni and cheese, Jersey cranberry sauce with choice of buttermilk mashed potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes; and dessert of either Meyer lemon cheesecake, pumpkin pie, or apple crumb pie, all for $42.99 per person. And at Carmine’s, a special family-style Thanksgiving menu is available for dine-in, takeout or delivery. The special includes an 18-pound roast turkey with sausage and sage stuffing, along with classic sides like Brussels sprouts with caramelized onions and applewood smoked bacon, sautéed string beans with julienned red peppers and toasted hazelnuts, baby carrots with fresh dill, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and maple syrup and mashed potatoes with giblet gravy. The special serves six to eight people for $295. Don’t forget Carmine’s homemade pumpkin and apple pies for dessert!
At Bally’s Atlantic City, head to Guy Fieri’s Chophouse for a traditional three-course Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings for $39 per person.
Harbor Pines Golf Club, Egg Harbor Township’s premier destination for golf and dining, is hosting a family friendly Thanksgiving dinner buffet for $44.95 per adult and $15.95 for kids age 6 to 12 (plus service fee per person). The Thanksgiving buffet menu includes traditional options like roasted turkey breast and prime rib, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce; seafood dishes such as herb-roasted salmon and shrimp cocktail; and side dishes like candied sweet potatoes and cornbread stuffing.
Give thanks at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City with a family-style meal that includes an artisan breadbasket with whipped butter and farmhouse cranberry sauce on the table; harvest salad with filed greens, butternut squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds and fall spiced vinaigrette; free range roasted turkey breast, boneless thighs and rosemary gravy; a choice of three sides including roasted yams with brown sugar glaze, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, white cheddar mac ‘n’ cheese, traditional stuffing, green bean casserole or roasted Brussels sprouts; and a grand dessert table. $59 per adult, $29 children 3 to 10.
At Atlantic City Country Club, dig into their famous holiday dinner buffet featuring a carving station of roasted turkey and prime rib, old fashioned stuffing, homestyle mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes with caramel sauce, baked mac & cheese, vegetable medley, shellfish specialties, Chef’s secret recipes for chicken breast and salmon, a grand holiday dessert table and more. $65 per adult, $25 per child ages 3 to 12. Kids under 3 eat free.
Over in Galloway, head to Seaview Hotel and Golf Club for two different Thanksgiving options — a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a prix-fixe dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. The buffet, available for $64.95 per person, includes six stations including salads, soup, raw bar, entrée, carving station and dessert, with highlights including cavatappi pasta, spiced butternut squash bisque, citrus poached shrimp and crab claws, apple cider braised short ribs and herb crusted whole turkey. For those looking for a plated, sit-down experience, the prix-fixe menu, at $34.95 per person, elevates Thanksgiving classics with things like spiced butternut squash bisque, glazed Pulaski ham, and a choice of pumpkin pie or chocolate trilogy cake.
At Avalon Links Restaurant in Cape May Court House, the Thanksgiving buffet includes appetizer, soup, entrées, carving stations, sides and a dessert room for $54 for adults, $27 for kids 2 to 10, and free for children under 2. Highlights include butternut squash ravioli, charcuterie grazing table, filet mignon with Cabernet demi-glace, and all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings.
If you’re heading further south, you can’t beat dining at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, where a traditional Thanksgiving buffet including chilled salads (roasted butternut squash, root vegetable and quinoa, cavatelli pasta, baby iceberg, roasted cherry tomato caprese, seafood ceviche, sliced ham and assorted cheese, cranberry and orange relish, and deviled egg salads); minestrone and split pea with bacon soups; a carving station with roasted turkey, grilled beef medallions, crispy local haddock, and cider-braised pork shoulder; sides like herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, pearl onions cream sherry, creamy rose pasta, fresh seasonal vegetables, buttered green beans, sweet and sour Brussels sprouts and rolls and butter; as well as assorted desserts. Reservations required. $54 per adult, $26 per child 12 and under.