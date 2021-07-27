The Shore Club’s Good Lies Bar & Restaurant by Peter Shields Inn

You don’t need to be a golfer to enjoy the clubhouse perks at The Shore Club in Cape May Court House. This private golf and social dining club recently joined forces with the renowned, award-winning Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant to bring you a unique dining experience with The Shore Club’s Good Lies Bar & Restaurant.
So, if you’d like to hang out in the clubhouse, dine on award-winning fare, but skip the links, check out the Shore Club social membership. Though, if you’re a golfer, The Shore Club has you covered, of course: The club’s history dates back to 1923 and was known to host Walter Hagan and Arnold Palmer.
The Social“This is our first summer at the Shore Club, and the reception has been great,” says Carl Messick, executive chef at Peter Shield Inn & Restaurant.
The Shore Club has always had a social membership, so when Peter Shields Inn took over, the team hoped they would be well-received.
“Some members have been with the club for years, so you never know how receptive they will be to change, but it’s been going really well,” Messick says.
The Shore Club was previously known as The Wildwood Golf & Country Club. It was recently rebranded as the Shore Club and is currently undergoing a $1.5-million renovation.
“The restaurant was a big change from what the club had. We wanted to blend the two restaurants — Peter Shields and The Shore Club — to create a high-end bistro with a very relaxed atmosphere,” Messick says.
The social club membership is open to anyone 21 and older. Dining memberships include a spouse and any children that live in the house 27 years of age and younger.
Eclectic cuisineThe Shore Club’s Good Lies restaurant menu is an eclectic mix of coastal pub-style selections and refined entrees. Filled with approachable choices that will please even the most sophisticated palates, the Shore Club’s menu is diverse.
“I don’t have one thing or one style of food that I’m attached to as a chef. What I love is working with fresh ingredients. We make our pastas in house and our own flatbreads,” Messick says.
If you love fresh, house-made pasta, check out the orecchiette with sausage or crab ($26 or $38). This dish features homemade orecchiette with broccoli rabe, chili flakes, basil cream sauce, and sausage or crab. For another homemade pasta dish, try the house fusilli with duck confit ($29) served with wild mushrooms, spinach, mascarpone cream and breadcrumbs. For hand-tossed flatbreads try the Cali pie ($15) with grilled chicken, avocado puree, chorizo, chipotle aioli and ricotta. Seafood lovers go to the Fins pie ($20) with lump crab, avocado puree, arugula and lemon thyme aioli. Or for a fusion flatbread, try the cheesesteak pie ($19) with filet tips, onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, mozzarella, cheddar and spicy ketchup.
Good Lie’s coastal flavors shine with the rare yellowfin tuna bowl ($28). This dish is served with quinoa, arugula, crispy wontons, charred tomatoes, wasabi aioli, peppers and onions; or the Scottish salmon ($27) served with dirty rice, mango slaw, green beans, chipotle aioli and chimichurri.
For heartier selections, the steak “fajita” bowl satisfies with charred filet tips served with bell peppers, onions, scallions, dirty rice, lime crema, tomato salsa, chorizo and chipotle aioli.
Another crowd-pleaser is the 14-ounce, slow-roasted prime rib ($38) served with mashed potatoes, asparagus, horseradish sour cream and herbed beef au jus.
For kids 12 and under, selections range from $8 to $10 and include traditional children’s favorites like hot dogs, pizza, grilled cheese, chicken tenders, and more.