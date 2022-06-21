The grills were alive at Burger Bash V!

Golden Nugget Atlantic City was the place to be on Saturday as A.C. Weekly’s Burger Bash V made its way back to the Grand Ballroom after a three year absence. Fourteen restaurants in total participated, with hundreds of attendees gobbling up everything they threw at them.
Attendees were able to vote for their favorite burger in the Eater’s Choice category, while a team of three official judges also made their selections for the Judge’s Choice. In addition to that, the Fat Boy Munch Club (Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick and A.C. Weekly Associate Editor Ryan Loughlin) handed out four of their own awards in a variety of amusing categories. Live rock music from Quasimodo’s Bride and a full bar made sure the vibe in the room was fully rockin’.
For the first time Burger bash included a burger eating contest, which required five competitors to attempt to down 10 sliders in 5 minutes. The winner was declared the official “Burger King” for the day and received an overnight stay at Golden Nugget plus tickets to a future event.
As far as the restaurants go, the big winner of the afternoon was Michael Patrick’s Brasserie who won 1st Place in both the Judges Choice and Eater’s Choice categories for their Bacon Jam Burger, making them the Ultimate Burger Champion.
Below is the official list of all the winners at Burger Bash V:
Fat Boy Munch Club Awards
Heart Attack Burger: Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern (The Jersey Smashed Burger)
Better With Bacon: Essl’s Dugout (The Michael Patrick Burger)
Think Outside The Bun: Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen (Cuzzie’s Great Grandmother’s Meatball Burger)
Fancy Pants Burger: AC Burger Co (The Umai Burger) and Crossroads Bar & Grill (The Big Schmaac!) (Tie)
Eaters’ Choice Awards
3rd Place Eaters’ Choice: Crossroads Bar & Grill (The Big Schmaac!)
2nd Place Eaters’ Choice: Makai (The Makai Hula Burger)
1st Place Eaters’ Choice: Michael Patrick’s Brasserie (The Bacon Jam Burger)
Judges’ Choice Awards
3rd Place Judges’ Choice: Bricker’s Burgers (The Beef Brisket Burger)
2nd place Judges’ Choice: Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall (The Onion Believable Burger)
1st Place Judges’ Choice:
Ultimate Burger Champion: Michael Patrick’s Brasserie (The Bacon Jam Burger)