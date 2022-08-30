The chicken sandwich wars rage on – picking the top bird in a fast food face-off

Back in August 2019, Popeyes launched a brand new chicken sandwich that struck an unexpected chord with fans. The sandwich — which was created in order to compete with the incredible popularity of Chick-fil-A’s flagship product – immediately went viral, causing Popeyes franchises to sell out of the item within days of its launch.
In response to the hysteria, almost every competing fast food chain rolled out their own versions of the chicken sandwich, some putting them on the menu for the first time, while others merely attempted to improve their already existing product.
Three years later, the chicken sandwich wars are still raging in the fast food world, though admittedly some of the frenzy has died down a bit. As a massive fan of chicken sandwiches in general, I decided to do a taste test of four different fast food chicken sandwiches to see which clucker on a bun would come out at No. 1.
The contestantsI purchased the following sandwiches: The Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A, The Classic Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes, The Crispy Chicken Sandwich from McDonald’s and the Classic Chicken Sandwich from Wendy’s. Each sandwich was ordered in its original state without any ingredients removed or added, with one caveat – mayo was included on all sandwiches (I don’t eat sandwiches without mayo, and neither should you.)
Blindfolded and with my eyes closed just for the sake of being extra impartial, I had my wife hand me a randomly selected sandwich one at a time. Here is how they stacked up:
Chick-fil-A – The OG of chicken sandwiches, Chick-fil-A actually claims to have invented the chicken sandwich (a claim that seems a bit questionable to me, as surely someone must have put a piece of chicken on bread prior to their launch in 1946) but whether or not that is true, they certainly have perfected it. The simplicity of the buttery bun, pickle slices and expertly-breaded chicken breast set the standard for all fast food chicken to live up to.
Full disclosure- I’m a huge Chick-fil-A fan. But in my experience, the one potential downfall to their chicken sandwich is that the chicken breast you receive can dramatically vary in size. I’ve had some that are monsters that stretch well beyond the perimeter of the bun and others that could almost qualify as a chicken tender. Luckily, on this day they brought their A-game, as my sandwich featured one of the largest and juiciest pieces of chicken that I have had from them.
The breading here was perfectly seasoned and packed some nice bits of extra crunch. The mayo, while not a standard ingredient brought it to the next level without overdoing it or masking any flavors. The pickles were tasty but fell on the soggy side, likely a result of them being sliced so thin and essentially getting steamed between the chicken and bun.
Wendy’s – Wendy’s has had multiple chicken sandwiches on their menu for ages, but after rivals started upping their game recently, they followed suit, putting out a supposedly improved chicken sandwich that was “crispier and juicier.”
This was the only sandwich that came topped with lettuce and tomato, and for me this was a detractor, as neither added much flavor and both provided unwanted and unpleasant textures. Leaf lettuce in general is a bad choice, especially on a hot sandwich, as the heat from the warm chicken caused it to wilt and resulted in a wet diaper consistency that I can’t see being a plus in any situation.
I’m not sure if the moisture of the lettuce was also to blame for the lack of overall crispiness in the chicken, but I suspect it may have been. Either way, this sandwich was easily the worst of the bunch, with minimal flavor and nothing standing out as a big positive. The bun was unremarkable, the chicken lacked flavor and the veggies were unneccesary – heck, even the mayo was thin and bland (something that has been an issue at Wendy’s for years). Skip this one.
Popeye’s – The hype for this sandwich was obviously higher than any other, which put it at a slight disadvantage going in. It’s never advantageous having to live up to a big build up, especially one that reaches this level. That said, Popeyes clearly put the time in to get this one right and it showed.
The bun was super flavorful, buttery and delicious and the chicken breast was large, perfectly tender and juicy and coated in a super crunchy breading that made it instantly recognizable and memorable. The pickles were sliced thick and maybe I’m just not that big on pickles on sandwiches in general, but I found them to be too much and ended up removing the last one. Mayo comes on this sandwich, and works nicely, and Popeyes also offers a spicy version of the chicken sandwich that features a sauce with more kick, if that’s your thing.
McDonald’s – McDonald’s has taken a few swings at creating a copycat of Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich, first with the Southern-Style Chicken Sandwich that they had out a few years ago and now with the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which seems nearly indistinguishable from its predecessor save for a slightly altered bun.
This sandwich had some good flavor, as the brioche bun actually stepped things up which was a nice surprise and the pickles and mayo worked to add boosts of briny flavor and creaminess respectively. The chicken breast lost points for being on the rubbery side though, and ultimately the sandwich came across as exactly what it was – an inferior knockoff of Chick-fil-A’s longtime masterpiece.
The resultsWendy’s and McDonald’s sandwiches were both subpar, meaning this was really a battle for No. 1 between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, and for my money, Chick-fil-A was the clear winner. To be fair, I have 40+ years of fandom tied to this sandwich, so the odds were stacked against any competitor, whether I was blindfolded or not. That said, the hype behind Popeyes creation was legit, and I could easily see many folks choosing that sandwich as best overall. But for me, the OG of chicken sandwiches reigns supreme. Chick-fil-A all the way. Now if they would only open on Sundays …