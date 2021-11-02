Tasting events to be held at Savor Borgata

This season, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will host three exclusive tasting events as part of the hotel’s signature Savor Borgata Culinary Series. Each chef-driven, interactive gastronomic experience is thoughtfully curated by Borgata’s acclaimed chefs and revered culinary team with food and drink enthusiasts in mind, providing unique opportunities for guests to sip, savor and learn cooking techniques to try at home. The events are:
Symon Says: Pasta
Angeline by Michael Symon
Noon, Saturday, Nov. 20
Sharing from his experience growing up around Italian comfort food and devouring his mother’s homemade pasta, Iron Chef Michael Symon will host an afternoon interactive cooking class. Learn how to prepare freshly made pasta amidst the warm and welcoming backdrop of Angeline by Michael Symon, the restaurant inspired by his own mother, Angel. Immediately following the learning component of the afternoon, guests will be treated to a light lunch paired with wine. Tickets are $99.
Lunch & Learn with Executive Chef Aram Mardigian
American Bar & Grille
Noon Saturday, Dec. 4
Spend the afternoon with Executive Chef Aram Mardigian learning how to prepare some of his personal favorites during an interactive cooking demonstration Enjoy a multi-course lunch — complete with wine — while taking a flavor-filled journey through the ingredients and preparation of specialty dishes certain to impress at your next at-home dinner party. Tickets are $59.
Old Homestead Dinner: A Salute to Lionel Richie
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14
Greg and Marc Sherry of Old Homestead Steakhouse will host a melodic wine dinner prepared by Executive Chef Amador Campos. A four-course menu celebrates the music and legend of Lionel Richie, paired with selections from Copper Cane Wines, founded by fifth-generation winemaker Joe Wagner, a member of the family that brought you Caymus Vineyards. Tickets are $195 and will be on sale in late November.
Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, New Jersey. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to TheBorgata.com.