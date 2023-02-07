Sweets for my sweet, wine for my valentine

Valentine’s Day is around the corner; for many, that means starting to plan how to show your significant other how much you care. For my wife and I, Valentine’s plans are generally pretty simple: a nice meal, wine (of course), and something sweet. For as long as I can remember, chocolates have been the quintessential Valentine’s gift. With or without the frilly, heart-shaped box, chocolates are as popular as ever. What wines pair best with chocolate? Read on for a few recommendations.
Dark chocolateIf dark chocolate is in your shopping cart, the classic option would be to pair it with a Port Wine from the Duoro Valley of Portugal. W&J Graham’s Six Grapes Reserve Porto would be a perfect match. This fortified wine is full-bodied and rich, with notes of black fruit and cherries that are an outstanding compliment to dark chocolate and won’t break the bank. If you’re not a Port fan, a Petite Sirah from California would work nicely with dark chocolate too. I recommend the J. Lohr Tower Road Petite Sirah from Paso Robles. This wonderful dry red wine has great dark fruit flavor. However, perhaps my favorite dark chocolate wine pairing is the Cartuxa Reserva Tinto 2016 from the Alentejo region of Portugal. You may not have heard of Alicante Bouschet, the principal grape in this wine, but trust me, you want to get to know it. This red wine is bold and dry with well-structured, velvety tannins. Aging in Burgundy-style French oak barrels for 18 months imparts this wine with notable tones of vanilla and baking spices. Treat your valentine and yourself by giving this wine a try!
Milk chocolateIf milk chocolate is more to your (or your partner’s) liking, no worries. I have three great Italian options that will make your mate say, “Sii il mio San Valentino.” First, Cleto Chiarli — Pruno Nero Lambrusco Frizzante comes from Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Perhaps you tried a sweet Lambrusco when you first began drinking wine; this is a bit different. As the name indicates, it is lightly effervescent and should be served cold like other sparkling wines. However, this is darker and drier than you might expect, with a delicious cherry cola and currant flavor that pairs very well with milk chocolate. (It also goes well with charcuterie.) This is a great choice if you and your partner prefer lighter-bodied wines. If, on the other hand, fuller-bodied wines are your preference, I recommend the Cantele Primitivo from Salento, Italy. Primitivo is the grape varietal known as Zinfandel in California and other regions. Primitivo represents the Old World version, and is therefore a bit more restrained than its New World sibling. Thus, Primitivo shares the stage with milk chocolate better. My final recommendation for milk chocolate is the Brachetto d’Acqui from near Bologna in Northern Italy. This is another lightly sparkling, slightly sweeter wine that pairs perfectly. Brachetto is the grape varietal and is another one you may not be familiar with. The flavor profile has notes of strawberry, raspberry and vanilla, creating a match that is reminiscent of chocolate covered strawberries. For those who are not a fan of less dry wines, I think this one will surprise you and delight your valentine.
White chocolateFor those of you with white chocolate-loving valentines, I have two white, one red, and a rosé option for you. For white wine, I would pick up the lightly sparkling and slightly sweet Bartenura Moscato d’ Asti from the Piedmont region of Italy. The flavor of white peaches and honey with a touch of minerality makes it appealing to even the most ardent of dry wine lovers. My other white wine recommendation is a the Ratzenberger — Bacharacher Riesling Kabinett 2019 from Mosel, Germany. This is a wonderful dry Riesling with outstanding minerality and a light tropical palate that pairs incredibly well with white chocolate. For a red wine, my recommendation comes from the Beaujolais region of France, the home of one of the more misunderstood grape varietals in the world, Gamay. Gamay is the grape used to make the hastily produced celebration wine released in November: Beaujolais Nouveau. Although the 2022 vintage, in my opinion, was one of the best, the wine is generally not known as being a consistent hit. When produced well, however, Gamay is an excellent dry, lighter-bodied wine that, for a red wine lover, pairs beautifully with white chocolate. The palate is raspberries and cherries, which work wonderfully with this sweet. I recommend the L. Tramier & Fils Beaujolais Villages 2020. Or, you could choose a rosé version of Gamay from the Loire Valley of France. The Domaine Clo — La Petite Bete Rosé has the same flavor characteristics, but in a lighter variation. Although my wife and I lean toward dark chocolate, if I were asked to pair a wine with a white chocolate dessert, this rosé would be my selection.
The chocolate choices you and your significant other have are limitless. I hope this article has shown you that your wine choices are as well. Contact me with any questions or comments at dsetley@passionvines.com, or stop into the Somers Point store. Until next time, happy wining, and Happy Valentine’s Day!
David Setley is enjoying his retirement from higher education as a wine educator and certified sommelier at Passion Vines in Somers Point.