Sundaes in the Summer … at The Sunryser

The Sunryser Restaurant is a quaint, folksy spot located along Route 9 in Absecon in the heart of what’s been dubbed “Breakfast Alley” – a nickname spawned from the plethora of bacon and egg joints that dot their way down the road. And indeed The Sunryser is one of the best known of these breakfast spots, and up until a few months ago, that’s all I knew it as.
But I recently began to notice a string of social media posts from them advertising various inventive and infinitely appealing ice cream creations. Turns out in the summer they serve ice cream from a walk up window starting at 5 p.m. every day except Wednesdays (you can also order it inside with your breakfast or lunch should the mood strike you).
So I headed out on a Thursday evening to see what all the fuss was about.
The decision of what to order was quite difficult, as I hemmed and hawed for a solid 5 or 10 minutes trying to decide between tempting and uncommon choices such as the Ice Cream Taco Flight, Candied Bacon Sundae, Ice Cream Spaghetti or the Cotton Candy Ice Cream Burrito – a wildly colorful creation made with vanilla ice cream, rainbow sprinkles and Fruity Pebbles cereal all wrapped up tight in a “tortilla” made of blue cotton candy.
In the end, I settled on the Peach Cobbler Sundae – a Southern-inspired treasure consisting of vanilla ice cream, warm caramel, cobbler crumbs and fresh sliced peaches in a homemade waffle bowl. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Concept: Peach cobbler is a fantastic dessert all by itself, and never really needs ice cream to come to its rescue, but that doesn’t mean that an ice cream version of this summer favorite can’t be fabulous too. I was sold from the pics alone.
The Ice Cream: Richman’s Ice Cream is the brand of choice at Sunryser — it was super creamy and delicious and made for a perfect base from which to build the sundae. The vanilla flavor was prominent, yet mild enough to stay out of the way of everything that would inevitably be piled on top of it.
The Toppings: Warm caramel may not be used in many traditional peach cobbler recipes, but it maybe that needs to change, as the caramel added a sticky, sugary goodness to the mix that was thoroughly enjoyable but not as overbearing flavorwise as some syrups can be.
Cobbler crumbs were a lovely touch, buttery and crumbly with notes of brown sugar, they combined flawlessly with the ice cream and slivers of fresh cut peaches, which were perfectly ripe and served to balance out the richness of the dessert with spikes of peachy perfection.
The Bowl: Waffle bowls can be hit or miss, and I have had my share of stale ones that get thrown away after a bite or two, but this was one of the best I have had. The girl who made my sundae said they are made fresh onsite, and after tasting it, I believe her. Breaking off pieces of waffle and dipping them in the ice cream as a sort of impromptu, dessert-style version of nachos was fun and a perfect way to finish off the last bites of this sundae.
The Bottom Line: The picture that I saw on Facebook more than lived up to expectations, as the Peach Cobbler Sundae was an all-around home run. I can’t find anything to complain about. This is about as good as it gets.
The Score: 9.8
Sunryser Restaurant is located at 632 N. Shore Road in Absecon. Go to Facebook.com/thesunryser.