Sundaes in the Summer … at Skipper Dipper

Who doesn’t love soft-serve? It’s smooth and creamy, and you don’t have to dig as much to get it onto your spoon like you do with certain types of hard ice cream. It’s just about perfect.
The one downside to soft-serve is that, generally speaking, it’s only available in extremely limited flavor options. Nine times out of 10 you are looking at vanilla, chocolate or the “twist” – an Arnold Palmer-like combination of the two, for those who really want to walk on the wild side.
So, when I saw that a spot on LBI was featuring more than 40 flavors of hand-mixed soft-serve, I knew I had to investigate further.
The place is called Skipper Dipper, and it’s been in operation since 1978, offering up everything from sundaes to floats, malts, milkshakes and more. They had an incredibly efficient and friendly staff of teenagers on the night I visited, which helped to make quick work of the giant line that snaked out the door.
I decided to create my own soft-serve sundae with a PB&J theme, utilizing both grape and peanut butter varieties of soft serve along with strawberry topping, peanut butter sauce and crushed Butterfinger candy. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Concept: Initially, I wasn’t sure where to begin with my sundae creation, but after noticing they offered grape as one of the flavors of their hand-mixed soft-serve, I knew I had to find a way to properly incorporate that flavor into the sundae. Grape is a rarity in the ice cream world for reasons that have never been clear to me. It’s a regular player when it comes to candy, gum, soda, jelly and various other sweets, but just about never is it found as a flavor of ice cream – soft or hard – so I decided to give it a whirl to see if I could make it work as the base to a great sundae. Grape jelly has long been the go-to for a PB&J, so I did my best to try and recreate that taste combo in sundae form.
The Ice Cream: I asked for two flavors of soft-serve – peanut butter and grape. However the girl taking my order must have misunderstood, as I only ended up with the grape. No biggie, as I was getting peanut butter sauce and Butterfinger as toppings anyway, ensuring the peanut butter flavor would be well represented either way.
The grape soft-serve was hand mixed, which costs a dollar more and takes a minute or two, but it was well worth the wait. The grape flavor was prominent enough to be easily detected even when covered in a bounty of toppings, but I think it would have been just as good on its own, which furthers the mystery as to why this flavor isn’t more common at ice cream shops.
One downside to the hand-mixed soft-serve is that it melts really quick. By the time it was handed to me, it was already melting pretty good. Since I opted for the large sundae, that meant I had a massive, Leaning Tower of Pisa-esque swirl of soft-serve dripping all over the place. It’s great that they give you plenty of ice cream, but they could probably use some bigger cups to handle all the dripping.
The Sauces: I had hoped to find some sort of grape compote, syrup or topping to match the ice cream flavor, but struck out in that department, so I went with strawberry topping, as it’s also a common flavor for jellies and jams that you might find on a PB&J. Sweet and sticky in the best senses of the words, with some nice chunks of fruit, it perfectly created that familiar taste when mixed with the peanut butter sauce.
The Topping: Crushed Butterfinger added a welcome dose of texture and even more peanut butter flavor. I considered adding Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, but decided to show some restraint.
The Bottom Line: The experiment worked pretty well overall. The grape soft-serve was a big winner, as were the toppings. I’m still curious what the peanut butter soft serve might have added to the sundae overall, but perhaps one of you can try that and report back to me if you visit.
The Score: 7.9
Skipper Dipper is located at 9305 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Island. Go to SkipperDipper.com.