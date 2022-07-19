Sundaes in the Summer … at Royale Crown

There are very few naturally blue foods in the world, so it would stand to reason that a delicious, sweet and prevalent fruit known as the “blueberry” would be the obvious choice to flavor any sapphire-colored candy, syrup, soda, gum, water ice or other sweet treat, right? I mean the competition for this role was nearly nonexistent. The blueberry was essentially running unopposed. Or so we all thought.
But back in the late ’50s, just as the humble blueberry was about to step up and enjoy its moment in the sun, an entirely fictitious fruit flavor called “blue raspberry” was suddenly, unanimously and inexplicably chosen as the unofficial sugary representative for the color, leaving the poor blueberry to toil in relative obscurity, only being given the chance to shine on a national level in pie or muffin form, as an occasional cheesecake topping or as “Boo-Berry,” a lesser known member of the Monster Cereals lineup. Meanwhile, blue-raspberry has been strutting around for the last half-century as the leading cause behind every blue tongue in a 5,000-mile radius.
But, like Asbury Park to Springsteen, Seattle to Nirvana or Liverpool to The Beatles, in its hometown of Hammonton, the mighty blueberry is a bona fide rock star. You’ll find it worked into every type of locally produced food and drink imaginable, and there is even a full-on festival celebrating it each year.
If you find yourself in Hammonton and happen to be searching for blueberry in ice cream form, there is one spot that everyone seems to recommend – Royale Crown.
They have been in business since 1953 and have become a beloved institution in Hammonton.
I stopped in on a rainy Saturday, and there was a substantial line (always a good sign). I ordered up a blueberry sundae made with blueberry frozen custard, blueberry syrup and whipped cream in a waffle bowl. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Concept: A blueberry sundae in Hammonton is an absolute no-brainer. Sometimes I like to throw in interesting taste combos, but this one was all about highlighting the hometown flavor.
The Ice Cream: All the ice cream at Royale Crown is homemade on site, and they seem to take great pride in this fact, as they should. There are a few different flavors that feature blueberries, and they are only available seasonally, so I suggest you call ahead before making the trip.
Hard ice cream fans may prefer the Blueberry Cheesecake or Hammonton Blueberry varieties, but everyone I spoke to specifically recommended the frozen blueberry custard, so I decided to use that as my base. Creamy and decadent all on its own, the blueberry flavor was sweet with a hint of tart and not artificial tasting in the slightest. My one gripe was that the custard was a melted mess by the time I got it, due to some issues with the soft-serve machine, but I can’t fault the girl who made it for me as it was a mechanical problem not of her doing.
The Toppings: Blueberry syrup loaded up with real blueberries is always going to get my attention, but this one was utterly delicious, and the fresh berries ran double duty adding texture as much as flavor. Speaking of double duty, I appreciated the fact that they made sure to include a full moat of syrup on the bottom of the waffle bowl as well as atop the ice cream.
Ironically, when fresh blueberries are crushed, reduced to syrup form or made into an ice cream, they end up looking far more purple in color than blue, but details like that don’t matter with something this good. Whipped cream and a cherry topped it, but the cherry was a misstep, as a plump blueberry should be the clear choice to crown a sundae such as this.
The Waffle Bowl: A last minute addition on my part, the waffle bowl injected a nice bit of crunch to the party while also adding to the flavors within the sundae. Not a necessity in this case, but a fine and welcome bonus.
The Bottom Line: While it’s not entirely shocking that a blueberry sundae from the best-known ice cream shop in the blueberry capital of the world would be a home run, they really did nail it with this one. It’s the kind of thing worth taking a drive for even if you aren’t local. Do it while blueberries are still in season.
The Score: 8.8
Royale Crown is located at 1051 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton. Go to RoyaleCrownIceCream.com.