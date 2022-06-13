Sundaes in the Summer … at Peace Pie

One of the problems with an ice cream sundae is that it can be a bit of a mess. Syrups, sprinkles, whipped cream and other toppings tend to go all over the place. Add heat into the mix, and then you have to deal with the whole thing melting. It certainly isn’t meant for on-the-go consumption.
That’s what makes a place like Peace Pie such a genius concept. The idea is simple – an ice cream sandwich taken to the next level by adding pie fillings and other accoutrements to create the perfect indulgence. According to their website, the whole idea came about by accident when their founder Jerry Klause forgot a pie crust on Thanksgiving one year. He subbed in shortbread cookies, added his pie filling and ice cream layers and created a somewhat less-polished version of the Peace Pie.
There are a handful of Peace Pie locations in the area, with the flagship store in Cape May and another spot on the Ocean City Boardwalk, but they also have a walk-up window in Ventnor and, as luck would have it, I happened to be in the area, so I decided to stop and grab a pair of Peace Pies for the road.
They have a million varieties and choosing was not easy, but in the end I opted for the Peanut Butter Blondie made with vanilla ice cream, brownie bites, peanut butter mousse and butter shortbread cookies; and the Salted Caramel Apple, which sandwiches vanilla ice cream, apple pie filling and caramel between two cinnamon shortbread cookies. Here is what I thought of them:
The Concept: Being a fan of the old ice cream truck favorite the Chipwich, the idea of a kicked-up version of a cookie-based ice cream sandwich had me at hello. Adding pie filling just sweetened the deal, and the portability of the whole thing made it easy for a guy like me who has the bad habit of eating while driving (for the record, I DO NOT recommend double fisting ice cream sandwiches while cruising down the Parkway. For safety and other obvious reasons, it’s just not a good idea. Remember - I’m a professional and I do this for a living, so please do not attempt to recreate any of my incredible stunts of gluttony.)
The Cookies: The structural integrity of the shortbread cookies managed to hold up, which is rarely the case with an ice cream sandwich. They stayed crisp and never turned to mush at any point. Although I do recommend waiting a minute or two before biting in, as they can be a touch hard right out of the freezer. From a flavor standpoint, the butter shortbread cookies that were included in the blondie were as buttery and not overly sweet as one would hope, while the cinnamon variety found on the Salted Caramel Apple added depth of flavor with just enough cinnamon-y goodness.
The Ice Cream: Though not homemade, the vanilla ice cream that was used in both of my pies was of high quality and made for a perfectly subtle foundation for the toppings and fillings. The portion was generous but, believe it or not, I think it might have been better with less ice cream, as the ratio to filling would have been more evenly balanced and the whole thing would have been easier to eat. But shaming an ice cream shop for giving you too much ice cream seems a little silly, so I’m going to shut up now.
The Filling: I had a feeling I was going to love this whole “pie filling on ice cream” thing, and I was right. The peanut butter mousse was salty and decadent while the apple pie filling brought me right to the Thanksgiving table.
The Extras: Chewy brownie bites added taste and texture, which was more than welcome in the Blondie. And the caramel sauce on the Salted Caramel Apple was delicious and gooey and the perfect counterpoint to the apple, but I couldn’t taste much salt flavor. That’s just fine with me, though, as I’m kinda done with the idea of salted caramel anyway. Caramel needs no seasoning as far as I am concerned.
The Bottom Line: A hand-held ice cream sundae? What’s not to love?
The Scores: Peanut Butter Blondie - 8.6
Salted Caramel Apple Pie - 8.1
Peace Pie is located at 7307 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor, 768 Boardwalk in Ocean City and 328 Carpenters Lane in Cape May. Go to PeacePieWorld.com.