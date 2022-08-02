Sundaes in the Summer … at Drip N’ Scoop

I first discovered Drip N’ Scoop when doing a story on the world-class donut scene that is the pride of Ocean City. On that day I enjoyed a donut and an iced coffee, but always meant to return to explore the “scoop” aspect highlighted in their moniker.
The buzz for Drip N’ Scoop has been there since Day 1 — and for good reason. They put out some seriously creative and delicious items that keep people coming back. They recently opened up a location in Somers Point, which gives me a wonderful excuse to pay them yet another visit and down a bunch of donuts.
For this review, I found myself in Ocean City on a gorgeous afternoon. I strolled around town, did some shopping and had a few slices at Manco & Manco but made sure to save room for a post-boardwalk treat over at Drip N’ Scoop.
I was excited to try the ice cream, but also a little stressed about the idea of going to such a prestigious donut shop and somehow not ordering a donut. Those fears were quickly squashed when I looked at the menu and found that they offered a donut ice cream sandwich – a brilliant and rather obvious idea whose time is long overdue. I opted to build my own donut sandwich sundae, this time with a cinnamon theme. My sundae consisted of a vanilla-cinnamon sugar donut with cinnamon bun ice cream topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Concept: As Jerry Seinfeld once famously proclaimed on his hit TV show: “People love cinnamon. It should be on tables at restaurants along with salt and pepper.” I concur. Yet, in the ice cream world, cinnamon is a bit of an obscurity, so I was happy to be able to piece together enough items to create a sundae themed around it.
The Ice Cream: The cinnamon bun ice cream was really fabulous, its dense and creamy texture built a perfect foundation, and the flavor itself was pronounced and delicious. Bonus points for the swirls of cinnamon and doughy chunks that accented it.
The Donut: Cinnamon sugar is a strong enough donut flavor, but the addition of a vanilla glaze to it really boosted it. Sliced in half and prepared like a sandwich, it looked the part, but realistically could not be consumed as a hand food, so I had to knife and fork my way through it, which was fine. I love donuts, so being able to have one so heavily featured in a sundae was a real treat.
The Sauce: Standard gooey caramel played as a lovely counterbalance to all the cinnamon, while upping the decadence factor.
The Toppings: The whipped cream was your basic canned stuff, and the rainbow sprinkles were a silly addition on my part as they clashed with the rest of the dessert from a visual perspective. Taste and texture was fine, though, but I should have left them off. Maybe a bit of crushed toffee pieces or something along those lines would have worked better.
The Bottom Line: Drip N’ Scoop, you had me at donut sandwich, and I can’t imagine anyone not enjoying this. It’s also available in waffle form, which I expect would be pretty good, too, but there is only so much I can handle in one sitting.
The Score: 7.9
Drip N’ Scoop has locations at 960 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, and 604 New Road, Somers Point. Go to DripNScoop.com.