Summer Treats: Ice

Whether you call it Italian ice, water ice, shaved ice, a snow cone, a sno ball or something else, the fact of the matter is that flavored ice remains one of the most consistently popular summer treats. Yeah, you can buy them in the supermarket, but everyone knows it’s just more fun to go and get one on a warm summer night from a shop that specializes in them. Standing in line trying to figure out what kind to get and dealing with a strangely colored tongue after you’re done is all part of the ritual. Embrace it.
And while Rita’s is always a great option with locations seemingly everywhere, here are two of the best spots for ice in South Jersey:
Lindy Hops Homemade Ice Cream and Water IceLindy Hops has been a local favorite in the Galloway area for decades, and it’s not hard to understand why. Their homemade ice cream is excellent, and so is their water ice. They offer versions prepared with soft ice cream and toppings, and maybe I’ll try that next time, but for this adventure I was looking for straight, no-frills homemade ice.
Lindy Hops features a rotating list of eight flavors of water ice on any given day in varieties like cherry, sour apple and cotton candy. It’s not a huge list, but nevertheless, as I approached the window I was hemming and hawing about what flavor to order. The super-friendly girl working at the counter recommended the strawberry lemonade.
Boy, did she steer me right: From a pure flavor standpoint this was one of the best ices I have ever tasted. The combo of strawberry and lemon is a brilliant one, and both flavors were perfectly balanced with neither overwhelming the other. The ice itself was of a super smooth consistency, too, with a nice mouthfeel — yes, ice connoisseurs like me worry about things like mouthfeel when enjoying a water ice. Is that strange? OK, maybe it is.
I ordered the small and immediately regretted not getting the larger size. Usually, ice gets boring after a few spoonfuls, but not at Lindy Hops.
One thing to note: This is a seriously sweet dessert. If you are looking for subtle, mild flavors, you’d be best to skip this one, but frankly, looking for subtle mild flavors in a water ice is a silly game to play in the first place.
Lindy Hops Homemade Ice Cream and Water Ice is located at 401 S. Pitney Road, Galloway. Go to LindyHopsIceCream.com.
Pelican’s Snoballs I had my first snoball on a trip to New Orleans, the city where they were first created and popularized. Vastly different from a water ice or even a snow cone, snoballs are made using super finely shaved ice, which gives it an ultra-light, snow-like consistency. There aren’t a lot of shops in our area that make them, but Pelican’s Snoballs in Surf City does, so I took a ride over to see if they were as good as the ones I sampled in the Big Easy.
With over 100 options, the flavor list is borderline overwhelming here, but as a lover of ’80s-era sugary cereals, once I saw that they had a Fruity Pebbles flavor, my decision was made. It didn’t taste exactly like the cereal, but it was damn close. To help recreate the full Fruity Pebbles experience, I had mine topped with their vanilla snocream — a sweetened condensed milk topping that is a must-do in NOLA. When all the flavors came together, it was heavenly, and yes, very much like what I remembered from my Crescent City trip. I’m going to go out on a limb and say you’ve have probably never had one of these, and this summer is the perfect time to change that.
Pelican’s Snowballs is located at 3 Long Beach Blvd., Surf City. Go to PelicansSnowballs.com.