Summer Treats: Boardwalk Pizza

There are lots of iconic treats you’ll find on any given boardwalk. Everything from fudge to funnel cake is enticing you to come indulge, but perhaps no single food is more iconic than boardwalk pizza. You know the stuff – often oversized slices available in a variety of toppings, their intoxicating smell wafts down the boards practically forcing you to consume one on the spot. If nothing else, a boardwalk slice is a symbol of summer here at the shore.
So, this week I decided to head to the Ocean City Boardwalk in search of a few great slices. Options were plentiful, and I sampled some slices that I would rather forget, but also managed to hit pay dirt in three spots. These were the winners for the day.
What I got:
Manco & Manco Pizza: I started with the most obvious spot for pizza in all of Ocean City — Manco & Manco. The place has been slinging slices since 1956 and is an absolute icon. I popped in at the flagship 9th Street location, which had a to-go line dragging halfway across the boardwalk. My secret to avoiding that line is to simply walk in the side door and grab a seat, as generally you are immediately served and will have your slice far sooner than any of the shoobies waiting at the pick-up window. This proved to be true once again, as I had my order taken almost instantly upon procuring a seat at the counter.
I went with their classic plain slice, which I must admit I have enjoyed previously on many occasions. This time the slice they served me was clearly reheated because it had a distinct black char tracing the edges. You might normally send something like this back, but I was actually curious to see how this new element would affect the flavor.
The good news is that the char didn’t ruin the slice, but I can’t say that I would order it this way again as the burnt flavor didn’t do much to enhance anything. The cheese and sauce were still on point, but the normally buttery crust was dryer than I remembered. Overall I still enjoyed it, though, and I will certainly be back to knock back a slice again this summer.
Manco & Manco is located at 918 Boardwalk in Ocean City and has two other locations - 8th and 12th streets in O.C., and a fourth in Somers Point. Go to MancosPizza.com.
3 Brothers From Italy Pizza: Like most boardwalk pizzas you find outside of Ocean City, the big claim to fame at 3 Brothers From Italy is that the slices are giant. And they really do live up to that billing, as this is the first time I can ever remember needing two paper plates to hold one slice of pizza. They even have a long list of prizes printed on a sign outside the walk-up window for anyone who can finish a whole 26-inch pie in various increments under an hour. The quicker you finish, the more you win. Of course, the prizes are just more pizzas, so you really have to like pizza for this to even be worth it.
As far as taste goes, it was a solid slice, though its noticeably light cook might leave fans of more well-done pies disappointed. I, on the other hand, enjoy a lightly cooked crust sometimes, so for me, it was a win. The crust itself was paper thin, and despite its massive size, it remained sturdy and didn’t flop all over the place. The cheese and sauce were both mild and seemed to form a single unit of flavor as opposed to standing out on their own. This is as classic as boardwalk pizza gets, and if that is what you are looking for, 3 Brothers is the place to find it.
3 Brothers of Italy is located at 1030 Boardwalk in Ocean City. Call 609-398-6767.
Prep’s Pizza & Dairy Bar: Long derided as a mere knockoff of the more famous Manco & Manco, walking into Prep’s feels a bit like settling for second place — until you take a bite of their slice. They may not have originated the style, but the fact is that Prep’s was by far the best slice of pizza I had on the boardwalk that day. It didn’t need to be giant-sized or take part in any other gimmicks – it just tasted great. A beautifully buttery crust cooked to golden perfection, gooey cheese and a sauce with far more zip than any of the others I sampled made Prep’s the clear winner. Bonus points for the fact that they also offer an entire dairy bar’s worth of ice cream in every imaginable form, including sundaes, floats, cones, milkshakes and egg creams, all perfectly designed to end your meal on a high note.
Prep’s Pizza & Dairy Bar is located at 1004 Boardwalk in Ocean City. Go to PrepsPizzeria.com.
Final bites
Ocean City certainly does a fine job when it comes to Boardwalk pizza. While most boardwalks stick strictly to the ginormous slice shops, here you can find that plus much more, including a style of pies that are truly unique to the city itself.