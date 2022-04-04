Spring beer season means plenty of events and unique styles

Growth in New Jersey seems to be nonstop on the beer front.
New breweries are opening all of the time, and more labels are being imported into the state as we catch up with the rest of the world.
The Garden State is becoming a beer destination as the tri-state area grows rapidly. With 130 open breweries and many more to come, we will see more beer aficionados make their way here. Of course, we will never catch up to Pennsylvania or New York, but we are smaller in size.
One positive is we have areas dense with facilities giving us easy access to a multitude of breweries in a small region. Several beer trails have sprung up around the state: Hunterdon Beer Trail, Skylands Ale Trail and Wine and Ale Trail of South Jersey. Of course, Cape May County now has 10 breweries, six wineries and three distilleries all within a few minutes of each other. Hammonton has three breweries, six wineries and a distillery. Up the Parkway on the way to North Jersey there is a wide assortment of breweries housing some of the best in the state. Plan your summer excursions to enjoy some of these amazing breweries: Pinelands, Manafirkin, Ship Bottom, Backward Flag, Icarus, Kane, Carton and lots in between. Check out NewJerseyCraftBeer.com for maps and info.
Look for the beers of summer to begin appearing at your favorite breweries, restaurants and stores: Pilsners, hefeweizens, kolsches, fruited wheat beers, etc. For Easter I always look forward to one of my favorite styles being resurrected – bocks, maibocks, doppelbocks and weizenbocks. These slightly stronger lagers were originally brewed to sustain the monks during Lent. Named “liquid bread,” it made the daily fasting a little bit more pleasant. Back in the day I was introduced to this style by a seasonal beer from Schmidts of Philadelphia. This darker, sweeter and stronger brew was made just once a year, and I awaited its arrival with the Easter Bunny. Find your own introduction.
News and brewsLots of news happening in the state.
Glasstown in Millville is now on the shelves in Pennsylvania. Look for their Double Barrel Bourbon Brown release soon, as well as The Manor, a saison brewed for Women’s History Month by the ladies at the brewery. Spellbound in Mount Holly is changing up its logo and will be rebranding some of its beers. The Hazy Peach IPA will now be Fuzzy Prophecy. Look for new cans and further changes coming up. Bucket Brigade should be brewing on their new system soon. Icarus‘ new building is under construction. The Lager Loft at Bonesaw is now piped and ready to pour their beers.
Look for the beer gardens to begin opening: Seven Tribesmen in Wayne, Icarus in Lakewood, Manafirkin in Manahawkin, Three 3’s and Vinyl in Hammonton, 7Mile in Cape May Court House, Ludlam Island in Ocean View and Behr and Cape May in Cape May. Check your favorite local for new times and outdoor seating.
Big news in Atlantic City, too. The Bally’s beer garden, named The Yard: Beer, Eats and Beats, should be ready by next month. This 10,000-square-foot area will be home to lots of great libations, food and music. Between there, The Biergarten, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and other Casino spots, A.C. is quickly becoming a beer-centric city and will draw beer geeks from all over. And don’t forget the great beer bars here, too: Wingcraft, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, The Irish Pub, Chickie’s and Pete’s and Ducktown Tavern.
Cape May has announced that in April we will see Summa Down Unda, a 5.2% Hazy Kiwi Pale Ale, return to taps throughout New Jersey. Hard seltzer fans can also keep an eye out for the return of the Cape May Hard Seltzer Variety Pack featuring their newest flavor, Pineapple Hard Seltzer, and their seasonal citrus shandy, The Grove, will also return in late April. Jumping into May, CMBC is reprising its newest lager, Longliner, as well as the 5.5% abv IPA Follow the Gull and The Bog, their seasonal 3.9% ABV cranberry shandy.
Slack Tide in Clermont has come away from the Best In Craft Beer Awards with a Silver medal for their Knockdown Black IPA, a second medal for this product. They have finally broken ground on their new site recently. Though it may be a year away, the anticipation for this amazing expansion is evident now.
Down the road in Cape May Court House, COHO will be releasing some of their spring lineup. Look for the BlueberrySeltzerand the Prickly Pear Sour, as well as a possible Black IPA or Double IPA brewed with some of the newer hops and techniques.
Mudhen in Wildwood released Sea Tiger, a white IPA fermented with Belgian yeast and hopped with Citra landing at 7% abv. Also in April, their popular 1883and Wildwood Haze will reappear in 16-ounce, four-packs cans.
Last Wave in Point Pleasant Beach released the yearly spring collaboration with Bradley Brew Project, Our Season Session IPA. It’s a hazy session IPA featuring Cashmere, Vic Secret, and Sultana hops to create a very drinkable beer with notes of lime and pineapple.
Cypress in Edison is now making its Insane a flagship and will be available year round in cans and on tap. This 8.5% abv DDH IPA with a boatload of cryo-Citra hops has earned its place on the menu. Look for Searching For Eggs, a 13.1% abv chocolate rabbit stout and possibly some of the Southern Pecan Stout at 10% abv remaining. Anticipating their 7th Anniversary in July, they have a stout in a Stagg Jr barrel and a Willett Rye barrel.
Eight & Sand in Woodbury has reactivated its barrel-aging program with a 12% rum barrel-aged Tropical Stout, Island Culture. Brewed with tropical hops: Mosaic, Barbe Rouge and Sabro and lager yeast, then aged in Jamaican rum barrels. It’s a tasting room only pour so stop and get your share.
MilestonesIn Wildwood, Mudhen’s 4th Anniversary is April 13 but will be publicly celebrated on Friday, April 15, with specials, games, giveaways and live music.
Jersey Cyclone Brewing is celebrating springtime with new beers and live events in its Tasting Room. Join the brew crew on Saturday, May 7, to celebrate their 3rd Anniversary with a day of awesome beers and live music by Jon Zayle and Almost Autumn! Anniversary hours will be noon to 9 p.m.
Axe & Arrow in Glassboro will celebrate its 3rd Anniversary weekend extravaganza on the weekend of April 22 to 24. They’ll have six new beers to share with everyone Including the return of Blueberry Donut in cans.
Down the roadThe monthly event at Tennessee Ave Beer Hall will happen on Thursday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. It will feature the brews of Icarus in Lakewood and the amazing cuisine of Chef Charles Soreth. Beers will include: Power Juicer, one of their flagship IPAs coming in at 7.5%; Get Your Ass to Marzen, a 5.4% beauty brewed with German Vienna and dark Munich malts hopped with Hallertauer Mittelfraeh and then lagered for at least a month; and two beers that came out of their vault, Bangkitty, an 8.2% Double IPA with Thai chilis, basil, coconut and lemongrass; and Barre-Aged Coconut & Desist, a dessert-style bourbon-aged stout conditioned on vanilla and coconut for two years. Get your tickets at TennAveAC.com.
Beach Haven Vol. Fire Co. will host a Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival on April 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Veteran’s Bicentennial Park looking to raise funds to build a new fire house!
Neck of the Woods in Pitman is gearing up for their popular Sourfest on Saturday, May 21. Mark your calendar.
Flounder in Hillsborough has special sessions during each month. The second Thursday is an Irish Session, and the fourth Thursday is the bluegrass session.
I hope you have all gotten your tickets for the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival set to kick off its 16th year. It will once again appear at Bader Field in A.C. on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Session No. 1 will be Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m., and No. 2 is Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. As always, lots of events, games, food vendors and amazing live bands. To start your Sunday, you can participate in the Hops Trot 5K run beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Ocean Casino Resort with five to six beer stops along the way while ending up at the Fest. Sign up for both events at ACBeerfest.com, or buy tickets at Joe Canal’s Liquors at both Egg Harbor Township locations.