Spice up your life with holiday beers

Happy Holidays! Whatever holiday you celebrate, it always goes better with beer. Expand your palate and taste some of the great holiday beers that are offered only this time of year. You can choose some of the big and bold beers like imperial stouts and barleywines or, if you want something lighter, you can partake in a winter warmer or gingerbread beer. All are great accompaniments to seasonal cuisine and Christmas cookies. Don’t forget the beer lover on your gift list. Gift cards and swag of all kinds are available from the breweries, wineries and distilleries. There are usually special holiday deals to be had also so be a smart shopper.
Would like to congratulate the winners of Best Of The Press 2021 in the brewery category. Bucket Brigade took the gold, Cape May picked up the silver, and Slack Tide carried away a bronze. Great job guys!
Warm up for
the winterCape May Brewing Company has a number of winter favorites in the mix, including Fizz the Season, a 8.5% ABV brut IPA brewed with white grape juice and hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Hallertau Blanc and Citra. Snowplace Like Home, a 7% ABV mulled wine-inspired hard seltzer, will be a tasting room-only release this year and conditioned on orange peel and cinnamon with the aroma of traditional mulling spices. As in years past, the barrel-aged bottles of Boughs of Barley will be another tasting room-only release. This year it’s aged in mezcal and wheat whiskey barrels. Watch for their release and get some for gifts, as well as for yourself. Then ring in the New Year with the reprise of New Year’s Resolution, a 4.2% pilsner with ample amounts of Czech Saaz hops. It will be released the end of December and available throughout N.J. In the tasting room the final drop of On The Way To Cape May series will be tapped alongside its brothers.
COHO in Cape May Court House will be 3 years old on January 8 and 9 and will release their anniversary beer with lots of fun and games. Check out soon their Colorado Spruce Tip Pilsner and the Gingerbread Spiced Amber. Coming up will be a Sour Cherry and Beernog, a 7% spiced ale with whipped cream and cinnamon on top! ! Expect to see their barrel-aged stout to make its appearance during the holidays, too.
Nearby at Gusto in North Cape May, you can taste a Shady Caramel Smoked Brown Ale with malt smoked locally. On Dec. 18, come celebrate the 3rd Anniversary with new beers, music and swag, and on NYE, bring the family to enjoy an early ringing in of 2022.
Ludlam Island in Ocean View brewed up a hazy coffee IPA with Harry and Beans Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee for their Beer That Built The House for the Habitat for Humanity collaboration. Also released was 547 An Unfathomable Stout, a full-flavored stout at only 5.6%. Hitting the taps and bottles was their holiday beer, Brudolph S’Mores Stout. Check out their rotating cask beers at the brewery.
Down the road in Clermont, Slack Tide reprised their seasonal version of Haywire Twist brewed with plums, currants and cranberries! This year, the Habitat beer they produced is a hoppy lager, light and crisp and easy-drinking.
Not only did Bucket Brigade in CMCH win the Best of the Press but also celebrated their 4th Anniversary.
In Wildwood, Mudhen has some specials coming up for the holidays: Yellow Flashing Lights Imperial Stout as well as the Beer That Built The House Dark Lager, a rich and flavorful brew. Visit on Dec. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. and enjoy a bit of shopping while you are there at their first Holiday Shopping Bazaar held at the outdoor biergarten with six local vendors, live entertainment and complimentary hot chocolate.
Bonesaw in Glassboro brewed a Spiced Brown Ale for winter and is available in 6 packs. Also their whiskey barrel-aged stout, Call Me Chris, is pouring now alongside a BA Canadian Breakfast Stout. A new Demon has been let loose from their tanks. No, not a monster, but their newest Belgian-inspired beer. To accompany their popular Petit and Gran Demons, they added kaffir lime zest, orange and grapefruit peel to liven it up but at only 5.7% ABV.
Neck of the Woods in Pitman has been literally pouring out some great beers. Look for XRP 2XIPA, No OJ No Straw Sour MIlkshake IPA, Neapolitan Berliner Weisse, Exit Light Stout brewed with Endgrain coffee, maple syrup, banana puree and chocolate nibs. A Four Roses Bourbon barrel-aged version is available in 2 varieties: Mexican hot chocolate and a S’mores. They also took their Chillin WIT My Homies and mixed fermented it in red and white wine barrels. Also the fan favorite HoHoHo Coquito conditioned on coconut, cinnamon, nutmeg, lactose and vanilla beans is ready for consumption.
Spellbound’s holiday favorite, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, will be hitting the taps and cans for the season alongside their 7th Anniversary brew, Phase 7 DIPA.
Climax in Roselle Park will release its annual seasonal Snowplow in December.
At Cypress in Edison, Naughty and Nice are both 12%, Alva Vanilla, Alva Freedom Toast both 8.5%, New Barleywine 11%, which will also be barrel aged over the next six months or so, and Insanely Sour, a sour version of Insane will be available for the holidays.
High Point in Butler debuted its very popular Ramstein Winter Wheat Doppelbock both on tap and in cans.
Dr Brewlittle’s in Maple Shade has been expanding their capacity and distribution with 2 new 10bbl fermenters and a new brite tank. For the holidays they expect to be pouring a Winter Warmer, a Chocolate Peppermint Oatmeal Stout and some one-off IPAs.
Holiday Hoppenings Flounder in Hillsborough will host a Kringle Market on Dec. 11 and 12, and is offering Christmas trees in front of the brewery throughout the season. Get your picture taken with Santa and pick up some gifts for the holidays. Also, celebrate the release of their St Nick Christmas Ale and the new Kellerbier, Sich Unterhalten, as well as Quiet Space DIPA. They have increased canning the fan favorites like FRED, Hill Street Honey and Lunatic Belgian.
In Glassboro, Axe & Arrow will be releasing four taproom-only Christmas inspired beers the week before Christmas. January will see the return of their Stoutrageous event (date TBD) where they’ll have half the tap lines filled with delicious dark beers!
Bull N Bear Brewery in Summit will be celebrating its 1st Anniversary on Dec. 4 with a special anniversary beer being released. They will also be canning 5 beers before the New Year.
On Dec. 16, Tennessee Ave Beer Hall will host its Holiday Dinner. The menu and beers have yet to be determined but Chef Charles Soreth’s cuisine is the best in the area and well worth the price, and co-owner Scott Cronick is promising some rare beers, including two varieties of KBS and some holiday brews. Check out TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for info and tickets, which will be $55.
Think it’s too soon to plan for next summer? Well, Jon Henderson believes it’s the perfect time and is putting tickets for the AC Beer and Music Fest on sale Dec 5 for the June 4 and 5, 2022 event. Discounts are available from Dec. 5 to Feb. 1 on their website. Also available at Joe Canal’s in EHT on Dec. 12.
HAPPY NEW YEAR! BE SAFE.