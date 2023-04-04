South Jersey restaurants bring brunches, lunches and dinners for every-bunny this Easter

With all its bows, bonnets, bunnies and baskets, Easter is far more than a day of just egg hunts and pastel Peeps — it is, like most major holidays, a day of major food celebrations. From brunches with the bunny to springtime lunches and eggs-traordinary dinners, there’s no need to rely solely on jelly beans and Cadbury Creme Eggs for all your dietary needs this Sunday (though honestly, we don’t blame you if you do) — the hunt for the perfect place to dine this Easter is over.
Brunches and lunches
Better than breakfast and more fabulous than lunch, brunch always wins, but on Easter, it’s extra special. Hop yourself over to one of the following venues and bring on the brunch!
Amada
Spring is in full bloom at Ocean Casino Resort’s Amada, where an epic brunch 10 a.m. Sunday features sweet and savory options like a carving station, spinach & chorizo benedict and paella pollo. Cocktails are no less delightful, with red and white sangrias, Bellini’s, mimosas and an Amada Bloody Mary made with Grey Goose Vodka, bacon, chorizo bilboa, gambas, spicy tomato, pimenton, pepper and tajin. Brunch is $75 per person and includes coffee, tea and juice — cocktails are purchased a la carte. Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com
Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair
Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Restaurant in Avalon is kicking off its 20th season with an Easter brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday that includes things like breakfast lasagna made with French toast, sausage, eggs and cheese; made to order omelets, pancakes, fresh fruit, shrimp cocktail, lemon butter glazed salmon, chicken marsala and roasted potatoes, honey glazed ham, prime rib and more. Adults, $35 per person, $22 kids under 12. Kids 4 and under eat free. While you’re there, try one of their signature drinks like the Avalon Breeze or Sunflower Sangria. Located at 2409 Dune Dr., Avalon. RocknChair.net
Borgata Buffet
There’s no wrong time to get to Borgata — the casino remains a fan favorite — but Easter Brunch is definitely a compelling reason to go. Easter Brunch at Borgata Buffet includes highlights like prime rib, lobster ravioli, eggs benedict, and an omelet station where guests can create their own favorite using a bounty of ingredient options from Borgata’s skilled chefs. The Buffet serves brunch 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. TheBorgata.com
Casino Café & Grille
Enjoy all your favorite brunch items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter morning at Casino Café and & Grille at Bally’s Atlantic City. Easter brunch is $55 per person and includes omelets and Belgian waffles made to order, hand-carved Virginia ham, chicken marsala, grilled mahi, salads, sides, desserts and more. Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Casinos.Ballys.com
Exit Zero Filling Station
If you’re looking for festivities along with your food, head to Exit Zero Filling Station noon to 4 p.m. Sunday for a brunch with the Easter Bunny that includes lawn games like corn hole and connect four as well as specialty milkshakes. The Chick Magnet, an adult only concoction, is a vanilla milkshake made with Stoli vanilla and a chick Peep, and the Peter Cottontail, a family friendly option, is a chocolate milkshake with edible grass and a bunny Peep. Snap pictures with the Easter Bunny and enjoy favorites like disco fries, the Hot Chick and pad thai. Located at 110 Sunset Blvd., Cape May. ExitZero.com/FillingStation
Grana BYOB
If you haven’t been to Carl Messick’s new venue, Grana BYOB, checking it out on Easter is a great way to sample a whole bunch of deliciousness in one sitting. The Easter brunch menu, which includes multiple options for each of the courses in the three-course meal, is the only menu available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. First course choices include smoked salmon avocado toast, yellowfin tuna tartare and house granola while second course options include sausage and gravy, seared Scottish salmon and lamb Bolognese; and dessert lets you pick from a flourless brownie and ice cream or sticky toffee pudding. Located at 413 South Broadway, Cape May. GranaBYOB.com
Harbor Pines Golf Club
If your perfect Easter includes a round of golf — or just enjoying the view — head to Harbor Pines Golf Club for a family-friendly Easter Brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Brunch includes staples like an omelet station, carving station, various breakfast and lunch options and an assortment of desserts for a sweet finish. Tickets are $49.95 for adults, $25.95 for kids 6 to 12, and free for kids age 5 and under (discounted adult tickets available for members). Kids can also take a photo with the Easter Bunny while they’re there. Reservations required. Located at 500 Saint Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor Township. HarborPines.com
Seaview Hotel & Golf Club
South Jersey’s quintessential turn-of-the-century seaside resort brings back its beloved Easter brunch 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The all-day buffet, $64.95 per person, includes a raw bar with crab claws and citrus poached shrimp, a carving station, a soup station with wild mushroom bisque and ham and bean soup; a salad bar with an array of toppings and fixings and notable entrees like seared Faroe Island salmon and citrus-brined pork tenderloin; and a breakfast station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with made-to-order breakfast essentials such as fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, cheese blintz with raspberry compote and fresh fruit. Located at 401 S. New York Road, Galloway. SeaviewDolceHotel.com
Showboat Hotel
Spring into Easter with an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Showboat. Brunch includes all the holiday goodies like sliced ham, pepper steak, bourbon chicken and shrimp cocktails as well as breakfast favorites like a waffle station, egg selections and plenty of sides. Top things off with a dessert table and an optional drinks package that includes bottomless mimosas, tap beer and Bloody Mary’s — your belly will thank you. Tickets for buffet only are $34.99 for adults, $18.99 for kids 12 and under. Tickets for bar option plus buffet are $44.99. Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com
Dinners are a winner this Easter
Brunch seems to get a disproportionate amount of love on Easter, which is crazy, because what those of us inhaling jellybeans all day really need is dinner. Fortunately, there are plenty of options for Easter evening meals as well.
Carmine’s at Tropicana
If you’re looking for a great way to end the holiday, head to Carmine’s at Tropicana. The legendary NYC family-style Italian restaurant features two entrée specials for Easter dinner — the rack of lamb, which includes an herb-crusted twin rack of lamb, roasted vegetables, herb-roasted garlic red potatoes, sun-dried tomato, Italian olives and a red wine lamb reduction ($110) and salmon cioppino, a 22-ounce roasted salmon with green lip mussels, littleneck clams, shrimp and scallops topped with a saffron and fennel in a white wine herb shellfish broth and garnished with toasted bread ($85). For those dining in, Easter Egg bread will be cut into pieces and added to the complimentary bread baskets. Yum. Located at 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. CarminesNYC.com
Dougherty’s Steakhouse
You can never go wrong dining at Dougherty’s Steakhouse at Resorts Atlantic City, and Easter dinner is no exception. A special Easter menu, available 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, includes herb-crusted rack of lamb with roasted veggies and mint pesto ($49); pan-seared salmon with spring peas and pancetta ($34); and seared scallops with spring onions and tarragon cream and roasted oyster mushrooms ($46). Finish things off at The Mad Bunny Bar, a spring themed pop-up at Resorts open through Monday, April 24, for fresh and festive cocktails like the Ides of March Sour, made with Elvis Tennessee Whiskey, simple syrup and lemon juice. Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ResortsAC.com
Hemingway’s at The Grand Hotel
Step into the 5th floor penthouse ballroom at The Grand Hotel in Cape May for a three-course Easter dinner that doesn’t break the bank. The $33 per-person dinner includes a choice of clam chowder or baby greens salad for first course; an entrée choice of Heritage Duroc pork shank, braised lamb, plancha-seared Cutler Cove salmon or grass-fed beef short rib rigatoni; and either vanilla bean crème brulee or Grand Marnier chocolate mousse for dessert. Reservations required. Located at 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May. HemingwaysCapeMay.com
Shore Diner
Atlantic County’s beloved Shore Diner has indoor dining and takeout options — as well as individual and family style portions — available for Easter Dinner. Options include roast turkey with homemade stuffing ($22.95 per person/$91 for family of four); baked ham topped with pineapple sauce ($22.95 per person/$91 for family of four); and broiled salmon topped with lemon dill sauce ($26.95 per person/$107 for family of four). All options are served with soup du jour, roasted potatoes, steamed string beans, bread and homemade cheesecake. Located at 6701 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. ShoreDiner.com
A sweet ending to your holiday
Between the coconut cream eggs and the Dove chocolates, Easter can satisfy just about any sweet tooth. But if you don’t feel those options are egg-citing enough, we have one last suggestion …
Sugar Factory
Head to Sugar Factory at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a Spring Insane Milkshake, made with vanilla ice cream and rainbow sprinkles and topped with whipped cream, colorful marshmallows, marshmallow Peeps, a candy necklace and a whirly pop — it’s everything you’d want in an Easter basket and more. Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com