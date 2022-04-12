South Jersey prepares for Burger Bash V

As the air warms with each passing week, signs of better days to come begin to creep out little by little. Birds chirp … flowers bloom … and backyard grills begin to sizzle and smoke with the scent of freshly charred meat.
And while attending a backyard barbecue at a friend’s house is always fun, if you are looking for the ultimate afternoon of grilling and chilling, nothing beats Burger Bash.
That’s right – returning for 2022 is Atlantic City Weekly’s meatiest event, Burger Bash V, a fabulous day of chargrilled burgers and good times! The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs — at the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. An all-star lineup of 15 to 20 of your favorite local restaurants will battle it out for top honors, serving up slider-sized versions of their best burgers for the crowd of hungry attendees.
As always, we will have a lineup of esteemed judges ready to select the ultimate grand champion at Burger Bash V, but we also count on YOU the people to eat big and pick YOUR favorite burger by dropping a chip in the bowl of the restaurant that you think knocked it out of the park.
Gluttony reigns supreme at an event such as this, but if you think the whole thing is just about chomping down, guess again! Burger Bash V is a kick-ass party with live entertainment from local rockers Quasimodo’s Bride as well as a fully stocked bar pumping out all your favorite beers and cocktails all day.
So what are you waiting for? All passes for Burger Bash V are on sale now! General admission passes are $30, and VIP passes are $40. Get yours at ACWeekly.com or Eventbrite.com.