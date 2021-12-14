Some tips and recommendations for a ‘Wine-full’ holiday season

Wishing you a Wine-full Season.
Season’s greetings and happy holidays! This is precisely the time of year where we realize just how much “more” we have to do — and be — to prepare… I need awareness not to fall into this trap. Perhaps you too? Let’s take a collective pause and a deep inhale — and exhale — and provide a different opportunity and outcome.
And, for when we arrive, there’s wine – to remind us that the best wine, truly great wine, disappears amidst the holiday cheer, sharing of stories and passing of the mashed potatoes.
In my last column for the year 2021, we talk bubbles and mainly “recommendation”-type questions (with less detail than usual) to help navigate this time of year, with the goal of allowing you to be more present and full.
Q: How do I know if a sparkling wine is sweet or dry?
A: The terms used to designate the level of sweetness in sparkling wines are a bit confusing. The most common terms you’ll see on bottles are Brut Nature, Brut, and Extra Dry. Brut Nature is the driest of the bunch (“bone dry” is an accurate descriptor here!); Brut is still very dry, and the most common style you’ll encounter; and Extra Dry is still dry, but not as dry as Brut. If you’re not satisfied and want to know a bit more, here’s the complete list of terms, in order from driest to sweetest: Brut Nature, Extra Brut, Brut, Extra Dry, Sec, Demi-Sec, Doux. The ripeness of the grapes and the amount of sugar added during dosage will impact the sweetness of the finished wine. Two of my favorite sparkling wines for the season:
No. 1 sparkling under $15: Dibon Cava Brut Reserve NV from Spain ($13)
Q: What’s the difference between Champagne and sparkling wine?
A: “Sparkling wine” is the umbrella term for all wines with bubbles. In order to be Champagne, the wine must be produced in Champagne, France, using the traditional method of Champagne production (aka “Méthode Champenoise”), as well as the traditional grapes for making it: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay. Wines produced anywhere else in the world, even if they are produced using the same method — think Cava from Spain — are not technically Champagne. There’s no hiding from the ubiquitous “yellow label,” Veuve Clicquot Brut, but I strongly recommend checking out small-grower champagnes:
Top small-grower champagne: Diebolt-Vallois Tradition NV from Champagne ($43), comprised of 40 percent Chardonnay, 40 percent Pinot Noir, 20 percent Pinot Meunier.
Q: Full-body California Cabernet Sauvignon for Christmas dinner:
2019 Treana Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles ($34) or Broadside Margarita Vineyard Paso Robles ($19). As Napa soars in price, Paso Robles is the hidden gem!
Q: A special gift Pinot Noir, approximately $50:
A. 2019 Antica Terra ‘Coriolis’ Pinot Noir Willamette Valley ($55) – if you can get your hands on anything from Antica Terra, you’re in for a treat. Typically reserved for restaurants and select retailers.
Q: I have to feed a lot of people, best value (red and white) under $15:
A. 2020 Nortico Mihno Alvarinho Portugal ($13) – dry, fresh fruit of peaches and grapefruit. Organically farmed.
2020 Bodega Torremoron Ribera del Duero Tempranillo ($14) – Fresh black and blue fruit aromas, with a peppery, fruit tannic finish. Price-quality ratio is superb!
Q: Gift idea, with age,
for the Italian Drinker:
A. 2014 San Giusto A Rentennano Chianti Classico Riserva le Baroncole ($84) – traditional, rustic, iconic. The kind of wine whose depth and structure, capt ures your attention without hesitation.
Well folks, that’s a wrap. 2021 presented a catalogue of emotion, but here we are! I cannot thank you enough for the privilege to connect with you via email, as well as in-store. Additional questions? Please find me at, Michael@passionvines.com.
I close with a quote and reminder from one of the great (mindfulness) teachers of our time, Jon Kabat-Zinn: “All the suffering, stress, and addiction comes from not realizing you already are what you are looking for.”
Happy Holidays!!
w/ Gratitude,
Michael Bray