Smithville and Cape May Peanut Butter companies have everyone going nuts

If you are like most Americans, your love of peanut butter probably goes all the way back to childhood. Never unapproachable or highbrow in any setting, to your toddler mind, this gooey treat seemed to be the pinnacle of culinary perfection, especially when paired with jelly and smeared across a few squishy, triangle-cut slices of Wonder bread — and maybe it was.
It’s always been one of life’s quick fixes. In sandwich form it requires no cooking or real preparation of any kind — it’s ready to go right out of the jar. And a classic PB&J is one of the first dishes your mom let you make all by yourself as a kid.
So it makes sense that a store specializing in all things peanut butter would be a hit, and in South Jersey we are lucky enough to have not one, but two of them: Smithville Peanut Butter Company and Cape May Peanut Butter Company. Both are owned by Carl Spatocco and his wife Susan, a team with a passion for peanut butter.
A natural success storyThe Spatoccos foray into the world of peanut butter began in November 2013 when they opened up Cape May Peanut Butter Company after several years of owning a shop that specialized in olive oils.
“We had owned an artisanal olive oil store which was successful,” Spatocco says. “I felt that the peanut butter store fell into that same category with the fact that it was artisanal. People are not afraid to pay for quality. They understand the difference with what we sell, as opposed to something like Jif.”
The store was so successful that within a year they had opened up their second shop in the Village Green section of Historic Smithville. Since then, they have continued to serve up some of the best, locally-produced peanut butter money can buy. Their flavors include several standards that are always available, including natural, honey roasted, butterscotch, choc choc and cappuccino, as well as some other varieties of nut butters and limited edition options that are in shorter supply.
“What we are really excited about and what we do a lot of right now are limited edition, small-batch flavors like coconut and chocolate almond. Those are really fun,” Spatocco says. “Right now we are working on a key lime peanut butter. Some of the small-batch flavors have done so well and become so popular that they have made it into the regular lineup.”
Between the standards and the small-batch varieties, customers can choose from about 10 different styles of fresh ground peanut butter on any given day in either of the shops.
And, if you are wondering if their peanut butter is of the smooth or crunchy variety, the answer is … it’s neither.
“It has a different texture (than the stuff you find in the supermarket). I always tell my customers that since it’s all freshly ground, it has a little bit of grittiness to it,” says Kristen Fairhurst, manager of the Smithville store.
That “grittiness” means the product falls somewhere between the worlds of smooth and crunchy, satisfying just about all peanut butter lovers who try it.
“EVERYONE loves it,” she says.
Quality controlMost people who are used to consuming traditional grocery store peanut butter may not realize how much sugar and other added ingredients go into products like Skippy, Peter Pan and other mass-produced peanut butters. So what makes Smithville/Cape May Peanut Butter Company’s peanut butter so much better? Much of it comes down to what’s NOT in there, as opposed to what is.
“We don’t have a lot of ingredients in our peanut butter at all. All our nut butters are freshly ground. They have no preservatives in them and are made from all natural ingredients. Even the stuff that we add flavors to, we use all-natural flavorings,” Fairhurst says.
They’re still grinding all the nuts themselves, but the business has been so successful that an offsite production facility was eventually a necessity.
“Originally, we were grinding all our nut butters in the window,” Spatocco recalls. “Then we went from the window to upstairs, and from there to a factory. So now we are producing thousands and thousands of pounds of peanut butter.”
Other PB ProductsWhile the main stars of the show are the jars of peanut butter, both Smithville and Cape May Peanut Butter Company offer a wide variety of peanut buttery products that go well beyond your wildest expectations. Peanut butter cookie dough anyone? How ’bout peanut butter-filled pretzels, candied curry peanuts or even a peanut soup mix? All there for the taking. And that’s all before we’ve even started talking about the homemade candies, including peanut butter malted milk balls, peanut butter nonpariels and some of the most impressive peanut butter cups you will ever taste.
“In the Smithville store we do all the production on our candies and baked goods, and we make everything from scratch. Our peanut butter cups are our No.1 seller for our candies, and we have several flavors including both milk and dark chocolate. They are filled with our natural peanut butter, which contains peanuts and sea salt and no added sugar. We even have peanut butter cups that feature our chocolate, butterscotch or cappuccino peanut butters,” Fairhurst says.
The stores also have an assortment of peanut butter-filled eggs just in time for Easter, as well as solid chocolate bunnies and other festive treats.
And if you should need a break from all the peanut mania, they stock a large selection of jams, jellies, coffees, teas, pickles, honey and various other snacks.
The new menuWith so many people buying their peanut butters only to head home and get creative with them, it was only a matter of time before a menu would come to fruition at Smithville Peanut Butter Company.
And though the Cape May store has sold sandwiches for a while, the Smithville location just launched a full menu which includes a unique list of PB&J sandwiches of their own. Highlights include the Classic PB&J made with natural peanut butter and strawberry jam on hearty white bread; the Chocolate Delight with chocolate peanut butter and strawberry jam on sourdough; and for those with a serious sweet tooth, the Over the Top –a truly unusual sandwich consisting of Texas toast spread with natural peanut butter and strawberry jam with a big peanut butter cookie in the middle. And there is even a peanut butter pizza for those looking for something even more out of the ordinary.
“It’s a pizza dough crust with our natural peanut butter and strawberry jam on top,” Fairhurst explains.
The new menu is offered all day on weekends and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week.
Honey-roasted nostalgiaCulturally speaking, it’s clear that peanut butter has developed a strong place in the hearts of many. But what is it about this spread that makes everyone in this country love it so much?
“It’s something that everyone has as a kid, so it brings people back to their childhood, but even as adults, it’s something that people really enjoy and it’s a great protein source,” Spatocco says. “And once you get used to the natural version without all the sugar, you can’t even go back to the other stuff. It’s just sooo good!”