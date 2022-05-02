Shandies, blondes and pilsners, oh my: Summer beer season is here

As we transition into summer, the beers we got to enjoy in spring proliferate. We will see the now ubiquitous seltzers find new identities, and shandies will find space on the beer menus once again. Also, the blondes, fruit beers, hefeweizens, and pilsners will populate taps, cans and bottles everywhere.
The refreshing nature of these brews appeals to our warm weather frame of mind. As we spend more time outdoors tending to our gardens, congregating around the pool or just relaxing on the porch with friends and neighbors, we want to slake our thirst with a nice cold beer.
Also, the advent of good weather and summer crowds brings changes in schedules. Check with the breweries on Facebook to find out if summer hours have kicked in yet before venturing out during the week.
Every month it seems that the number of breweries increases. Since last month, several new ones have opened their doors: Gearblock Brewing in Waldwick and Five Dimes in Westwood began pouring their beers for the public, and several more are getting ready to pull that tap handle!
What’s HoppeningLots of outdoor events coming up to usher in the warmer weather.
Up in Merchantville 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Blue Monkey Tavern will host their Spring Fest 2022 with over 60 beers and wines. Food and music will also be on hand. $45 advance tickets at Beerfests.com. Portion of the proceeds goes to the local Fire Co.
The next Saturday, May 14, The Beer BBQ Bacon Showdown will appear at the Mennen Arena in Morristown for the 7th year from noon to 5 p.m. VIP session is from noon to 1 p.m., which includes a glass mug and a buffet. General Admission starts at 1 p.m. There will be 30 New Jersey breweries in attendance, each bringing three beers, and there will be vendors and food trucks to enjoy along with live music. Tickets are available at njbeerbbqfest.com
A reminder that Jersey Cyclone Brewing in Somerset celebrates its 3rd Anniversary noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Lots of new beers and live music.
Neck of the Woods in Pitman is hosting its annual Sourfest on Saturday, May 21, beginning at noon. There will be 30 different beers to choose from that can be enjoyed indoors or outdoors. This year, tickets will be sold to speed up the serving and paying process. Buy your beer tickets upon arrival and enjoy all the offerings.
The last beer dinner event before summer break at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall will happen 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. But, of course, TABH will be open for regular business all summer with lots of music and food and drink specials. And their summer beers are already pouring, including Cape May’s The Purp, Old Nation Shandy, Austin Eastciders Blackberry Cider and a bunch of light German beers. The weekend early birds run 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday with a special menu including $5 beers, Bloody Marys and breakfast sandwiches. There will also be a Mother’s Day Brunch on Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
I hope you have all gotten your tickets for the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, set to kick off its 16th year. It will once again appear at Bader Field in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Session No. 1 will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and No. 2 is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. As always, there are lots of events, games, food vendors and amazing live bands. To start your Sunday, you can participate in the Hops Trot 5K run beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Ocean Casino Resort with five to six beer stops along the way while ending up at the Fest. Sign up for both events at acbeerfest.com or buy tickets at Joe Canal’s Liquors at both Egg Harbor Twp. locations.
Brews and NewsA year ago, the first brewpub opened in N.J.: The Ship Inn, turned itself over to Descendants Brewing. It’s still the same place but updated and upgraded. Located in Milford, it has been a place to enjoy good food, beer and whiskey for many years.
Once again, Gusto in North Cape May released its homage to Star Wars, Out There In A Galaxy Far, Far Away. This Imperial Coffee Stout is brewed with Columbian coffee roasted locally at Out There Coffee in Cape May. Chock full of oats and vanilla, this 9% abv brew shows the power of the Dark Side. Also available is a new West Coast Pale Ale, Nollie, brewed with Chinook hops, crystal malt and a bit of rye.
Slack Tide in Clermont has collaborated with Eight & Sand Beer Co. in Woodbury to brew up a West Coast Style IPA named Fish Car No. 2 to highlight both breweries’ themes. In 1879, Dr. L. Stone was asked to find a method to transport baby fish to the West Coast to populate the waters. They came up with using the train to accomplish their task. One of the famous fish-filled train cars was Fish Car No. 2, hence the name. These trains were used until 1947 throughout the country. Available now in 4 packs and on tap. Thermocline Double IPA is back in rotation and in cans once again. Certainly a favorite of IPA lovers everywhere.
Mudhen in Wildwood celebrated their 4th Anniversary to record crowds enjoying good weather for the weekend. They have also completed their new addition replete with new tanks and a four-head can filler to increase distribution. With summer coming, the new parking spaces they have made will be filled every day.
Cape May is reprising its summer lager, Boat Ramp Champ, alongside its sister, Longliner. Boat Ramp Champ is a Helles Lager aptly named after those who are not quite so adept at launching or retrieving their boat. It was a partnership with The Qualified Captain, an Instagram icon who is originally from the area. On the sunny and warm days, the Brewtanical Garden has opened where you can enjoy the outdoors as well as CM’s beers.
Ludlam Island in Ocean View released its annual danky double IPA, The Big Dirty, on 4/20. This 2XIPA brewed with wheat and oats and tons of hops as well as dry-hopped with simcoe, mosaic and citra lupulin powder to provide layers of flavors.
Up in Lakewood, Icarus continues to amaze with an array of flavorful beers. Collaborating with Ten7 Brewing from Pa., they produced a Leipzig-style gose brewed with tart mango, sweet coconut and vanilla, then dosed with Himalayan salt. Returning is Touching The Sun, a 10.5% abv triple IPA with a mass of hops in the boil and also dry-hopped. Coming up also is Milkshaking It!, an IPA hopped with Experimental 09326, Columbus and Lupulin Citra and then conditioned on lots of Madagascar Vanilla beans.
Neck Of The Woods recently released a dinosaur beer named Fears Nothing brewed for Jean and Rick Eddelman Fossil Park and Museum of Rowan University. This 5% dreadnaughtus pale ale was brewed with chinook, incognito, hull melon, belma and cashmere hops. Portion of the proceeds supports the Museum.
Happy Memorial Day! Drink responsibly and don’t drive!