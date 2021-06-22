Shackin’ Up for Summer … at 16th Street Seafood

Just when I thought I had tracked down every seafood shack in Ocean City, another one popped up on my radar — 16th Street Seafood. Truth be told, this spot is more of a fish market than a seafood restaurant, but they do have one table set up outside for dining, and they serve a full menu of cooked seafood dishes, so I figured I’d give it a whirl.
From both the outside and the inside, 16th Street Seafood isn’t much to look at. The box-shaped blue and gray building isn’t winning any awards for visual design … and neither is the tiny space inside, which is run by what appears to be an entire staff of teenagers not yet old enough to drive. Although they did manage to forget my soup, the kids working there were friendly and efficient, for the most part.
Though the lone table outside sat empty, its location didn’t do much to make me want to pull up a chair, so I opted to grab my seafood feast to go. Here’s how it all played out at home.
Keep It
Coconut shrimp: The appetizer portion gets you five shrimp for $10, while the platter only offers two more and some forgettable coleslaw and fries for double the cost. Obviously, I stuck with the appetizer portion. The shrimp were perfectly crispy, and the coconut flavor came through nicely without being overpowering. Only real issue here is the dipping sauce: They include a single, pre-packaged sweet-and-sour sauce as the only accompaniment. A homemade sauce would have been much better. That goes for all the sauces that they pair their dishes with. Cutting corners is always a mistake.
Fried grouper platter: A bit of a rarity at a seafood shack, I was pleased to find a grouper sandwich on the menu at 16th Street Seafood. Sadly, I was informed that they stop serving sandwiches at 4 p.m. So instead, I went with the grouper platter, and I’m glad I did. The large grouper filet was light and flaky with a mild flavor that paired nicely with a bit of tartar sauce and a lemon squeeze. Thumbs up.
Fried local sea scallops: Fresh from Jersey waters, these scallops may not have been the largest we have seen, but they were certainly among the tastiest. Scallops can quickly become chewy if not properly cooked, but these were all but perfect, with a light coat of breading and a sweet flavor that kept me coming back for more.
Throw It
Back French fries: Yeah, I know that fries don’t travel well, but that was not the issue here. These just tasted cheap and were instantly forgettable. They would be better off spending a few extra bucks for a quality steak fry that would pair perfectly with the fried seafood they serve.
Beer-battered shrimp: The shrimp were too small, and the batter was all but flavorless. And to add insult to injury, the “spicy bada bing sauce” that was supposed to be served with this app was absent entirely. Skip this one.
Trophy winner: Fried grouper platter
16th Street Seafood is located at 1555 Haven Ave., Ocean City. Go to 16thStreetSeafood.net.