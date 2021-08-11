Second Water Dog location to open at Bally's

If you have been troubled by the severe lack of smoked meats and seafood in Atlantic City casinos, prepare to jump for joy. Your prayers have been answered.
Bally's Atlantic City has just announced Monday, Aug. 16, as the official opening day for its newest restaurant, Water Dog AC. Water Dog AC will be the sister location to the popular craft-casual dining spot Water Dog Smoke House, which has been stirring up a buzz in Ventnor since opening in 2019.
A craft-casual breakfast, lunch and dinner space, Water Dog AC will feature an eclectic mix of choices such as poke bowls, Maine lobster, Jersey scallop rolls, artisanal bagels with house-smoked fish, stacked NY style sandwiches and an array of additional creative and healthy culinary choices.
Occupying the former Buca di Beppo, Water Dog Atlantic City will occupy 8,000 square feet of space in Bally’s Hotel & Casino. Water Dog will boast 200 dining seats, a 35-seat bar, a large open-floor concept with plenty of seating for fast-casual dining, along with live music.
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Water Dog will feature a breakfast/brunch menu, along with a mouthwatering lunch/dinner menu. The kitchen is led by Alexander Morris who previously filled Executive Chef roles at Ocean Casino Resort.
Bally's is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information, go to BallysAC.com or WaterDogSmokeHouse.com.