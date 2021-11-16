 Skip to main content
Savor Borgata is back with three special events
Savor the Return

Savor Borgata is back with three special events

When you think of culinary events in Atlantic City, the first that will undoubtedly come to mind is Savor Borgata.

For more than 10 years, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has been treating Atlantic City visitors with a weekend full of celebrity chefs and intimate dining experiences the culminated with the giant Savor Borgata event in its Event Center.

After missing a year because of COVID, Savor Borgata is back!

But, like a lot of things COVID has affected, Savor will look different this year — including the absence of the large event — but that doesn’t mean it won’t be awesome.

“It’s going to be a little different this year, but I think it’s going to be pretty cool,” says American Bar & Grille Executive Chef Aram Mardigian. “This whole Savor thing has become a year-long culinary brand that all of our dining events fall under, whether small or large. So this year it will be presented with monthly, chef-driven, culinary experiences that will offer different tastes of Borgata.”

Borgata Vice President of Hospitality Anthony Caratozzolo agrees Borgata dining fans will have something to look forward to monthly.

“We have plans to really stretch this out until 2022 so that every month there will be a new event featured in every different restaurant,” he says. “We will have something in the new concept when it reopens (in the former Bobby Flay Steak location) and offer a Savor lineup similar to what we have done in past, but it’s all year instead of one weekend. While it was popular to have it all in one weekend because it quickly sold out, this gives guests the ability to pick and choose when they want to come and experience something new and fresh while they are here.”

Savor Borgata begins this weekend as Iron Chef Michael Symon offers his popular Symon Says: Pasta event noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at Angeline; followed by Mardigian’s Lunch and Learn event at American Bar & Grille noon Saturday, Dec. 4; and then heading into 2022 with A Salute to Lionel Richie dinner 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Old Homestead Steak House hosted by Homestead Owners Greg and Marc Sherry. (See sidebar for more information.)

“We wanted to kick it off with Michael because he was going to be on property in November anyway because he likes to change the menu seasonally, so he is one of our celebrity chefs, and who better to kick it off than Michael, who is so relevant,” Caratozzolo says. “Then we move into Aram’s event, which is a very interactive experience where you can meet the chef and ask questions and learn to cook. And the Old Homestead dinner will follow past dinners where we paid tribute to Sinatra, Springsteen, Billy Joel and others. Marc Sherry picks them out, and this year he picked Lionel Richie. There will be an impersonator there, and I guarantee the food will be great.”

Caratozzolo says that while the big main event didn’t happen this year, there’s always 2022.

“We had planned on bringing back the big event that we usually do,” Caratozzolo says. “However, when we were planning all of this, the Delta variant was hitting pretty hard, and we didn’t want to plan such an ordeal and then have to cancel. But we definitely have plans to bring it back.”

Now that’s some good news.

American Bar & Grill Chef talks Lunch & Learn, holiday cooking

One of the most popular Savor Borgata events has always been the Lunch & Learn series with American Bar & Grille Executive Chef Aram Mardigian. So, while Savor Borgata may be different this year, Mardigian’s awesome event remains.

He took the time to talk about what diners can expect at his event, as well as his restaurant this fall and also gives some holiday cooking advice.

SCOTT CRONICK: Aram, we are so happy Lunch & Learn is back. What can we expect?

ARAM MARDIGIAN: A good time. We have been doing this for about 12 years now, and it’s been really successful. I am trying to highlight the season in an intimate setting right here in the restaurant, and as I am demoing these different recipes, you are enjoying the lunch.

Sometimes, you go to things like this and sometimes you have to wait and wait while you are listening to the chef talk, and you are starving. With this event, you are eating while you are learning. I really enjoy talking and interacting with guests.

SC: What’s on the Lunch & Learn menu?

AM: We will start with a chestnut soup, one of my favorite soups I make during the holidays. At these events, I like to give ideas that are great for the holidays, and when you think chestnuts, you think Christmas. So, we make it with black truffle shaved on there.

We are also doing a lobster and crab cocktail with horseradish sauce and avocado.

And one thing I like to teach people is how to braise meats correctly. If you can learn how to do that and do it right, you will wow them. So, we will make a slow-braised short rib with winter vegetable broth and truffle polenta fries.

For dessert, it will be a bitter chocolate cherry truffle and brownie crumble. Chef Deb Pellegrino is with us now, and we are fortunate to have her as our talented pastry chef, so she will come and demo that with me, so it will be a dual attack coming at you this year.

SC: Aram, I know you love the fall for a lot of reasons. Is the new fall menu in place at Borgata?

AM: Fall is a really special time, even with the décor, and the fall menu is in full swing and has been received very well. We opened American Bar & Grille at the start of the summer, which is a great time to be here in South Jersey with the tomatoes and corn. And then September hits you and you feel that change, and that cool weather starts to come in. And when I start feeling that crisp air, I start thinking of different types of food.

So, we have items like our pumpkin soup (with marshmallow cream). We make it with butternut squash and kabocha pumpkin, and the combination of their textures and flavors makes for a nice, creamy soup.

I have a sausage board on the menu at all times, and right now we have bratwurst and smoked kielbasa on it. We make all of our sausages homemade, including the spicy Italian fennel sausage for our butcher’s pizza, and we make a spicy lamb merguez sausage as part of our lamb trio entrée.

SC: But then there are some subtle changes where the protein might stay the same but the presentation or sides change?

AM: Yes, you adjust to fall. So our double-cut pork chop now has caramelized apples, and we were doing grilled peaches in the summer, and we now have some pomegranate seeds on there, as well. Little changes like that makes your menu feel fresh and in season, and it’s attached to what’s going on outdoors.

SC: Any cooking tips for Thanksgiving?

AM: Everyone is so set in doing Thanksgiving their way, but I think it’s so much fun to throw in some different side dishes. We have honey bourbon-glazed carrots on our menu here. So try a side dish like that to elevate your game. Look for seasonal root vegetables to put something different on your table that elevates the meal.

Savor Borgata Events

Symon Says: Pasta

Angeline by Michael Symon

Noon, Saturday, Nov. 20

Sharing from his experience growing up around Italian comfort food and devouring his mother’s homemade pasta, Iron Chef Michael Symon will host an afternoon interactive cooking class. Learn how to prepare freshly made pasta amidst the warm and welcoming backdrop of Angeline by Michael Symon, the restaurant inspired by his own mother, Angel. Immediately following the learning component of the afternoon, guests will be treated to a light lunch paired with wine. Tickets are $99.

Lunch & Learn with Executive Chef Aram Mardigian

American Bar & Grille

Noon Saturday, Dec. 4

Spend the afternoon with Executive Chef Aram Mardigian learning how to prepare some of his personal favorites during an interactive cooking demonstration. Enjoy a multi-course lunch — complete with wine — while taking a flavor-filled journey through the ingredients and preparation of specialty dishes certain to impress at your next at-home dinner party. Tickets are $59. See sidebar for interview with Mardigian on what to expect and more!

Old Homestead Dinner: A Salute to Lionel Richie

Old Homestead Steak House

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14

Greg and Marc Sherry of Old Homestead Steak House will host a melodic wine dinner prepared by Executive Chef Amador Campos. A four-course menu celebrates the music and legend of Lionel Richie, paired with selections from Copper Cane Wines, founded by fifth-generation winemaker Joe Wagner, a member of the family that brought you Caymus Vineyards. Tickets are $195 and will be on sale in late November.

Tickets for all three events available at TheBorgata.com

