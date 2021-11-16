Savor Borgata is back with three special events

When you think of culinary events in Atlantic City, the first that will undoubtedly come to mind is Savor Borgata.
For more than 10 years, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has been treating Atlantic City visitors with a weekend full of celebrity chefs and intimate dining experiences the culminated with the giant Savor Borgata event in its Event Center.
After missing a year because of COVID, Savor Borgata is back!
But, like a lot of things COVID has affected, Savor will look different this year — including the absence of the large event — but that doesn’t mean it won’t be awesome.
“It’s going to be a little different this year, but I think it’s going to be pretty cool,” says American Bar & Grille Executive Chef Aram Mardigian. “This whole Savor thing has become a year-long culinary brand that all of our dining events fall under, whether small or large. So this year it will be presented with monthly, chef-driven, culinary experiences that will offer different tastes of Borgata.”
Borgata Vice President of Hospitality Anthony Caratozzolo agrees Borgata dining fans will have something to look forward to monthly.
“We have plans to really stretch this out until 2022 so that every month there will be a new event featured in every different restaurant,” he says. “We will have something in the new concept when it reopens (in the former Bobby Flay Steak location) and offer a Savor lineup similar to what we have done in past, but it’s all year instead of one weekend. While it was popular to have it all in one weekend because it quickly sold out, this gives guests the ability to pick and choose when they want to come and experience something new and fresh while they are here.”
Savor Borgata begins this weekend as Iron Chef Michael Symon offers his popular Symon Says: Pasta event noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at Angeline; followed by Mardigian’s Lunch and Learn event at American Bar & Grille noon Saturday, Dec. 4; and then heading into 2022 with A Salute to Lionel Richie dinner 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Old Homestead Steak House hosted by Homestead Owners Greg and Marc Sherry. (See sidebar for more information.)
“We wanted to kick it off with Michael because he was going to be on property in November anyway because he likes to change the menu seasonally, so he is one of our celebrity chefs, and who better to kick it off than Michael, who is so relevant,” Caratozzolo says. “Then we move into Aram’s event, which is a very interactive experience where you can meet the chef and ask questions and learn to cook. And the Old Homestead dinner will follow past dinners where we paid tribute to Sinatra, Springsteen, Billy Joel and others. Marc Sherry picks them out, and this year he picked Lionel Richie. There will be an impersonator there, and I guarantee the food will be great.”
Caratozzolo says that while the big main event didn’t happen this year, there’s always 2022.
“We had planned on bringing back the big event that we usually do,” Caratozzolo says. “However, when we were planning all of this, the Delta variant was hitting pretty hard, and we didn’t want to plan such an ordeal and then have to cancel. But we definitely have plans to bring it back.”
Now that’s some good news.