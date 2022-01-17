Rising wine prices make us look toward Spain, Portugal for great alternatives

I hope this finds you healthy and ready for what lies ahead in 2022!
I want to express my gratitude for the connection you provide me. Whether via email, in-store at Passion Vines, or out within the community, I love answering your questions and learning where you are on your wine journey. For those just tuning in, you can find me at, michael@passionvines.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
Coming fresh off the holiday retail season, I was excited — yet not surprised — to learn the praise that a few wines were getting from the regions of Spain and Portugal. As we watch, especially in the current economy, the prices of our favorite wines increase, there is an opportunity to explore other regions, varieties and price points.
The red wines that follow deserve to be on your radar for a few reasons: First, they are real wines made by passionate farmers who employ the most natural methods. Secondly, while they can be enjoyed solo, they are fabulous winter “food wines.” Lastly, their price to quality ratio is stunning!
Aplanta Red Blend 2019
Region: Portugal > Vinho Regional Alentejano
Grape: 70% Aragonez, 30% Alicante Bouschet
Alentejo, in the south of Portugal, is one of the more arid growing areas in Western Europe. Emblematic of the style of the area, Aplanta is proof that “it takes a village!” Aplanta does well with grilled meat from burgers to steaks, as well as charcuterie and sharp cheeses. On the nose, lush blueberry, plum and red cherry aromas, overlaid with slate mineral. On the palate, a core of red cherry and blueberry fruit is wrapped with hints of fresh tobacco, black pepper and spice. Plush and refreshing all at once. ($10)
Fita da Fitapreta 2019
Region: Portugal > Alentejo
Grape: 50% Aragonez (Tempranillo), 30% Touriga Nacional, 20% Alicante Bouschet
Fita da FitaPreta stands out against commercially produced wines from Alentejo since it is composed from only the highest quality fruit from hand harvested, mature estate vineyards and vinified with minimal intervention. The three varieties are fermented separately and expertly blended for an exuberant, lifted expression of sun-drenched Alentejo. This is a versatile wine with lush primary fruit that pairs well with coffee-crusted prime rib of beef with roasted fingerling potatoes, blue cheeses like Cambozola to Roquefort, as well as aged cheese and charcuterie. ($16)
Zestos Garnacha Old Vines 2019
Region: Spain > Vinos de Madrid
Grape: 100% Garnacha
This tremendous quality wine is made from old vine Garnacha. San Martin produces some of the most floral and mineral Garnachas in all of Spain. Zestos shows the complexity of wine twice its price. In fact, many wines that cost three times the price of Zestos do not show the complexity of this humble yet complex wine. ($12)
Torremorón Tempranillo Ribera del Duero 2020
Region: Spain > Ribera del Duero
Grape: 100% Tempranillo (Tinto Fino)
Torremorón, made in the hamlet of Quintanamanvirgo in DO Ribera del Duero, is an example of how much can be done when you start with beautiful raw material. Walking up the hill to the town square here is a trip back in time; fewer than 90 people live in this tiny village, and 85 of them work at the winery ... the other 10 work at the bar. This is the extent of the commerce in this town. This would pair well with Thai beef salad, marinated Korean BBQ pork, Peking duck and meat or chicken dishes with a piquant play of spices. ($15)
Thirsty yet!? I hope this provides you with a few alternatives to consider outside your comfort zone. As always, I look forward to hearing from you as I will continue to use this column to answer your questions and provide other insight into the world of wine.
Continued health and success!
Drink passionately,
Michael