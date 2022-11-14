Pandemic-birthed Hammonton bar No.79 celebrates one-year anniversary

It’s not every day you hear of a new restaurant making it. In fact, during Covid, it seemed like even some of the most steadfast and hopping bars were closing their doors for good, which makes the success of No. 79 Restaurant Bar & Liquor Store in Hammonton all the sweeter. Owned by friends and business partners Jasmine Kienzle and Wanda Switonska, No. 79 — which just celebrated its one-year anniversary — might not even exist without the pandemic.
“It’s kind of a coincidence that Covid was shutting everything down and a lot of people were laid off,” says Switonska. “It gave us the time to think and talk. Now we’d be too busy.”
What to Expect:Housed in a former dive bar, No. 79 is cozy and comfortable with a real emphasis on community. During the planning stages of the space, Kienzle and Switonska kept seeing the number 79, and after finding out the number meant “pay it forward,” they were hooked on it as a name for their venue.
“Considering we wanted a community-based bar, it felt like ‘pay it forward’ was a great mantra for us. It was fitting,” says Kienzle.
In addition to the name, the space feels personal and creative. Walls papered with old newspapers, exposed beams, dim lights and a swoon-worthy copper topped bar all add to the charm of the space, which seats 75 and is also home to a small but notable packaged goods store with plenty of domestic and imported bottles for building your own six-pack.
Bites & BoozeChicken Parm on pierogis—need we say more?
No. 79 is all about putting a creative twist on the traditional. With Polish cuisine at the nucleus, the No. 79 menu is rounded out with classic bar food — done differently — along with Italian/Polish fusion selections.
Starters include popular picks like chicken wings — but instead of frying them, No. 79 dry rubs and bakes their wings, and serves them with a choice of BBQ, buffalo, ginger lime, Korean BBQ, garlic parmesan or horseradish honey mustard — all house made— as well as Buffalo Cauliflower Bites and Bavarian Pretzels.
Entrees range from a variety of flatbreads — all available on a cauliflower crust upon request —as well as dishes like the Don Carlos Pierogi (pierogis served with short rib and Utah fry sauce), Wasabi Chicken Sandwich and Polish Kielbasa Sandwich. If you’re there with friends, dive into the No. 79 Board, a charcuterie board filled with a combination of Polish and Italian meats and cheeses, Polish pickles, beer cheese, mustard and more.
Obviously, you’ll need some cocktails to wash down all that deliciousness. On tap, you’ll find Blue Moon, Yuengling, Miller Light and a seasonal brew as well as Bies, an IPA specially made for No. 79 by Chimney Rustic Ales named for the Polish version of the Jersey Devil. No. 79 also has custom red and white wines based on a partnership with Amelthea Cellars Farm Winery, in addition to a great cocktail program with drinks like the Bees Knees, made with Bombay Sapphire, honey, simple syrup and fresh lemon.
Coming Up:No. 79 keeps to the community feel with plenty of weekly fun, including a Sunday tapas brunch, Monday wing night, Wednesday burger and beer bucket specials, Thursday nachos night, and live music all weekend long. This weekend, check out Mel & Tony 6:30 p.m. Friday; Colin York 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and Nancy Malcun 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Sunday Brunch.