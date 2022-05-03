Our picks for where to wine and dine Mom this Mother’s Day

Some people criticize Mother’s Day as being a “Hallmark holiday,” cynically suggesting its only purpose is to earn money for greeting card companies. But even if Hallmark stands to make a buck or two, how can you not celebrate the person who has dealt with more of your nonsense since you were a little kid than anyone else on the planet?

Don’t even give it a second thought – the big day is Sunday, May 8, so be sure to buy the flowers, buy the card and take Mom out to a really great meal this Mother’s Day. Not sure where to take her? That’s where we come in. Below are some of our picks for the best dining spots to celebrate Mother’s Day 2022.

Freddy J’s Bar & KitchenThis Mays Landing gastropub has been getting a lot of buzz lately, and for good reason. Everything from fun cocktails and killer buffalo wings to kicked-up versions of American classics like burgers, chicken sandwiches and more, can all be found here. Those in the know also come for their weekend brunch, which we think makes for an excellent choice for Mother’s Day as well, as Mom can choose from a long list of items on the ala carte menu.

Some of our favorites include chicken and waffles with country gravy; the brunch burger, topped with pork roll, sriracha ketchup, American cheese and a sunny side up egg and served with red skin breakfast potatoes; or Freddy J’s short rib benny, made with braised short ribs, sunny side eggs and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin, served with a hash brown.