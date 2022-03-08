Our list of great spots to taste your way through St. Paddy’s Day

The focus of many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations is on the drinking and partying, so it can sometimes be easy to overlook the tasty foods that accompany the holiday, as well.
The good news is that a lot of Irish cuisine consists of simple pub grub without a lot of fanciness, meaning a trip to your local bar on St. Paddy’s should produce some fantastic and festive dishes straight from the Emerald Isle.
With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite spots to dine on St. Patrick’s Day:
Anglesea PubA North Wildwood institution, Anglesea Pub drips with the type of charm that can only come with age. Well-worn dark woods highlight the space with a menu dotted with various Irish specialties like Guinness beef stew topped with mashed potatoes, Irish wedges — potato wedges topped with cheddar — and fish and chips that are sure to have you dancing a jig whether there is music playing or not. Angelsea Pub is located at 116 W. 1st Ave in Wildwood. Go to Anglesea.pub for more info.
Josie Kelly’s Public HouseAbout as Irish as Irish pubs get, Josie Kelly’s offers Irish specialties in an authentic atmosphere on a year-round basis, but there is still something really special about coming here to enjoy a meal on St. Paddy’s Day. Local Chef Michael Brennan is the man in the kitchen, and he churns out a menu filled with wonderfully flavorful Irish dishes such as fish and chips, potato cheddar cakes and bangers and mash. Fans of savory pies will be pleased to find several options, including a beef and Guinness pie and a traditional shepherd’s pie. Not a meat eater? Opt for the garden pie, a vegan option made with lentils, veggies, mashed potatoes and a side of arugula. Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com for more info.
McGettigan’s 19th HoleIt’s got an Irish name, but the look is less traditional than you might picture for an Irish Pub. No matter though, as the atmosphere is raucous and happy even on a non-holiday. And for St. Paddy’s Day, they will serve up a variety of Irish dishes that run the gamut from classics to decidedly non-traditional.
Guests can opt for the standard corned beef platter with cabbage and potatoes, or twist things up with the corned beef eggrolls with a side of Thousand Island dressing to dip in. A Guinness beef stew and a loaded potato soup are also available along with the regular menu for anyone looking to order their standard dishes. McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigansTavern.com for more info.
Old Oar House Irish PubA wall of beer taps awaits as you enter this dimly-lit Irish bar that sits directly across the street from the Levoy Theater in Millville. The Old Oar House will no doubt be THE go-to spot in Millville on St. Paddy’s Day. Irish dishes include beer-battered fish and chips, Guinness Irish stew and the dish perhaps most synonymous with the holiday — corned beef and cabbage. Their version features a house-brined corned beef brisket slow cooked and served with boiled potatoes and cabbage in a buttered broth. Irish fusion options dot the menu, as well, with fun dishes like Irish nachos (tater tots topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream) or the Guinness sliders, a trio of Guinness-glazed beef patties topped with cheddar, sautéed onions and bacon. The Old Oar House is located at 123 N. High St., Millville. Go to OldOarHouse.com for more info.
Exit Zero Filling StationExit Zero Filling Station is one of the best bars in the area for a great night out, and this year they are putting in the effort to offer up some seriously tasty Irish fare throughout their Celtic Celebration, which runs from Friday March 11, to Sunday, March 20.
Start with the potato leek soup topped with bacon, sour cream and chives, or the corned beef and cabbage egg rolls served with grain mustard aioli and beer cheese sauce. And for your main course, it’ll be hard to pass up the shepherd’s pie – a blend of ground beef and root vegetables in a savory Guinness gravy topped with aged Irish cheddar whipped potatoes. Exit Zero Filling Station is located at 110 Sunset Blvd., Cape May. Go to ExitZero.com.
Tennessee Avenue Beer HallIt’s in no way an Irish bar, but with over 40 beers on tap, a killer menu and live music all the time, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall checks all the boxes for a festive and fun St. Paddy’s Day dinner. Pop in on either Saturday, March 12, or Thursday, March 17, for some fun Irish-themed food specials including $10 corned beef sandwiches and reuben empanadas and $12 plates of corned beef and cabbage along with a list of 10 Irish-style craft beers on tap including Southern Tier Irish Cream Stout, Spellbound Corned Beef Pale Ale, Ludlam Island Irish Potato Brown Ale and others to wash it all down. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Renault WineryOK, so this one isn’t taking place this weekend or even next, but the theme fits and so does the food, so it made the list. Renault Winery will host “Finnegan’s Farewell,” an interactive musical comedy dinner show 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27. The show is packed with Irish humor and will include a three-course dinner featuring a salad and a seriously mouthwatering Irish Potluck entrée consisting of corned beef, bangers, whipped potatoes and braised cabbage. Dessert will feature a Guinness chocolate cake as the grand finale. Tickets are $75 for general seating and $90 for premium seating which also comes with two drink tickets. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com.