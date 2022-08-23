Ossu Japanese Tavern the latest hit in Trop’s dining re-imaginings

If you have spent your most recent trips to Tropicana Atlantic City jonesing for exquisitely prepared sushi in a hip and fun atmosphere, your options have been slim to none. But luckily, those days are over thanks to the recent opening of Ossu Japanese Tavern.
Ossu is the latest in a string of new dining concepts to open at the Trop, and it fills in the space left vacant by Okatshe- the former Jose Garces-branded sushi bar and speakeasy that served as the prior tenant. Ossu is similar in feel, but less kitschy – gone is the Japanese candy store with the hidden doorway – Okatshe’s only means of entering – and in its place stands a more traditional (and far more obvious) entrance with proper signage. It gives it less of that “only-the-cool-kids-know-about-this-place” street cred, but it also makes it much easier for the average customer to find, which really should be the goal of pretty much every restaurant in the world.
The sceneOnce inside, the charm of the space is instantly apparent. Its dark, modern and semi-mysterious aura radiates throughout, creating a chic, NYC-esque vibe, making it the perfect spot for those looking to impress a date.
Seating options include sushi bar seating and a small handful of booths, but the most notable are the long, communal tables that are both eye-catching and unique conceptually, at least for an Atlantic City restaurant. One can’t think of a better spot in any casino to sit with a large group (think 30th birthday celebration, bachelor party dinner, etc.) and indulge.
Trendy, multi-bulbed lighting fixtures hang from above adding subtle hues of light to the dark wood tones that fill much of the room, while walls accented with vaguely urban-inspired murals help to round out the overall atmosphere.
Something to toastThe things that make a great Japanese Tavern stand out from your standard bar are all brilliantly executed at Ossu. The list of Japanese Whiskys alone offers aficionados nearly 50 varieties to choose from, while fans of sake can sample for 15 selections, including several sparkling versions.
A list of beers – both on tap and in bottles – sports various Japanese brews, such as Asahi, Kirin Ichiban Light and Sapporo for those wanting to keep with the Asian theme.
The cocktail menu is inventive and well-themed too, with standout selections including the Bonzai Mule – a tangy and refreshingly summery drink made with vodka, grapefruit, ginger cane syrup and lime; or the Shisho Crazy, a sophisticated mix of rum, shisho, lime and ginger beer served in a martini glass.
A feast from
the Far EastThe menu at Ossu is executed brilliantly by chef Michael Buckley, and features so many tempting creations it can be literally overwhelming, as one would be tempted to simply order one of each, but with sushi bar prices being what they are, that practice is probably not advisable for anyone whose last name isn’t Cuban or Musk.
Much of the focus of the restaurant is on small, sharable plates — almost like a Japanese version of tapas. Standouts from the starters include pillowy-soft Chashu Buns with pork belly, hoisin and daikon radish; Okonomiyaki Fries served with Japanese mayo, scallion, jalapeno pepper and bonito flakes; and an outstanding Tuna Poke Bowl prepared with avocado, sesame, scallion, spicy mayo and poke sauce that came highly recommended by our waiter.
The list of small plates is a long one, and next time we will be sure to try a few other options such as the 5 Spice Ribs, Kani Croquettes, Seaweed Salad or Edamame Dumplings.
A full subsection of yakitori – skewers of grilled meats made for a delightful addition to the menu and offered another opportunity for sharing. Each selection came with three skewers and options included grilled meats such as Suteki (filet mignon), Butaniku (pork tenderloin), and Negima (chicken breast) as well as seafood and veggie options featuring shrimp, salmon or eggplant. Each were served with dipping sauces including a strong and spicy Japanese mustard that is a must-dip.
Sushiwise, Ossu offers up a selection of 10 different varieties of sashimi and nigari, including tuna, eel, red snapper, Hamachi, tobiko and others. Rolls are offered in both traditional and specialty styles, with classics like California Roll and Spicy Tuna sharing space with a lineup of nearly a dozen outstanding house-created rolls, like the Umami Roll with filet mignon, blue crab, tempura asparagus, avocado, crispy shallot poke sauce and soy paper; or the utterly superb Karai Roll, a harmonious blend of tuna tartare, Japanese Dressing, shishito tempura and soy paper that we made quick work of.
Main plates are also meant to be shared, and include a 16-ounce ribeye steak with shiitake mushrooms, soy butter and chargrilled green onions; a crispy fried and marinated whole fish; or our pick – the 2 Pound Whole Lobster served with miso butter, ginger, garlic and scallions.
Lobster is always a beautiful sight on any plate, but the presentation of this version was particularly gorgeous. Patrons are spared the hassle of having to hammer their way through claws and tails too, as everything is pre-cracked and ready to be devoured – something that is all but guaranteed to occur after your first bite. Truth be told, it was even more succulent than we had hoped.
A sweet surprise Dessert at Ossu consists of one option – and it takes some getting used to. Mochi, a style of Japanese rice dough filled with ice cream is offered in a lineup of five flavors, including coconut, lychee, mango, green tea and salted caramel. Served in small bites that are, disc-shaped and halved along with a dab of chocolate sauce for dipping, they are indeed tasty, but the outer skin is chewy and stretchy, atypical for what you would expect to be paired with ice cream. If you haven’t had it, it may not be what you were expecting, but is ultimately just another fun culinary experience to be explored at Ossu.