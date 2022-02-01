On a Roll … at Water Dog Smoke House

Last summer I made a special trip to Water Dog Smoke House in Ventnor to try The Acadia as part of my seasonal column on seafood restaurants. For the uninitiated, The Acadia is their version of a lobster roll, and it was indeed one of the best sandwiches I have ever had. But as much as I loved it, I felt that as Water Dog is best known for their smoked meats, that I owed them a return trip to try something a little smokier than a lobster roll.
So, on a frigid January afternoon, I strolled in and ordered up a completely different sandwich experience — The Loafer.
Though I love a good corned beef or pastrami on rye, on this day I was hoping to find something a bit more unique and The Loafer — one of my fellow Fat Boy Scott Cronick’s favorite sandwiches on the planet — fit the bill perfectly: Smoked meatloaf topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and Russian dressing on a brioche bun. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Bread: I know they seem to be the vessel for way too many sandwiches these days, but a good brioche is a thing of beauty, and this one was just about perfect. And the sweetness played yin to the savory yang of the meatloaf, forming a lovely balance of flavor to set the groundwork for the sandwich.
The Meat: Smoked salmon, whitefish, corned beef and pastrami are all tasty treats, but I have seen them before in one form or another. But smoked meatloaf? That was a new one for me, and a home run at that thanks to the mastery of BBQ genius Dan Greenberg, who could probably smoke a sneaker and make it taste good. The meatloaf itself was hearty and delicious, and the portion was generous, but the smoke added a whole new dimension to the flavor profile, expertly elevating this well beyond any version you may remember your mother serving you as a child. Meatloaf doesn’t always have the best image, but the version they produce at Water Dog may have just saved its reputation. Thanks Chef Greenberg.
The Cheese: I probably wouldn’t have thought to add cheese to a meatloaf sandwich, but I’m glad somebody did, and the choice of cheddar — creamy yet a bit sharp — was a good one.
The Veggies: I was really looking forward to biting into some dark, caramel colored onions, the kind that have been slow cooking in their natural sugars for an hour or so until they reach a divine state of sweetness. Unfortunately, despite being advertised as being caramelized, the onions on my sandwich were just your basic grilled onions. They tasted good, and I’m glad they were there, but it was disappointing to not get the real deal. Maybe they were just having a busy day and ran out? It’s an easy fix, and I hope next time I grab a Loafer, they will be as promised.
The Condiments: Russian dressing added a creamy tang that was subtle enough to blend in nicely with the rest of the flavors, but potent enough to be missed should you opt to remove it.
The Bottom Line: The Loafer is yet another big win for Water Dog Smoke House. It succeeded masterfully in the task of taking an average meatloaf sandwich and spinning it on its head without resorting to gimmicky or gratuitous ingredients. I’ll be back for another soon — as long as they let the onions cook a little more.
The Score: 8.0
Water Dog Smoke House is located at 7319 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. Go to