On a Roll … at Vic’s Subs

Buffalo chicken is a craze that shows no sign of slowing down. And frankly, I am just fine with that, as I am a huge fan of wings, tenders, tails, ears and other things that make use of that wonderful spicy sauce that was birthed in the northern tip of the state of New York.
Though I don’t make a habit of eating standard chicken cheesesteaks very often, a buffalo chicken cheesesteak seems to pique my interest whenever I find it on a menu and provides just enough temptation to abandon the beef every once in a while.
Such was the case on my most recent trip to Vic’s Subs in Absecon.
Vic’s is a hole-in-the-wall sub shop in a residential section of town that almost looks out of place, but has been a fan favorite for years among locals. The inside is all business – a simple counter with just enough standing room to get in, grab your sandwich and get out. And that’s exactly what I did the day I stopped in for their buffalo chicken cheesesteak. Here is what I thought of it:
The Bread: My sub came on a long, thin Atlantic City sub roll. First bite proved it to be softer than it appeared on first glance, which was a relief, as a cheesesteak — chicken or otherwise — really shouldn’t be served on any type of hard or overly crusty bread. Extra points for the fact that they didn’t cut it in half either. I’m not sure why, but that is always how a traditional cheesesteak is served in Philly, and I appreciated the attention to detail.
The Meat: When you order a chicken cheesesteak, it can be a crapshoot, as some spots shred the meat to the point where it becomes almost like ground chicken, which often results in a dry and unappealing texture. Vic’s wisely kept the chop to a medium level, and the chicken itself was tender, juicy and flavorful.
The Sauce: For a buffalo chicken cheesesteak, my sandwich was light on the sauce. But since buffalo sauce has such a strong flavor to begin with, it was still easily detectable on the tongue, despite being such a sparse coating. This was a mild sauce, peppery and vinegary, but it lacked the sweet element that you find at a lot of South Jersey spots like Costello’s, Pic-A-Lilli Pub or Juliano’s. Those who crave big heat would likely be let down, so if you are in that category, I suggest asking if they have a spicier sauce option or going with a different sub entirely.
The Cheese: A nice, mild provolone was melted throughout and made for the perfect level of gooeyness one would hope for in a sandwich like this.
The Condiment: The go-to condiment for any buffalo-style sandwich, blue cheese dressing was in the mix here as well. The flavor wasn’t terrible, but it was clearly the bottled stuff, so points off for that. I have said this before in my wing column, but I really wish more places would stop cutting corners by using bottled blue cheese. It takes five minutes to put together a quality, house-made blue cheese, and doing so elevates the flavor of whatever it is used on drastically. This goes for wings, subs or any other buffalo-themed dish. It’s what separates a good spot from a great spot.
The Bottom Line: The buffalo chicken cheesesteak from Vic’s Subs was a tasty sub that was executed well. I wouldn’t say it’s a must-do for buffalo fanatics, but it got the job done for a quick lunch and had some really nice bread holding it all together. A few tweaks here and there, and it could be a star.
The Score: 6.9
Vic’s Subs is located at 742 Ohio Ave. in Absecon. Go to VicsSubsAbsecon.com.