On a Roll … at Vagabond EHT

On a lovely Friday afternoon with the sun shining brightly, I decided to pop over to enjoy a late lunch at Vagabond EHT. Situated just beyond the rolling hills of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, the space offers a perfect way to ease one’s self into the upcoming weekend, with a fantastic menu of elevated bar food, including some of the best loaded french fries around as well as an impressive list of craft beers.
Vagabond’s Atlantic City location made a name for itself over the years for offering some incredible burgers and sandwiches and the EHT location offers many of the same ones you might remember. I opted for The Three Way, one of their signature items which was featured on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Brisket and pulled pork coated in BBQ sauce with smoked maple pepper bacon, cole slaw and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Bread: At this point brioche has essentially become the official bread for the majority of burgers and chicken sandwiches I find at bars and restaurants, but it’s somewhat less common with BBQ. The soft texture of the bun was pleasing, although I would be curious to see how a less sweet bread might pair up with the other ingredients, especially since the BBQ sauce and cole slaw already provide enough sweetness right out of the gate.
The Meats: The pulled pork and brisket were tender and tasted fabulous together, although distinguishing one from the other in a sandwich like this can be tricky. The sweet and salty smokiness of the maple pepper bacon stood out clear as day though, and really boosted the flavor profile.
The Cheese: Cheese doesn’t come on this sandwich unless you ask for it, but my waitress suggested it and it ended up being a nice addition, mostly form a textural perspective.
The Sauce: Sweet and tangy, just the way I like it, the BBQ sauce was thoroughly enjoyable. The only downside being that its flavor was strong and did manage to overpower some of the more subtle aspects of the sandwich. Getting the sauce on the side and distributing it with a slow hand may be the best move.
The Veggies: Ahh cole slaw – the world’s greatest kinda/sorta veggie. Always a win.
The Bottom Line: It was good enough for Guy Fieri on Triple D, but he always acts like every bite he takes on that show is the greatest thing he has ever eaten. In this case of the Three Way at Vagabond, for once he wasn’t putting on an act.
The Score: 8.1
Vagabond EHT is located at 3016 Ocean Heights Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to Vagabond