On a roll … at Tony Beef

Usually if you are getting involved with ordering the beef at Tony Beef it probably means it’s time for a burger. After all, the place is a burger joint first and foremost, and has become a legendary spot for them over the last few years.
I’ve certainly enjoyed my share of burgers at both the Galloway and Somers Point locations of Tony Beef and have even experimented with the quirky and uncommon game meats that they offer (camel burger anyone?)
But recently I stopped in for a very specific beef – not of the burger variety. Last month, Tony Beef added an Italian Beef Sandwich to its menu, and a few tempting looking pictures on Facebook had me curious enough to make the drive over.
The Italian Beef Sandwich is a relatively simple Chicago-born sub consisting of thin-sliced roast beef and giardiniera – an Italian relish consisting of pickled vegetables. The sandwich is having a moment of sorts right now thanks to the FX show “The Bear” which is about a struggling Chicago sandwich shop that prepares these very sandwiches. The show blew up when it came to Hulu, and thus the sandwich blew up with it.
Full disclosure – I have not had the privilege of trying an authentic Chicago version yet, so my judgement of this sandwich is based solely on the Tony Beef version. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Bread: A long torpedo-style roll, on first glance it appeared that it might have some tooth to it, but one bite proved it to be soft and doughy (in the best sense of the word). A nice start.
The Meat: The roast beef came sliced thin, as is traditional with these sandwiches. But if you are picturing a rare, deli-style roast beef, just know that this is not that. Served hot, it’s browned all the way through, similar to a cheesesteak. At Tony Beef you have the option of having the sandwich served “wet” which means pre-dunked in au jus, which adds even more flavor to the meat, or you can opt for dry, where you get the au jus on the side to distribute as you see fit. I went with the wet option as it seemed more authentic and added moisture, which was clearly necessary on a sandwich that has no other traditional condiments.
The Cheese: Cheese on an Italian beef sandwich? Yeah, it’s not the way you are supposed to order it, but I couldn’t resist when presented with the option to add some provolone. Maybe it’s my familiarity with the cheesesteak that forced my hand, but either way it added a nice bit of gooeyness to a sandwich that probably isn’t supposed to have any. Sorry purists.
The Veggies: Giardiniera is a mix of carrots, bell peppers and other veggies in a vinegar base. The hot version is what shows up on the Italian Beef Sandwich and it adds bite in two directions - first from the vinegar, and then from the spices. A perfect way to kick up a mild sandwich without making it too intense. I would imagine even those who aren’t big fans of heat would have no problem with this.
The Bottom Line: When push comes to shove, I’m still in camp cheesesteak, but the Italian Beef Sandwich made for a lovely detour and a thoroughly enjoyable lunch. And credit to Tony Beef for trying its hand at a non-local legend.
The Score: 7.5
Tony Beef has locations at 17 Bethel Road in Somers Point and 195 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to TonyBeef.com.