On a Roll … at The Cheese Board

Who doesn’t love cheese? The gooey dairy product seems to be one of the few things we can all agree on lately. And on a sandwich? Come on. It’s as important as the meat – maybe more.
In Linwood’s Central Square shopping center lies The Cheese Board, a fromage-focused space with a menu of sandwiches that while not as cheese forward as I might have expected, sounded tasty enough, including a ham and gruyere and the obligatory grilled cheese, this time prepared with grilled onions and a balsamic reduction on sourdough with cheddar, parmesan and gruyere sharing top billing.
In the end, I went with the turkey and brie with cranberry, which was first in line on their list of specialty cold sandwiches, advertised as oven-roasted turkey with brie cheese, house-made orange-cranberry sauce and spring mix with dijonnaise on a baguette. Here’s how it turned out:
The Bread: The roll was soft and satisfactory, but lacked crispness or much character overall. Not a bad roll and not bad flavor, just forgettable.
The Meat: The oven-roasted turkey was mild yet flavorful, as you might expect turkey would be on a sandwich such as this, and there was a decent amount of it. But upon first glance at the sandwich, turkey was also the only visible ingredient. More on this later.
The Cheese: Rich, earthy and soft, brie can be a lovely choice, particularly when warmed up, but on this sandwich it was tough to detect and had a lot of trouble standing up to the dijonnaise. I had a few bites of it on its own and enjoyed it, but the execution wasn’t right on the sandwich.
The Veggies: The description on the menu says that a spring mix is to come on the sandwich, but none came on mine. That’s a shame, too, because this is a sandwich that needed some different flavors and textures to pick it up a bit. Because of that, the absence of the spring mix was noticeable.
The Condiments: When I called to order my sandwich, the girl on the phone – very friendly and really accommodating – informed me that they were having trouble getting the house-made cranberry-orange sauce in stock, which is odd considering it is by its own title “house-made” and not something that should need to be ordered. Is there a cranberry or orange shortage that I am not aware of? Perhaps, but unlikely.
Anyway, she offered to replace the sauce with a pear spread, which I agreed would be an acceptable substitute. The problem? There was no spread on the sandwich, instead just a few razor-thin sliced pears that I had to go searching for to even find.
The other issue from a condiment standpoint was that the dijonnaise was so overpowering that the whole thing just tasted like bread with turkey and dijonnaise. The subtle and mild flavors of the brie and even the pear were completely dominated by the mustard taste, which was a shame.
The Bottom Line: Though the staff was lovely and sweet, the sandwich was truly unimpressive. Between missing and substituted ingredients and misused condiments, it was an all-around flop. It’s a shame because I think with the cranberry-orange sauce and spring mix in place it could have been decent. And to be fair, it’s not that it tasted terrible or anything, but a turkey and mustard sandwich was not what I came in for. Find something else on the menu to try if you go.
The Score: 3.8
The Cheese Board is located at 199 New Road in Linwood. Go to LinwoodCheeseBoard.com.