On a roll … at The Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point

When it comes to food, the concept of bigger being better rarely holds up. Generally speaking, I would much prefer to have a smaller amount of something really tasty vs. a giant pile of something that wasn’t that great in the first place.
For that reason, I am generally turned off by gimmicky sandwiches that are stacked to the ceiling, quadruple cheeseburgers, 5-pound burritos or anything else that looks more suited to be fed to a herd of circus elephants than any rational human being. Rarely are these items more than a marketing ploy anyway, and though it may be fun to watch someone take on one of these behemoths, when I am dining out, I’m searching for great flavors, not to prove some point about how much I can stuff myself without landing in the ER.
So when I heard about a giant-sized buffalo chicken sandwich that was on the menu at The Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point I was more than a bit skeptical. However, I saw a few photos online, and it actually looked pretty tasty, and I liked the fact that they weren’t even pushing it in a gimmicky way – their menu simply listed it as “Buffalo Chicken Sandwich” – no mention of its massive size or any awards, T-shirts or high fives to be given out for finishing it in a certain amount of time. It was one of those, “if you know, you know” type of things, and I had to respect that. I also had to try it. Here’s what I thought:
The Bread: A standard issue Kaiser roll was the bread of choice. Mostly unremarkable other than the fact that it looked downright comical sitting atop the continent-sized breast of chicken. Picture a brontosaurus wearing a child’s yarmulke. It tasted fine, though, and was on the softer side.
The Meat: Without question, the chicken was the star of the show on this sandwich. I can’t recall ever seeing a breast this large in my entire life. For a moment, I considered throwing it a strand of Mardi Gras beads. The craziest part was that it wasn’t simply a case of pounding a normal sized chicken breast to a paper thin level and then breading it. This piece of chicken was of a medium thickness and was juicy and tender all the way through. Coated in a gorgeously thick breading, it had a Southern-fried vibe to it and was roughly the size of Australia. In fact, in order to actually get to the bun took about 10 minutes of knife-and-forking my way through the chicken, as you couldn’t possibly pick this thing up and eat it like a sandwich in its original state. It was awesome.
The Veggies: Lettuce, tomato and a pickle came served on the side of my plate, and I am proud to say that is where all three remained for the entire duration of the meal. Buffalo chicken sandwiches do not need this type of silliness.
The Sauce: The buffalo sauce sat in the perfect heat zone for me. Nicely spiced with a vinegary kick, it was mild enough not to set your tongue on fire, but hot enough to keep you fully aware that this was indeed a buffalo chicken sandwich.
The Condiment: A literal gravy boat of blue cheese dressing came with my sandwich, and I nearly cried tears of joy upon receiving it. Packed with big chunks of blue cheese, it tasted homemade, although I couldn’t decide for sure if it was or not. Either way, it did a great job of taking the edge off the buffalo sauce and added its own creamy element to the mix. It also doubled as a dip for the fries, making it a winner all around.
The Fries: The definite weak spot of the whole thing, the fries were the kind that seem to have a bit of batter or something on the outside that I am not a fan of. That said, they came with the sandwich, so free fries are free fries, and it’s tough to complain too much about something you didn’t pay for. When coated in enough blue cheese, they were fine.
The Bottom Line: I went in a skeptic and came out a believer. The buffalo chicken sandwich at The Anchorage Tavern is not only massive, it’s massively delicious. It’s one of the few cases of quantity matching quality on a grand scale. If there is a superior buffalo chicken sandwich in South Jersey, I have not found it.
The Score: 9.6
Anchorage Tavern is located at 823 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to Anchor