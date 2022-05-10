On a Roll … at Taco Caballito Tequileria

Last week, I found myself driving around during lunchtime on Thursday trying to decide what to eat. I knew I had a sandwich column to write, but I also knew it was Cinco de Mayo, and my urge to head to some type of Mexican restaurant was overpowering.
I popped in at Taco Caballito Tequileria, a fun spot in Cape May that is in the space once occupied by Cabanas Beach Bar. Being a lover of tequila, I was in heaven just walking up to the bar, where bottle after bottle of the agave-based spirit sat waiting to be poured.
Feeling festive, I ordered up a blueberry margarita while I scanned the menu for something that would qualify as a sandwich. The marg – made with Tres Agaves Private Barrel Anejo, fresh Jersey blueberries, blueberry simple syrup, lime juice and a sugar rim, was superb, and the fact that they used an aged anejo tequila as opposed to the more common blanco or reposados you usually see in margaritas was a nice touch.
It didn’t take long for me to make up my mind on what to order. Once I saw the short rib banh mi tacos, I was sold. A pair of short rib tacos with pickled onion, radish, carrots and cilantro served on bao buns with sriracha mayo – how can you go wrong? Answer: You pretty much can’t. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Bread: Bao buns at a Mexican restaurant? Apparently, yes. While they are anything but Mexican in origin, these bao buns that stood in place for the traditional tortillas were a stroke of sheer brilliance. Corn based and fried, they had a crispy exterior that you don’t normally find on a bao bun, and they were pillow-like inside, and that’s where the corn flavor really shined.
The Meat: Shredded short rib served as the protein in this case, and it did a fine job. Endlessly tender and brimming with rich meaty flavor, short rib may be a trendy cut of beef that has shown up on menus everywhere over the last 15 years or so, but much of the hype is deserved.
The Veggies: Some of my favorite vegetables, including pickled onions and finely julienned carrots, topped the “taco” and added texture and crunch, while the cilantro gave it a welcome boost of flavor too. The radish was a bit lost in the mix, which was fine with me, as I’ve never been big on radishes anyway.
The Condiment: Sriracha mayo! Sriracha is another one of those trendy ingredients that deserves every bit of its sudden popularity. It deepened the flavor of the mayo while also adding spice and a garlicky finish on the back end, all of which complimented the dish quite well. There should have been more of it, though, and it might have worked better if the bao buns themselves were dressed with it instead of just having the sauce resting atop the pile of ingredients. Either way, it was a welcome addition.
The Garnish: Who mentions the garnish? Me, that’s who. Well, sometimes anyway. In this case, a simple squeeze of a wedge of lime provided the tartness and acidity that the dish needed to be complete. It was the last piece of the puzzle.
The Bottom Line: Culinary creativity executed with skill and attention to flavor, the short rib banh mi tacos were every bit as tasty as I hoped they would be. Fun dishes like this are what bring people back to great restaurants again and again. And with a list of awesome cocktails to match, Taco Caballito Tequileria seems to have found a recipe for success.
The Score: 8.9
Taco Caballito Tequileria is located at 429 Beach Ave., Cape May. Go to TacoCaballitoTaqueria.com.