On a Roll … at Smokeology

Whenever I’m looking to find great BBQ in New Jersey I always have to travel a bit. Inevitably, I end up in a car headed west into the most rural and lesser traveled parts of the state, the parts that make you say, “Wow, this doesn’t feel like Jersey!” For some reason that I haven’t quite figured out yet, these seem to be the only locations appropriate for setting up a decent BBQ pit in the Garden State.
When I started to hear good things about the BBQ sandwiches at a place called Smokeology, I knew I was in for a bit of a drive, but, most likely, a bit of a treat as well.
Smokelology is a tiny BBQ joint in Richland that could easily be at home deep in the sticks of North Carolina or Texas. It’s a simple setup in a small space with just three tables inside and a scattering of picnic tables outside. The menu features many of the standard BBQ favorites like pulled pork, brisket, pulled chicken and ribs, as well as some things you might not expect from a BBQ place, such as burgers, nachos, quesadillas, wings and egg rolls. But, on this day, I came to try one of their signature sandwiches.
They have six to select from - and all sound amazing - but I chose the Mac Daddy ($16.99), a glorious combination of brisket, pulled pork, candied bacon, mac and cheese and house BBQ sauce on a long roll. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Bread: A long and delicious Liscio’s Bakery roll was the bread of choice for the Mac Daddy. A favorite of mine for a cheesesteak, it worked just as well on this sandwich, although it was so overstuffed that keeping things from falling out was a near impossibility.
The Meats: When it comes to BBQ, meat is undoubtedly the star of the show and this sandwich comes out swinging, with piles of both pulled pork and brisket, as well as thick pieces of candied bacon forming a sort of meat-themed Voltron. The smoke flavor was up front and potent in the best sense of the word, and each was tender, juicy and enjoyable. I would imagine it could be tricky for non-aficionados to distinguish one meat from the other when biting into all three at the same time, but the combination was excellent either way, so it’s a non-issue.
The Cheese: Mac and cheese was featured in place of a more traditional cheese slice, and it made for a fun addition to the sandwich. Thick swirls of cavatappi pasta coated in a hearty and creamy cheddar sauce added flavor and a pleasant change of texture.
The Veggies: No actual veggies come on the standard version of the Mac Daddy, but I added grilled onions because it seemed to make sense. They added a subtle sweetness and boosted the overall flavor profile. A solid addition.
The Sauce: Smokeology uses their own housemade BBQ sauce on this sandwich, but they are careful not to overdo it, as these types of sauces can overpower the meats at times. This one had a nice sharp tang to it that cut through all the other flavors without dominating them.
The Bottom Line: You are not likely to find a better BBQ sandwich in New Jersey. The Mac Daddy is over the top and decadent, but also makes good use of flavor and texture in a way that many sandwiches overlook. In other words, get in the car – it’s worth the drive.
The Score: 8.4
Smokeology is located at 1274 Harding Highway in Richland. Go to SmokeologyBBQ.com.