On a Roll … at Sack O’ Subs

Editor’s note: This will be the last week for On a Roll for a little while, as the column is taking the summer off. Beginning next week, I will launch a pair of brand new food review columns that will alternate each week throughout the summer season — one will be about cocktails and apps and another all about ice cream! I can’t wait to have you join me on those new culinary adventures, and I hope you will enjoy them as much as all the others I have had the pleasure of sharing with you in the past.
— Ryan
P.S.: Fear not, On a Roll will be back before long!
As much as I enjoy checking out the latest place with the most unusual sandwich, I’m also a sucker for the classic sub shops of South Jersey, spots like Sugar Hill Sub Shop, White House Subs, Ernest & Sons and, the subject of this week’s On a Roll, Sack O’ Subs in Absecon.
Sack O’ Subs opened up their first shop in Ventnor back in 1969 and have been slowly expanding ever since, with a total of six locations spread throughout the area. I was in Absecon recently, so I decided to call in an order at that location, as I was starving and not in the mood for the formalities of any type of sit-down meal.
Sack O’ Subs serves their sandwiches on Atlantic City sub rolls, but you can also choose a wrap, Kaiser roll or various other breads should you prefer them. The menu offers many options from classic Italian subs and cheesesteaks to BLTs and the like, but never strays into overly inventive or over-the-top territory. Knowing that, I decided to order a classic veal parm sub and added Italian long hots to spice things up a bit. Here is what I thought of it:
The Bread: As expected, an Atlantic City sub roll served as the vessel for my sandwich. This one was on the softer side, and it had some trouble maintaining its structural integrity against the marinara sauce. That was partially due to the fact that whoever made my sandwich was a bit heavy handed with the sauce, causing it to run all over the outside of the roll. That’s OK, as I don’t mind getting a little messy if I need to. Taste wise, the bread was excellent and had the perfect density to it as well.
The Meat: I had to take some major points off for the veal, which was a skimpy, mostly favorless cutlet of minimal size. Nothing stood out about it other than its shortcomings, and there needed to be about twice as much meat on the sub overall as it was barely visible (see photo for visual proof).
The Cheese: The mozzarella was fine, and there was a good amount of it, which added a gooey stringy pull to each bite. Fresh mozzarella would have been a nice touch, but the standard kind did its job to a satisfactory level.
The Veggies: I added long hots to the sub to kick things up a bit. I enjoyed the spice that these added, although it may have been a little overpowering at times. That one is on me though.
The Sauce: A standard marinara with a hint of sweetness.
The Bottom Line: I have had some good sandwiches at Sack O’ Subs in the past, and I know they are capable of greatness, but this veal parm sub was simply uninspired and forgettable. It didn’t taste bad per se, but it also didn’t give me any reason to return, either. I have to give credit to places that refuse to rest on their laurels and have the hunger and the drive to put together menu items that wow you with flavors and presentation. This felt like the opposite. I know I called in the order, but that wasn’t the only thing that was phoned-in that day.
The Score: 4.2
Sack O’ Subs is located at 784 White Horse Pike, Absecon. Go to SackOSubs.com.