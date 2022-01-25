On a Roll … at Primo Hoagies

I tend to shy away from writing about chain restaurants, but in the case of Primo Hoagies, I decided to make an exception. Sure, they’ve got 95 locations spread throughout seven states, but they got their start in Philly back in 1992, and to me they still have the feel of a local business whenever I visit. And, truth be told, I visit them pretty frequently, as Galloway, Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Rio Grande, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest all have locations, as does Hammonton and Vineland, which makes the task of visiting a Primo Hoagies pretty easy, no matter where in South Jersey you are.
But chain or no chain, the fact is that their sandwiches are really quite good. And though the menu is utterly massive — it has no fewer than 10 subsections, offering versions of everything from their signature Italian hoagies to cheesesteaks, chicken cutlets, classic deli subs and on and on – I always opt to build my own when I come to Primo Hoagies.
This time I stopped in at their Galloway location and went with a favorite combo that I came up with a few years ago: turkey, prosciutto, sharp provolone, tomatoes, onions, Italian long hots, oil and vinegar and mayo on a Primo-sized roll. It was damn good, but let’s break that down a bit:
The Bread: One of the best things about any Primo Hoagie is the bread, which is par-baked from Liscio’s Italian Bakery and baked off daily in each of the stores. Their heavily sesame –seeded rolls are sturdier than your average sub roll and considerably more flavorful, too. A great foundation for any sandwich.
The Meats: If you are one of those people that need your meats stacked 4 inches thick, Primo Hoagies is probably not the place for you. I like a better balance of ingredients myself, so less meat doesn’t bother me much as long as it’s in proportion to the other ingredients. I rarely order turkey as my meat of choice, but on this sandwich its mildness works well as a starting point, and the prosciutto played a perfect salty counterpoint to it. They use Thumann’s meats here, too, which are some of the best you can get, so bonus points for that.
The Cheese: Primo’s offers sharp provolone, and it’s cut thicker than most shops, which gives it a noticeably different texture and feel than what you might normally find on a sub. It’s a bold, flavorful cheese that’s still capable of melding into the overall taste profile of the sandwich.
The Veggies: Raw onions can be hit or miss, depending on how they are presented. Luckily, Primo Hoagies cut them paper thin, which is definitely the way to go. They added a ton of flavor without overpowering the whole thing. The tomato brought a subtle sweetness to the party, while the long hots came out swinging with enough spice to have me grabbing for my trusty Gatorade.
The condiments: Oil and vinegar shared duties with mayo, and it made for one a hell of a ménage a trois.
The Bottom Line: This sandwich really covers all the bases from a flavor standpoint and makes use of some unusual combos, with striking success. I implore you to try my great concoction on your next visit.
The Score: 9.2
Primo Hoagies has locations throughout South Jersey. To find the one nearest you, go to PrimoHoagies.com.