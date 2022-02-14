On a Roll … at Oxtail Pho and Banh Mi

Much of what we think of as Asian cuisine in this country tends to be focused around rice- or noodle-based dishes, often with some sort of protein as the star of the show. And I must admit that when I have a hankering for a great sub, my mind is usually focused on delis, gastropubs and other classically American options as opposed to anything from the Far East.
But recently the banh mi — a sandwich of Vietnamese origin — has begun to show up on menus around our area. A recent recommendation led me to Oxtail Pho and Banh Mi, a Vietnamese/Asian fusion restaurant in Galloway that I have been meaning to try for a while. They offer a number of banh mi options, including beef, pork and tofu varieties. All come topped with cilantro, jalapenos, cucumber, picked daikon and carrots. After some deliberation, I chose the grilled chicken banh mi. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Bread: A lovely change of pace from the Atlantic City sub rolls that so many sandwiches in South Jersey come on, the long baguette was crusty and sturdy with an uncommonly crisp texture and a flavor that was really enjoyable.
The Meat: Big points off for the miniscule amount of grilled chicken that they put on this sandwich. When I first unwrapped it, I had to look twice because I honestly thought they had left the meat off entirely. In the end there were in fact a few very thin pieces of chicken stuffed in there, and they tasted good, but I could have used a whole lot more, and frankly there is no excuse for skimping like this. Granted at $6.50, it’s certainly not an expensive meal, but I’d rather pay another buck or two for a proper amount of meat.
The Veggies: This is easily the largest number of vegetables I have ever had on one sandwich, and under normal circumstances I would protest wildly at the very idea of that, but being that I was already a bit out of my sandwich comfort zone, I went with it. The carrots came finely shredded and brought moisture and subtle sweetness which balanced the spice from the jalapenos, which were freshly cut and still had the seeds, making them far spicier than the pickled variety you might find in a plate of nachos. What was pickled was the daikon, but that flavor got a bit lost in the shuffle, outmatched by the strength of the cilantro and jalapenos. The only thing I opted to remove in the end was the cucumbers, as I am simply not a fan and there is only so much of this salad-on-a-sandwich business that I can take.
The Condiments: There were none. And though the vegetables did a better-than-expected job of keeping the sandwich from feeling dry, ultimately this banh mi could have gotten a real boost from some kind of sauce or dressing. And to be fair that wouldn’t be out of place from a cultural standpoint either, as banh mi are often served with various condiments in Vietnam and its U.S. spinoffs.
The Bottom Line: For a sandwich void of any cheese or condiments and containing a paltry amount of meat, I was pleasantly surprised with how tasty it was. But while it was enjoyable, the whole thing felt a bit uninspired and basic, despite its exotic heritage. That said, a bit of culinary creativity in the sauce department — and a lot more chicken — would easily take this banh mi from forgettable to incredible, but as is, it literally left me wanting more.
The Score: 5.9
Oxtail Pho and Banh Mi is located at 319 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway. Go to OxtailPhoNJ.com.