On a Roll … at McGettigan’s 19th Hole

If you have ever had the buffalo wings or tails at Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings in Smithville Village, you know they are something special. So when Costello’s owner Tim Cusumano purchased McGettigan’s 19th Hole in Galloway a few years back, it was only natural that he include those famous wings and tails on the menu.
They show up in a variety of formats, including on their own as simply wings or tails or as the star ingredient in the absolutely kick-ass Grown Up Mac & Cheese, each of which I have enjoyed on many an occasion.
But one configuration I had not yet experienced at McGettigan’s was the Buffalo Melt – a grilled cheese sandwich piled high with Costello’s famous Buffalo tails. So I popped in and ordered one to go on my lunch break. Here is what I thought of it:
The Bread: Any truly great grilled cheese starts with great bread, and it needs to be cut thick. Such was the case with the Buffalo Melt, as it featured a nice doughy Texas Toast style white bread as its vessel. Buttery and lightly crisped on the outside, it had great flavor, but could have used a touch more crunch.
The Meat: What can you say about an already proven champ like these buffalo tails? The meat is fresh and tender with a thin breading on the outside that perfectly soaks up the sauce. In a world where boneless buffalo wings are often just frozen chicken tenders dipped in Frank’s Red Hot, you gotta appreciate a place that goes out of its way to give you the real thing.
The Cheese: Gooey, melty American cheese is and will always be the best option for any grilled cheese sandwich, and that’s what we had here. Yes, you can get creative and fancy with various exotic cheese blends, and those have their place too, but the old school way is still the king.
The Sauce: A classic South Jersey-style buffalo sauce combining heat with sweet, the mild acidity of it was the perfect counterweight to the richness of the melted cheese.
The Side: French fries that landed somewhere between steak fries and shoestring came with the sandwich and were a welcome addition. I could have used something to dunk them in though, and that goes for the sandwich as well. A side of blue cheese dipping sauce would work wonders here overall.
The Bottom Line: We have combined two of the greatest culinary concepts with a grilled cheese meeting buffalo chicken. And though that combo might be a home run in almost any kitchen, McGettigan’s having access to the Costello’s tails puts it all over the top. A delicious treat for anyone wise enough to order it.
The Score: 8.2
McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigansTavern.com.