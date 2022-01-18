On a Roll … at Mandy’s Subs

The great thing about a sandwich is that, unlike with other cuisines such as steaks or sushi, the atmosphere in which you eat it in is basically irrelevant. It’s all about flavor, which means that your opinions aren’t being swayed by a swanky vibe and some hip lighting fixtures. You could eat a great sub on the hood of a car, and somehow it would still feel right. And I should know, as I did just that last week when I stopped in at Mandy’s Subs in Cape May Court House.
Mandy’s is a tiny, little hole-in-the-wall tucked behind a gas station off of Stone Harbor Boulevard that declares itself to be “the only destination sandwich shop in Cape May County.” While some might debate the validity of that statement, you have to sort of admire their cocky attitude.
Everything is streamlined at Mandy’s. They have a handful of subs, a few specials and one or two soups on the menu, and that’s about it. But that’s not a putdown, as many great businesses have built themselves around the idea of doing one thing and doing it great. Just ask any hot dog vendor in New York City.
Usually being smushed up behind a gas station would be a big detractor for any dining establishment, but here it somehow manages to be part of the charm. I ordered their signature hot roast beef and provolone and was instructed to sit in my car and wait, as inside dining isn’t currently available. They promised to ring a cow bell out the window of the restaurant when my sandwich was done, and they kept their promise. I have to admit I kind of loved it for both its comedic value and for the impressive levels the staff was willing to go to avoid the 10-foot walk to my car.
Once the lunch bell rang, I quickly grabbed my sub and proceeded to launch a one-man tailgate party on the hood of my car. Here’s what I thought:
The Bread: A soft, Atlantic City-style sub roll is the vessel of choice here. Tasty and pleasant from a texture standpoint, it worked well. A few sections of bread did manage to get a tad over-sogged thanks to the au jus that the meat is dipped in, but that’s to be expected.
The Meat: Hot roast beef is often overlooked in the sandwich world as it’s regularly overshadowed by its more famous cousin, the cheesesteak. But the meat on Mandy’s hot roast beef can go toe-to-toe with most steaks and makes for a nice change of both flavor and texture.
The Cheese: Provolone can get lost on a sandwich due to its mildness, that’s why I always appreciate it when a sub shop has the good sense to use the sharp variety. Such was the case here, and it made a huge difference from a taste standpoint. And the lack of other competing flavors like grilled onions meant the cheese really had its moment to shine.
The Veggies: No veggies to speak of on this sub. None needed either.
The Condiments: As mentioned earlier, the sub was dipped in au jus, which is not really a condiment in the true form, but serves to add moisture and flavor. But luckily this sub also came with a side of “tiger sauce,” a creamy condiment with a notable taste of horseradish that was up front but not overly intense either. I alternated between plain bites and quick dips in the tiger sauce, ultimately refusing to choose which was superior.
The Bottom Line: A simple sub, yet a great sub. Mandy’s takes the “less is more” approach and knocks it out of the park.
The Score: 8.3
Mandy’s Subs is located at 518 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. Go to MandysSubs.com.