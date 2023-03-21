On a roll … at Lakeside Grill

Being a food critic, I get a lot of recommendations from people on what dining spots to check out. But to be honest, a lot of them are places I have been to a million times or ones that have established a reputation for themselves as “the best spot” in the area for one dish or another. I mean I love White House Subs just like everybody else does, but it’s not exactly news that they make a great Italian sub, know what I mean?
So when someone mentioned to me recently that the best burger in South Jersey could be found at a relatively obscure spot in Smithville Village known as the Lakeside Grill, I decided to give it a whirl.
As the name suggests, the Lakeside Grill stands within spitting distance to Lake Meone, the tranquil body of water that divides the two sides of Historic Smithville. Located in the Village Greene section, it’s a small café serving a menu of mostly straightforward breakfast and lunch items. You could easily walk right past it, as its rustic wooden facade doesn’t quite jump out at you amongst the many distractions within the village, and also because lesser known restaurants in this immediate area are easily overshadowed by the big names like Smithville Inn, Costello’s and Fred & Ethel’s.
But you shouldn’t walk past it, you should walk in, sit down and order yourself the Jersey Devil Cheeseburger — an 8-ounce spicy burger topped with thousand island dressing, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onions and mushrooms on a kaiser roll.
I did, and here is what I thought of it:
The Bun: Much like how great bread is the key to any great sub, a great bun is the key to a great burger. The bun at Lakeside Grill was one of the best I have had in years. Light, airy and tall in stature, it came well-buttered and toasted ever so slightly to add just a touch of crispiness to the otherwise soft texture.
In a burger world dominated by overused brioche and boring Kaiser rolls, this bun was a welcome change of pace. It reminded me of the fabulous house-baked buns that used to come on the burgers at Fuddruckers back in the ’80s and ’90s (when they were at their prime, before they became one of the most sadly mismanaged franchises in existence.)
The Meat: The 8-ounce beef patty was seasoned with some kind of hot pepper blend giving it a nice kick and helping it to live up to its Jersey Devil namesake. I ordered it medium rare, but unfortunately it came out nowhere even close to that. It was essentially cooked all the way through, which was a real shame. A burger this thick shouldn’t be a problem preparing at the right temperature. That said, it somehow managed to remain tender and juicy and the flavor was so good I decided to forgive the overcooking as I was simply enjoying it too much to complain.
Bacon was included as well and added the usual smokiness and enhancement of flavor that you would expect. A wise choice.
The Cheese: White American was my pick and its naturally gooey, melty texture made me glad I selected it. You can get fancy and experiment with exotic cheeses on a burger, but the truth is most times American is the king.
The Toppings: Thousand Island dressing is the unsung hero of the condiment world. Rarely mentioned as anyone’s favorite, this often forgotten spread consistently plays an all-star role when added to a sandwich (can you imagine a Rueben without it?) and it was once again a hit on this burger, bringing a creamy tang to the party.
Grilled onions added a savory caramelized flavor while the cool crunch of the lettuce and tomato did a nice job breaking up the heaviness of the whole thing (as did the side of cole slaw that came with). I opted to hold the mushrooms, because mushrooms suck. (Sorry, but they do.)
The massive jalapeno pepper which was speared through the top of the burger added to the overall visual appeal too, and would surely add to the spice factor should you be brave enough to chomp into it. (I wasn’t.)
The Bottom Line: While I still maintain that my old favorite Tailgater’s Sports Bar & Grill in Galloway makes the greatest burger in South Jersey, the Lakeside Grill in Smithville really gave them a run for their money and impressed the hell out of me with the Jersey Devil Cheeseburger. Had it been cooked to medium rare it might have had a shot at the gold. Either way, this is sure to become a regular spot for me from now on. If you love burgers and you haven’t been there, it’s time to head over and try it for yourself.
The Score: 9.2
Lakeside Grill is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road #74 in Smithville. Go to Lakeside-Grill.com.