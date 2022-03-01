On a Roll … at Kostas Grill

I don’t eat as much Greek food as I should. I really enjoy it every time I have it, but for whatever reason, when my stomach starts rumbling and I’m trying to decide what I’m in the mood for, I often completely forget that it even exists, unless someone specifically suggests it. So I am now making a conscious effort to fix that problem, and that is how I ended up at Kostas Grill in Tuckerton.
Kostas sits in a strip mall off of Route 9. A brightly colored space, it offers a lengthy and impressive menu of Greek favorites, including pastitsio, souvlaki, gyros, moussaka, Greek salads and a ton more. This is a sandwich column, so I won’t delve too far off track, but no matter what you get for your main entrée, be sure to start things off with the keftedes (greek meatballs) appetizer, which comes paired with triangles of warm pita and homemade tzatziki – it is to die for.
Their sandwich selection includes a handful of Greek-style burgers, as well as crab cake sandwich that felt a bit out of place on the mostly Mediterranean menu. There was also an entire subsection devoted to pita sandwiches that run the gamut from traditional gyros to Greek sausage, salmon and falafel varieties, among others. The gyro sounded great and is obviously the gold standard when it comes to this type of sandwich, but I wanted to explore a bit outside the norm, so I opted for the garlic shrimp pita: Garlic-marinated grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tzatziki wrapped in pita bread. Here is what I thought of it:
The Bread: Soft and bouncy, the pita was excellent. Traditional in both taste and presentation, it did its job holding everything together … with the aid of a few toothpicks. I found myself ripping off pieces just to eat on their own – always a sign of a great bread.
The Shrimp: Layered on the bottom of the pita, this is the second time this month that I ordered a sandwich somewhere and had to go hunting through a jungle of vegetables in order to find the main protein in it. So yeah, it definitely could have had more shrimp on it or used a larger variety. But the ones that were there tasted quite good, plus the garlic marinade and the char from the grill each stood out and elevated the dish overall.
The Veggies: Lettuce, tomato and red onion added a cool crispness to the sandwich, but it needed about half as much lettuce. The tomatoes were ripe and red, and the onion came in swinging with some really intense flavor that was ultimately overpowering. The onions were cut a bit thick, and for me, that often makes them too potent. A few razor thin slivers would have been perfect.
The Cheese: None came on it, but I later saw that they had the option to add crumbled feta for $1.75. That would have been a nice addition, and I was kicking myself for not noticing it before I ordered. Oh well, next time.
The Condiment: The tzatziki was clearly homemade and absolutely delicious. Creamy, with notes of cucumber, garlic and fresh dill, it was a real home run. They weren’t stingy with it either, resulting in me making a bit of a mess, but that’s OK.
The Bottom Line: I enjoyed my garlic shrimp pita quite a bit. If you are looking for a simple twist on a classic gyro, this is a great option, but do yourself a favor and order it with extra shrimp. Let them upcharge you a few bucks. – it’ll be worth it. As is, it’s still tasty, and the rest of the menu is packed with at least 25 other items I want to try when I return.
The Score: 7.1
Kostas Grill is located at 161 E. Main St., Tuckerton. Go to KostasGrill.com