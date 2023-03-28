On a Roll … at Jim’s Lunch

By all reasonable logic, obvious signs of age shouldn’t be the kind of thing that makes me like a restaurant more, yet somehow, it does. Case in point – Jim’s Lunch in Millville.
Maybe it’s the idea that the building and its contents have proven themselves stronger than the forces of change, or the fact that it’s the closest a nostalgia freak like myself can get to stepping back in time. Whatever it is, it’s working.
Jim’s Lunch has been a staple of the community for 100 years, first opening in 1923, and stands as a current destination for both locals and road-trippers who have a soft spot for the type of old-school “greasy spoon” diners that have all but disappeared from America’s landscape.
The menu is packed with comfort food, and specials rotate regularly, but the one thing that everybody comes here for is the burger. Available as either a single, double or triple, with or without cheese, the standard burger rests on an oblong Meyer’s roll which finds itself somewhere between a full size and a slider. Order it with “everything” like most people do, and it’ll come topped with diced onions, mustard and their secret sauce.
I stopped in recently and ordered a pair of double cheeseburgers with everything. Here is what I thought of my meal:
The bun: A squishy Meyer’s roll right out of the bag was the vessel that held everything together and although not the sturdiest bun on the planet, I can’t imagine any other bread substituting successfully.
The burger: Two medium-thin patties filled out the space on the double cheeseburger nicely, but if you are picturing the paper-thin style of meat that you typically see at White Castle, you are on the wrong path. These had a bit more heft to them and were also considerably juicier and less dried-out, despite being cooked all the way through. The patties weren’t noticeably seasoned or anything either, as the toppings did much of the heavy lifting in that department.
The cheese: Slices of white American cheese served to glue the burger patties together in a manner far more delicious than anything Elmer’s has ever dreamt up.
The toppings: Here is where the Jim’s Lunch burger truly separated itself from any other on earth. Diced raw onions and a few squirts of mustard kicked things off with some bold flavors, but it’s the secret sauce that had me at hello. A sort of cross between a chili and a gravy (but with a flavor that would remind you of neither) the sauce is the stuff of legend. Spiced, but not spicy, it’s meaty and delicious and serves as the perfect topping for the burgers (and a hell of a dipping sauce for their fries too.) What’s in it? I have no idea, but that fact makes me love it even more.
The bottom line: Jim’s Lunch is a wonderful throwback to a simpler time, and even if the burger wasn’t great, I would probably still enjoy just hanging out there, but the fact is the burger WAS great. Beyond great even. If you have heard of it but never made the trip out, get yourself to Jim’s Lunch.